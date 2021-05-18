Fact check: Fauci warned Trump administration in 2017 of surprise infectious disease outbreak

The claim: Anthony Fauci said in 2017 Trump will "no doubt" face infectious disease outbreak during presidency

As COVID-19 case counts and deaths continue to climb in the U.S., critics have accused the Trump administration of downplaying the extent of the virus and delaying crucial steps needed to combat the spread.

While public health officials warned President Donald Trump early this year about a potential outbreak, social media posts claim Dr. Anthony Fauci sounded the alarm about an infectious disease outbreak years earlier.

“Anthony S. Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there is 'no doubt' Donald J. Trump will be confronted with a surprise infectious disease outbreak during his presidency,” reads a July 10 Facebook post of a screenshot from an article.

The post also claims Fauci said the “Trump administration will not only be challenged by ongoing global health threats such as influenza and HIV, but also a surprise disease outbreak.” Users who shared the post also noted the date the article was published, Jan. 11, 2017.

Did Fauci really say this?

A Google search of the headline revealed that the screenshot of the article is authentic and came from Healio News, a specialty clinical information website and was, in fact, published on Jan. 11, 2017.

The article, “Fauci: ‘No doubt’ Trump will face surprise infectious disease outbreak," states Fauci's remarks came during a forum on pandemic preparedness at Georgetown University.

Students and global health experts gathered to encourage the then-incoming Trump administration to "plan accordingly," according to Georgetown University Medical Center. The event, held Jan. 10, 2017, was organized by the Center for Global Health Science and Security in partnership with the Harvard Global Health Institute.

"There is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases," Fauci said during his "Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration" speech, which came shortly before Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. He added, "the thing we're extraordinarily confident about is that we're going to see this in the next few years."

Fauci, who has advised six presidents now on health issues and has more than 30 years of experience in infectious disease, said there's "no doubt in anyone's mind (the Trump administration) will be faced with the challenges that their predecessors were faced with."

During the speech, which can be viewed on YouTube, Fauci and other health experts highlighted a list of items needed to prepare for an outbreak, such as strengthening global health surveillance, increasing investments in research and setting aside emergency funds.

Fauci, experts call for public health preparedness

A key point Fauci emphasized was the need for a public health emergency fund. "What we had to go through for Zika — it was very, very painful when the president asked for the $1.9 billion in February and we didn't get it until September," Fauci said.

Bill Steiger, chief program officer of Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon and former director of the HHS Office of Global Health Affairs, highlighted the need for continuous funding. "Expand the funding if available, but at a minimum keep it going," he said.

Healio News reported that, according to experts who spoke at the forum, "preparing the U.S. for pandemics requires proper funding and starts by battling disease outbreaks overseas."

Fauci said during his remarks that a lesson learned from emerging diseases over the years is that "you have to commit substantial financial and human resources."

Our ruling: True

The claim that Dr. Anthony Fauci, in 2017, warned the Trump administration of the likelihood of an infectious disease outbreak is TRUE based on our research. Fauci did not warn about the coronavirus specifically, as some posts claim, but rather, that a more general "surprise infectious disease outbreak" would take place.

