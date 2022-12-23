Fact check: False claim the World Economic Forum declared a 'new one world religion'

Eleanor McCrary, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The claim: World Economic Forum has announced a 'new one world religion'

Some media users are claiming the World Economic Forum recently announced the arrival of a "new one world religion."

"According to the WEF, a new one world religion has arrived and it unites all of humanity in worshipping at the altar of climate science, techno-communism and eugenics," reads a Dec. 9 article from News Punch, which regularly publishes misinformation. "God, Jesus and Christianity is 'fake news' that must be dismissed by humanity."

Other iterations of the post have spread widely on Facebook and Instagram. One Instagram post making the claim was liked over 300 times in less than a day before it was deleted.

But the claim is baseless. The forum has announced nothing of the sort, and the post presents no credible evidence proving otherwise.

USA TODAY reached out to News Punch and social media users who shared the claim.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

No evidence of the World Economic Forum promoting a 'one world religion'

The World Economic Forum is an international organization based in Switzerland dedicated to engaging "the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas," according to its website.

There is no evidence it has announced a "one world religion." While the organization has published articles about climate change and religion, there is no mention of any new world religion on the organization's website.

"I can confirm that neither the World Economic Forum nor our chairman ever made such declarations," Yann Zopf, spokesman for the World Economic Forum, said in an email to USA TODAY.

Other claims in the article are also false.

For example, the organization did not tweet that, "Jesus is the original fake news" or say that "God is dead."

There is no evidence of the tweet on the World Economic Forum Twitter account or in the archive from the day it was supposedly published.

News Punch has been debunked multiple times by USA TODAY for articles with no basis in fact.

Fact check: False claim climate activists want to reduce carbon emissions by killing dogs

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that the World Economic Forum has announced a "new one world religion." The forum has made no such announcement. The claim stems from a website that routinely publishes misinformation.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim the World Economic Forum declared new religion

Recommended Stories

  • The long history of how Jesus came to resemble a white European

    Painting depicting transfiguration of Jesus, a story in the New Testament when Jesus becomes radiant upon a mountain. Artist Raphael /Collections Hallwyl Museum, CC BY-SALeer en español The portrayal of Jesus as a white, European man has come under renewed scrutiny during this period of introspection over the legacy of racism in society. As protesters called for the removal of Confederate statues in the U.S., activist Shaun King went further, suggesting that murals and artwork depicting “white J

  • The largest nativity scene in SC is in this Catholic church. Take a look

    Father Christopher Smith hoped the display carved by well-known German woodworkers would lift people from the despair of COVID.

  • Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them

    Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith. Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are, in fact, particularly vulnerable to evil. Francis told them that by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, “we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are safe, better than others, no longer in need of conversion.”

  • Kansas City won’t tolerate antisemitism. And it isn’t just a problem for Jewish people

    Some 81% of Jewish teenagers around the metro experienced antisemitism in their schools, according to the Overland Park’s Jewish Community Relations Bureau of the American Jewish Committee. | Opinion

  • Massachusetts Retiree Accused of Offing Her Boyfriend by Poisoning His Shakes

    Courtesy of the Fowler FamilyMassachusetts cops have arrested a woman and charged her with murder for allegedly poisoning her boyfriend with antifreeze last month, family of the victim confirmed to The Daily Beast on Friday.Judy Church, 64, is accused of killing Leroy Fowler, 55, by dishing him a fatal dose of ethylene glycol the night of Nov. 11, cops say. (Fowler’s family corrected earlier reports that listed his age as 46.)Details about why and how she carried out the alleged killing are spar

  • Pope denounces psychological abuse as Jesuit case rocks Church

    Pope Francis on Thursday denounced psychological violence and abuse of power in the Church, as the case of a prominent priest accused of exploiting his authority to sexually abuse nuns has rocked the Vatican. The 86-year-old pope made his comments in his annual Christmas address to cardinals, bishops and other members of the Curia, the central administration of the Vatican. Francis has often used the occasion to decry perceived flaws in the top bureaucracy, such as gossip, cliques and infighting.

  • Iran's clerical leaders to grapple with deepening dissent in 2023

    Nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini have ushered Iran into a new era of deepening crisis between the clerical leadership and society at large. Amini's family said she was beaten after being arrested by the morality police on Sept. 13 for violating the Islamic Republic's imposed dress code. Amini died three days later.

