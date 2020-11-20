Fact check: Federal Election Commission chair echoes false claims of fraud

Camille Caldera, USA TODAY
·9 min read

The claim: Federal Election Commission Chair Trey Trainor confirms the election 'illegitimate,' and said voter fraud is taking place.

In the past week, comments that Federal Election Commission Chair Trey Trainor made have spread online as purported evidence of voter fraud and illegitimacies in the recent election.

RecentlyHeard.com, a news website, wrote that "The Chief Electoral Officer of the Federal Election Commission made a Bombshell statement, saying that, from what he saw in Pennsylvania, and news that he had come from elsewhere in the world, this election was unconstitutional."

"It’s not just anyone’s making the announcement. Trey Trainor isn’t just a state election officer, he’s a federal officer. And on top of that, he’s the chairman of the whole commission," its story continued.

Users on Facebook, like Joseph Sherbert and Duane Engdahl, also posted about Trainor and his remarks.

"It really is explosive news. The top boss of all the election officials, Trey Trainor, has confirmed that in his professional opinion, 'there has not been transparency in the election' and 'this in election is illegitimate,'" Sherbert wrote.

Engdahl shared an image that read, "When the Chief of the Federal Elections Comission says, 'Election fraud has taken place' then you better believe that election fraud has taken place."

RecentlyHeard.com, Sherbert and Engdahl have not responded to requests from USA TODAY for comment.

Trainor's claims of election fraud echo allegations made by President Donald Trump and his campaign. Trump has refused to accept the election's results and insists without evidence that a wide conspiracy has robbed him of victory.

Who is Trey Trainor, and what is the FEC?

Trainor is the chair of the Federal Election Commission. He is not its "Chief Electoral Officer," as RecentlyHeard.com wrote — that role doesn't exist.

The Federal Election Commission is tasked with enforcing federal campaign finance laws. Its duties include monitoring restrictions and limits on campaign contributions, and overseeing public funding for presidential campaigns, per USA.Gov.

The FEC only oversees finances and is one of multiple federal bodies that deals with elections — so it's not accurate to call Trainor the "top boss of all the election officials," or to suggest he supersedes state officials.

In reality, elections in the United States are "highly decentralized," and are primarily administered by thousands of state and local systems rather than a single national system, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service.

More: Fact check: What's true and what's false about the 2020 election

"States typically have primary responsibility for making decisions about the rules of elections (policymaking)," the report explains. "Localities typically have primary responsibility for conducting elections in accordance with those rules (implementation)."

In fact, in his appearance on Newsmax, Trainor acknowledged that he had not been briefed on the matter.

"We really haven't been briefed on any of it given that we don't — you know, the states control the elections and the FEC really doesn't have any jurisdiction over how these are being handled at the state level," he said. "For the federal level, they would communicate through the Election Assistance Commission."

(U.S. Election Assistance Commissioner Ben Hovland called false claims about the election "baffling," "laughable" and "insulting," per CNN.)

Trainor is a Republican lawyer who advised Trump in 2016.

He was nominated by Trump in 2017, though he was not confirmed by the Senate until May 2020, according to the Washington Post.

In September, Trainor called the upcoming contest between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden a "spiritual war."

"It is striking at the underlying foundations of our constitutional republic,” he said, per the Washington Post. “It’s getting rid of the Christian moral principles that are the basis of the foundation of the country."

What did Trainor say about the election?

In his nearly six-minute interview on Nov. 6, Trainor made a number of claims about the validity of the election, including the comments referenced by RecentlyHeard.com, Sherbert and Engdahl.

First, he claimed that "observers have not been allowed into the polling locations in a meaningful way," and called the election "illegitimate" as a result.

"State law allows those observers to be in there, and if they're not, the law is not being followed, making this an illegitimate election," Trainor said.

Second, he said he believes voter fraud took place.

"I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places," Trainor said. "Otherwise they would allow the observers to go in."

He added that the "political system is based upon transparency," and that "there has not transparency in this election."

Third, he claimed that Democrats controlled all the states considered too close to call.

"In every instance we have here where the states are too close to call, they're controlled by the Democrat Party, particularly in the urban areas where they're being counted," he said.

It's worth nothing that Trainor never said the election was "unconstitutional," as reported by RecentlyHeard.com.

