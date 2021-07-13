Fact check: False comparison drawn between California, Arizona signature matching

The claim: Democrats sued to demand signature matching in California and to stop it in Arizona

As unfounded fears of election fraud continue to linger more than half a year after the 2020 election, some are claiming that Democrats across the country are hypocritical about which election protocols they support.

A post made on Facebook July 4 asserts that in California, Democrats have gone to court to demand exact signature matches on petitions to recall the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom. But Democrats in Arizona, the post claims, have filed suit to stop the use of signature matching in the “2020 Presidential election audit,” which likely refers to an audit currently being conducted by a Florida-based company of the votes from Arizona’s Maricopa County.

Fact check: Post falsely claims Pelosi is blocking Capitol Police officers from testifying

“Funny how a line in the desert can change Democrats beliefs,” the post reads. The creator of the post did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

This claim strays from the truth on several points.

California’s signature match use vs. Arizona’s

While California does require signature matches for petition signers, it’s not because Democrats recently went to court to demand it; the requirement is already part of the state's regulations.

California law requires that both petition and mail-in ballot signatures must be checked against signatures already on file in voter registration records, USA TODAY previously reported. The matches do not have to be exact matches, as the claim alleges, but they must retain “similar characteristics,” like the signature’s slant, spacing and letter formations, according to the regulations. Party preference, race and ethnicity cannot be considered by election officials in comparing signatures.

The state's Democratic-controlled Legislature is considering making signature matching rules more lax, which would make it more challenging for election officials to reject ballots because a signature doesn't exactly match voter registration records, according to the Associated Press.

Story continues

Fact check: Claim that California did not verify signatures on mail-in ballots is false

Arizona Democrats, on the other hand, did file a lawsuit aiming to stop an audit of the votes from Maricopa County — but it has little to do with exact signature matching.

The Arizona Democratic Party and Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo filed the complaint in April claiming that a Republican-led audit of Maricopa County’s votes violates state election law and asking a judge to stop it. The lawsuit alleges the audit does not provide enough security to protect ballots, voting machines and voter information, The Arizona Republic reported.

The complaint filed against the Arizona Senate, which commissioned the audit, and Florida-based Cyber Ninjas, the company hired to manage the process, was settled in May. Part of that settlement ruled out signature matching from being included in the audit. The deal does “leave open the possibility” for the Senate’s contractors to do that work if notice is provided, according to the Republic.

Fact check: Adam Schiff latest politician targeted in QAnon arrest hoax

Our rating: False

We rate FALSE the claim that Democrats sued to demand signature matching in California and to stop it in Arizona, because it was not supported by our research. California’s signature match process for petitions and mail-in ballots is already required by the state's regulations and does not require exact match signatures. There is no lawsuit demanding exact matching. Arizona Democrats did sue to stop a Republican-led audit of Maricopa County’s votes, but because they claimed it was unlawful, not to stop signature matching.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Post comparing Calif., Arizona signature matching is false