  • Hanukkah's true meaning is about Jewish survival

    www.shutterstock.comEvery December Jews celebrate the eight-day festival of Hanukkah, perhaps the best-known and certainly the most visible Jewish holiday. While critics sometimes identify Christmas as promoting the prevalence in America today of what one might refer to as Hanukkah kitsch, this assessment misses the social and theological significance of Hanukkah within Judaism itself. Let’s consider the origin and development of Hanukkah over the past more than 2,000 years. Early history Though

  • Iran’s clerical leaders face deepening dissent in 2023

    STORY: Mahsa Amini's death has ushered Iran into a new era of deepening crisis... between the clerical leadership and society at large.It's unleashed years of pent-up anger among Iranians over a range of issues: tightening social and political controls - economic misery - and discrimination against ethnic minorities.Now, Iran's religious leaders are facing their worst legitimacy crisis since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.They've responded by framing the unrest as breakaway uprisings by ethnic minorities - while arresting and executing protesters.The turmoil - led by women and young people - poses a grave threat to the survival of the Islamic Republic.The movement is also leaderless - a challenge to forcing a new political order.It's exposed the establishment's vulnerability to popular anger, raising concerns among top leaders that a misstep could mean more trouble ahead - even if current protests die down.Violent crackdowns have only stoked more protests and are contributing to reluctance from Western leaders to revive a 2015 nuclear pact worth billions. Analysts say the Islamic Republic will be consumed by a "revolutionary process" in 2023.That means more protests - with neither side backing down.Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is unlikely to compromise on ideological pillars, like compulsory hijabs.The question of who will eventually succeed him may also widen rifts in the establishment.While years of sanctions have not stopped Iran’s nuclear expansion, its domestic crisis will likely give Western powers room to increase pressure on Tehran.

  • Catholic priest denies occupiers crimes in Bucha, now he waits for trial

    A Catholic priest in Zhytomyr Oblast was informed of suspicion for previously calling Russians' crimes in Bucha "a staged performance" and urged people not to trust the statements made by Ukrainian authorities.

  • Pastor: Is Jesus the reason for the season? The Gospels focus on supporting cast

    The story doesn’t seem to be about a magic infant at all. According to Matthew and Luke, we should pay attention to to the holy mess around the baby.

  • Pope Francis orders Vatican Museums to return Parthenon marble sculptures to Greece

    The three fragments, held by the Vatican since the 19th century, consist of a head of a boy, a bearded male head, and a part of a horse's head.

  • Milagros, madres y mariachi: visiting the feast day of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Newport

    At least three generations of Hispanic Newporters were in attendance for the mass and feast, with many dressed in traditional Guatemalan folk attire.

  • Better to light eight candles than to curse the darkness: Art Marmorstein

    Local columnist Art Marmorstein takes a look at the celebration of Hanukkah and why it's still important today.

  • Strict abortion laws ignite debate in Poland and expose kinship with U.S.

    Standing in a near-empty rural cemetery, Barbara Skrobol braced against the cold and a potential confrontation: The local priest, she said, doesn’t like the

  • Pope Francis warns of 'elegant demon' lurking among Vatican staff

    Pope Francis warned the Roman Curia on Thursday that an "elegant demon" lurks among them in the Vatican, preying on prelates who believe they are superior to others.

  • Hanukkah means more amid rise in antisemitism for Jewish people in Greater Columbus

    For many Jewish people, celebrations have an added resonance this Hanukkah season amid a wave of antisemitism both in Ohio and across the country.

  • Gay Republican George Santos Lied About Grandparents Fleeing Holocaust

    George Santos is already facing calls to resign before he's even sworn into office over allegations he's fabricated parts of his biography.

  • Roving Rabbis celebrate Hanukkah with Amarillo to raise awareness

    The students had a menorah lighting ceremony at the Westgate Mall Thursday in Amarillo, to celebrate the eight days of Hannukah and promote it.

  • Mass shooting fears in houses of worship: How religious leaders are trying to keep worshippers safe

    Guards in church, security training for rabbis: In USA, thousands of churches, synagogues, temples and mosques have beefed up security.