Fact check: Story of Army raid to seize election servers in Germany is false

All 3 claims have inaccuracies

There are inaccuracies in all three of his claims, most of which echoed the baseless claims that other Republicans, including Trump, have stated since Nov. 3.

Multiple fact-checks, including by the New York Times and PolitiFact, found no evidence to support claims that observers were blocked from ballot counting rooms, including in Pennsylvania, which Trainor highlighted in his remarks.

Some legal filings from the Trump campaign itself acknowledged that its observers were present in the rooms where ballots were counted.

There is also no evidence that there was any systemic fraud in the election.

Last week, a national coalition of election security officials also described the election as "the most secure in American history," per USA TODAY. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," the coalition concluded.

Two weeks after the election, the Washington Post also concluded that on top of there being no widespread fraud, "there is barely evidence of even minor fraudulent incidents."

The New York Times also contacted the offices of the top election officials in every state to ask if they suspected or had evidence of voter fraud; none reported any major issues.

The claim that "every instance" of states that were too close to call on Nov. 6 were states run by Democrats is also untrue.

On Nov. 6, six states — Arizona, Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania — were still too close to call, per CNN.

Secretaries of state are tasked with election administration in many states. Both Georgia and Nevada have Republican secretaries of state. Alaska has no secretary of state, so its election duties fall to the lieutenant governor, who is also a Republican.

What have the other commissioners said about the election?

There are supposed to be six commissioners of the FEC at any given time, and the body requires at least four commissioners for a quorum. But due to a spate of resignations and a dearth of appointments, there are currently only three commissioners, including Trainor, the chair.

After being impotent since September 2019, it had quorum for only 28 days after Trainor took up his post in June before another commissioner resigned and left it powerless once more, per the New York Times.

The remaining commissioners are Steven T. Walther, an independent, and Ellen L. Weintraub, a Democrat.

Walther, who is the vice chair, has been on the FEC since 2006. He has not spoken about the election since it occurred. Weintraub has done three yearlong stints as its chair since she joined the FEC in 2002.

She has defended the integrity of the election and said the opposite of Trainor.

"State and local officials and poll workers throughout the country really stepped up. And there have been very few complaints about how this election was run. Very few substantiated complaints, let me put it that way," Weintraub told CNN.

"There is no evidence of any kind of voter fraud," she added. "There is no evidence of illegal votes being cast."

Weintraub also retweeted a take-down of Trainor by Rick Hasan, a professor of law and political science at the University of California-Irvine.

"The FEC deals with campaign finance, not vote counting. And Trey Trainor does not speak for the FEC," Hasan wrote on Twitter.

Along with her retweet, Weintraub added, "I can confirm: FEC does *not* say widespread fraud."

Ellen Weintraub, chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission, listens as Norm Ornstein, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute speaks during the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee hearing in the Capitol building on July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Ellen Weintraub, chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission, listens as Norm Ornstein, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute speaks during the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee hearing in the Capitol building on July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Our ruling: Partly false

Based on our research, the claim that election is "illegitimate," based on remarks from FEC Chair Trey Trainor, is PARTLY FALSE. The quotes from Trainor are real, and came from an interview with Newsmax. But he's not the "top boss of all the election officials," and the FEC isn't related to vote counting or election security — only campaign finances. Trainor himself admitted he wasn't briefed on the issue, and all of his comments contained factual inaccuracies.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This fact check is available at IFCN’s 2020 US Elections FactChat #Chatbot on WhatsApp. Click here, for more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Federal Election Commission chair echoes false fraud claims

Latest Stories

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • California inmate fought wildfires, now faces deportation

    Among the thousands of firefighters who battled record-setting wildfires in California this year was Bounchan Keola, a 39-year-old immigrant from Laos serving a 28-year prison sentence for a gang-related shooting when he was 16. One of roughly 1,800 inmates fighting fires, Keola said he struggled to see through the smoke during his first assignment while getting doused with chemicals used to fight the flames. Keola was set to be released in October.

