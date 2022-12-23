Fact check: False claim the World Economic Forum declared a 'new one world religion'

The claim: World Economic Forum has announced a 'new one world religion'

Some media users are claiming the World Economic Forum recently announced the arrival of a "new one world religion."

"According to the WEF, a new one world religion has arrived and it unites all of humanity in worshipping at the altar of climate science, techno-communism and eugenics," reads a Dec. 9 article from News Punch, which regularly publishes misinformation. "God, Jesus and Christianity is 'fake news' that must be dismissed by humanity."

Other iterations of the post have spread widely on Facebook and Instagram. One Instagram post making the claim was liked over 300 times in less than a day before it was deleted.

But the claim is baseless. The forum has announced nothing of the sort, and the post presents no credible evidence proving otherwise.

USA TODAY reached out to News Punch and social media users who shared the claim.

No evidence of the World Economic Forum promoting a 'one world religion'

The World Economic Forum is an international organization based in Switzerland dedicated to engaging "the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas," according to its website.

There is no evidence it has announced a "one world religion." While the organization has published articles about climate change and religion, there is no mention of any new world religion on the organization's website.

"I can confirm that neither the World Economic Forum nor our chairman ever made such declarations," Yann Zopf, spokesman for the World Economic Forum, said in an email to USA TODAY.

Other claims in the article are also false.

For example, the organization did not tweet that, "Jesus is the original fake news" or say that "God is dead."

There is no evidence of the tweet on the World Economic Forum Twitter account or in the archive from the day it was supposedly published.

News Punch has been debunked multiple times by USA TODAY for articles with no basis in fact.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that the World Economic Forum has announced a "new one world religion." The forum has made no such announcement. The claim stems from a website that routinely publishes misinformation.

