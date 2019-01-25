Fact-check: Five things President Trump said while announcing the shutdown is over

President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Friday to announce the end of the government shutdown.

In making that announcement, Trump restated several of the reasons he feels the country needs a border wall and improved border security.

"After 36 days of spirited debate and dialogue, I have seen and heard from enough Democrats and Republicans that they are willing to put partisanship aside," Trump said during his speech.

Here is a look at five things Trump said and the context needed to fully understand the issues he brought up.

Trump suggested federal workers supported the shutdown

Statement: "I want to thank all of the incredible federal workers and their amazing families who have shown such extraordinary devotion in the face of this recent hardship. You are fantastic people. You are incredible patriots. Many of you have suffered far greater than anyone but your families would know or understand. And not only did you not complain but in many cases, you encouraged me to keep going because you care so much about our country and about its border security."

Facts: The American Federation of Government Employees sued the Trump administration shortly after the shutdown began. Hundreds of thousands of workers have been furloughed or are on the job without pay during the shutdown.

“Our members put their lives on the line to keep our country safe,” said J. David Cox Sr., the union’s national president. “Requiring them to work without pay is nothing short of inhumane.”

Throughout the entirety of the shutdown, federal employees took to social media to criticize Congress and Trump for the shutdown and ask for an agreement to be reached.

On Friday, FBI Director Christopher Wray told his agents that the five-week government shutdown has been "mind-boggling" and "unfair" days after Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard, released a video calling the shutdown "unacceptable" for forcing workers to rely on food pantries and donations.

Trump repeated the idea that walls work

Statement: "They do work. No matter where you go, they work. Israel built a wall, 99.9 percent successful. Won't be any different for us. They keep criminals out. They save good people from attempting a very dangerous journey from other countries, thousands of miles, because they think they have a glimmer of hope of coming through. With a wall, they don't have that hope. They keep drugs out, and they dramatically increase efficiency by allowing us to patrol far larger areas with far fewer people. It's just common sense. Walls work."

Facts: Several instances of migrants going over existing wall structures or under the border came to light during the shutdown that was entirely about building a wall.

The most recent incident came this week, when a group of mostly Guatemalan asylum seekers breached the U.S.-Mexico border south of Yuma, Ariz., on Monday night, by using a ladder to scale the border fence.

Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday released security-camera footage of the incident on Wednesday involving 118 migrants. About 86 percent of them were families traveling together, the agency said.

The video was released about a week after the largest single group of migrant families and minors ever recorded in the Yuma area tunneled underneath a border fence and voluntarily turned themselves into U.S. Border Patrol agents.

A group of 376 migrants, composed almost overwhelmingly of Guatemalan families and children seeking asylum, breached the U.S.-Mexico border just before noon approximately 4½ miles east of the San Luis, Ariz., commercial port of entry.

That large group tunneled under the border a couple weeks before Mexican law enforcement officials released a video showing a newly discovered tunnel that was found along the border in the area of Nogales, Ariz. It was the third tunnel found in the past couple of months.

Trump talked about women being tied up with their mouths taped shut

Statement: "Human traffickers, the victims are women and children, maybe to a lesser extent, believe it or not, children. Women are tied up, they're bound, duct tape put around their faces, around their mouths. In many cases they can't even breathe."