  • JFK conspiracy theory is debunked in Mexico 57 years after Kennedy assassination

    Most conspiracy theories surrounding President John F. Kennedy’s assassination have been disproven. Kennedy was not killed by a gas-powered device triggered by aliens or by actor Woody Harrelson’s dad.But speculation about Kennedy’s Nov. 22, 1963 murder in Dallas continues, fueled by unreleased classified documents, bizarre ballistics and the claim of assassin Lee Harvey Oswald – who was later killed on live TV while in police custody – that he was “just a patsy.”Several JFK assassination experts, like the former New York Times investigative reporter Phillip Shenon, see Mexico as the best place to find answers regarding a possible conspiracy and who was behind it. Just over a month before Kennedy’s killing, Oswald took a bus from Texas to Mexico City. He arrived Friday morning, Sept. 27, 1963 and left very early on Wednesday, Oct. 2, according to American and Mexican intelligence.Was Oswald a kind of rogue James Bond who went south of the border to consort with communists, Cuban revolutionaries and spies – or just a deranged killer?I dug into that question while researching my book on conspiracy narratives in Mexico, and I think I found something everybody else missed: a hole in the story of the very man who started a tenacious conspiracy theory about Oswald’s Mexico trip. Communist Mexico CityMexico was a Cold War hot spot in the mid-20th century, a haven for Soviet exiles, American leftists fleeing the anti-communist persecution of McCarthyism and sympathizers with Cuba’s Castro regime. Every communist and democratic country had an embassy in Mexico City – the only place in the Western Hemisphere where these enemies coexisted more or less openly.According to witnesses from the Cuban and Soviet diplomatic missions, Oswald visited their embassies repeatedly on Friday and Saturday. He was desperately seeking visas to those countries, which Americans were then prohibited from visiting. Told such documents would take months to process, Oswald got in a heated argument with the Cuban consul, Emilio Azcué. Oswald also forced a KGB volleyball match on Saturday morning to be canceled when he brandished a weapon at the Soviet consulate, before bursting into tears and leaving. Those events are well documented by the CIA, which in the 1960s had ramped up its Mexico operations to monitor communist activity, even hiring 200 Mexican agents to help. The Mexican Secret Service, whose 1960s-era files Mexico has recently begun to declassify, also tracked Oswald on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, 1963. Oswald’s whereabouts for the next three-and-a-half days, however, remain unknown. A conspiracy theory is bornA main conspiracy about Oswald’s undocumented time in Mexico City puts him in contact with dangerous Mexicans on the left side of the Cold War. This story originated in March 1967, when the American consul in the Mexican coastal city of Tampico, Benjamin Ruyle, was buying drinks for local journalists.One of them – Óscar Contreras Lartigue, a 28-year-old reporter for El Sol de Tampico – told Ruyle he’d met Oswald in 1963 when he was a law student at Mexico’s National Autonomous University. Contreras said he’d been in a pro-Castro campus group and that Oswald had begged this group for help getting a Cuban visa. According to Contreras, Oswald spent two days with these National Autonomous University students, then met up with them again a few days later at the Cuban Embassy. Evidently afraid for his life, Contreras wouldn’t tell Ruyle much more. He said he himself had traveled to Cuba, knew people in the Castro regime and had blown up the statue of a former Mexican president on campus in Mexico City. Contreras feared persecution for his political activities. Contreras did say this wasn’t the first time he was sharing his story, though. After JFK was shot, Contreras told Ruyle, he’d commented to his editor that he’d recently met Oswald. The Contreras questionContreras’ account hinted at suspicious, previously unknown connections between Oswald and communist Cuba made shortly before JFK’s assassination.His story was, according to a memo later sent from CIA headquarters, “the first solid investigative lead we have on Oswald’s activities in Mexico.” U.S. government officials needed to find out if Contreras was a trustworthy source. Three months after Ruyle’s happy hour, a CIA official from Mexico City went to Tampico to question Contreras. During the six-hour interrogation, Contreras still refused to go into details, but he did say Oswald never mentioned assassination – only that he said repeatedly he “had to get to Cuba.”In 1978, a researcher from the U.S. House Select Commission on Assassinations named Dan Hardway went to Mexico to investigate the JFK assassination. He was unable to interview Contreras despite several attempts, but in an influential report warned his account should not be dismissed. The New York Times reporter Shenon, who interviewed Oscar Contreras for a 2013 book on the JFK assassination, also found Contreras credible. Shenon wrote that Contreras – whom he calls a “prominent journalist” – “went much further” in their interview than he had with the CIA, alleging “far more extensive contacts between Oswald and Cuban agents in Mexico.”Dan Hardway, who is now a lawyer in West Virginia, still believes Contreras. After reading Shenon’s book, he reiterated in 2015 that Lee Harvey Oswald might have been part of a wider Cuban intelligence web. Hole in the webÓscar Contreras died in 2016, so I could not interview him myself. But in my investigation, a minute detail of his biography grabbed my attention – an apparently overlooked contradiction that could undermine his entire story. In Contreras’ telling, he fled the National Autonomous University campus and moved to Tampico around 1964. Yet Contreras also allegedly told his “editor” about his encounter with Oswald after the 1963 Kennedy assassination. College newspapers aren’t common in Mexico, and Contreras was a law student. So how could he have had an editor in 1963? I thought his hometown paper, El Sol de Tampico, might hold the answer. Digging through its archives, I found that the newspaper ran a Sunday gossip column in the early 1960s called “Crisol,” or “melting pot.” Óscar Contreras became the reporter for “Crisol” on June 6, 1963, and continued writing the gossip column in September and October that year. While Lee Harvey Oswald was in Mexico City, Contreras was 300 miles away in Tampico. In flamboyant prose, faded back issues of the local paper show, he chronicled the sumptuous wedding receptions, quinceañeras and yacht excursions of Tampico’s high society. Three dark daysI believe the Sol de Tampico archives discredit Contereras’ account. A political correspondent may live far from where his newspaper is published. But for a gossip columnist, that would be dereliction of duty. This revelation plunges Oswald’s fall 1963 trip to Mexico back into the dark. There are other conspiracy theories, including that Oswald had a Mexican mistress who took him to a party of communists and spies. But it’s more likely Mexico holds no hidden clues to JFK’s assassination. Conspiracy theories offer assurances of depth and closure, a promise that the biggest enigma of the 20th century is solvable. But from what we know about what Oswald did and didn’t do in Mexico City, he was a volatile, disorganized loner who couldn’t even handle travel logistics. JFK’s assassination is a cold case. And in Mexico, only exhausted leads remain.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Gonzalo Soltero, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM).Read more: * Bob Dylan brings links between JFK assassination and coronavirus into stark relief * What better forensic science can reveal about the JFK assassinationGonzalo Soltero received funding from a Newton Advanced Fellowship by the British Academy.

  • My Cousin Vinny director responds to Rudy Giuliani

    "I regard Giuliani's praise of ‘My Cousin Vinny’ as generous from the man who is currently giving the Comedy Performance of the Year," director Jonathan Lynn told The Hollywood Reporter

  • Why Republican voters say there’s ‘no way in hell’ Trump lost

    Brett Fryar is a middle-class Republican. Now, Fryar says he would go to war for Trump. Nothing will convince Fryar and many others here in Sundown - including the town’s mayor, another Patriots member - that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election fairly.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats

    Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt. The win by Biden pads his Electoral College margin of victory over President Donald Trump. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to the Democrats’ column.

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • Kenya arrests four more after BBC Africa Eye baby stealers exposé

    A total seven people are now being held for allegedly running a child-trafficking syndicate.

  • An anonymous group of top US CEOs said they would hold off acting against Trump until after the Georgia recount. It's done.

    The CEOs said they only had limited patience for Trump's attempts to dispute the election results, according to the Associated Press.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • California imposes curfew to curb skyrocketing COVID cases

    California is imposing an overnight curfew for nearly all residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm its health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. It's in place in 41 of the state’s 58 counties that have the most significant increases in virus cases and face the most severe restrictions under California’s four-tier system for reopening the economy.

  • 'NorCal Rapist' suspect found guilty on all 46 charges from attacks dating back to 1991

    DNA samples linked Charles Waller, 60, to the assaults stretching across 15 years on nine women in six counties across Northern California.

  • President-elect Joe Biden approaches 80 million votes

    President-elect Joe Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election cracks turnout records.

  • AOC shoots down Nikki Haley in fiesty Covid relief exchange: ‘I know you’re confused about actual governance’

    ‘Nikki, I’m suggesting Republicans find the spine to stand up’

  • Biden says Trump challenge to his election victory is 'totally irresponsible'

    Trump has launched legal challenges in multiple states and claimed, without evidence, that he is the rightful winner of the election. Speaking after a call with state governors, Biden said he was not concerned Trump's refusal to concede the election would prevent a transfer of power, but said it "sends a horrible message about who we are as a country."