Fact check: Flight cancellations due to weather, labor shortage, not vaccine mandates

The claim: U.S. flights are backed up because pilots and crew members are refusing vaccine mandates

With a surge in summer domestic air travel and passenger volumes at pre-pandemic levels, some U.S. airlines have struggled to meet the demand, resulting in a wave of flight cancellations and delays.

Airlines say the disrupted flights are due to bad weather, staffing issues and operational challenges, among other factors. But, of course, some social media users see something more nefarious at play.

“BREAKING! FLIGHTS ACROSS AMERICA ALL BACKED UP BC PILOTS/CREW ARE WALKING OFF BOARDED FLIGHTS!” reads an Aug. 9 Facebook post, which gained more than 2,000 shares within a few days. “THEY ARE REFUSING THE MANDATED JAB.”

Accompanying the text is an image of a flight information display board on Aug. 1 at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport. The screens show delayed or canceled flights by Spirit Airlines.

This claim is wrong on several fronts. The flight cancellations and delays have nothing to do with vaccine mandates, and a majority of major U.S. airlines do not have vaccine requirements in place.

Fact check: Workers fired for refusing a vaccine are unlikely to qualify for unemployment

The Facebook user who shared the post did not return a request for comment.

Airlines cite weather, operational challenges

Spirit, American and other airlines have been canceling hundreds of flights a day, but it has nothing to do with vaccine mandates.

Spirit spokeswoman Sarah Jantz said the airline experienced prolonged weather issues the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, airport, its largest hub, on the weekend the Facebook photo was captured.

"The nine-hour weather event resulted in flight delays, cancellations and almost 100 diversions," Jantz said via email.

Spirit CEO Ted Christie told USA TODAY weather, technology issues and crew shortages have caused disrupted flights. Similarly, American spokesman Curtis Blessing told USA TODAY the airline's cancellations are due to "prolonged and severe" weather that started on Aug. 1, which temporarily delayed flights and closed two ramps at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, its home base.

Story continues

Meanwhile, Dennis Tajer, spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, said a majority of flight cancellations that took place on Aug. 2 were due to a pilot shortage and scheduling issues.

We are experiencing operational challenges in some areas of our network. Before going to the airport, check your email and current flight status here: https://t.co/yuPJDPxeNu. The fastest way to receive assistance is to visit our webchat: https://t.co/QnlZcUCMtk. pic.twitter.com/E176h8KHjN — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) August 2, 2021

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many airlines let go of pilots and flight attendants. Bloomberg reported in July 2020 that about 400,000 airline workers were fired, furloughed or told they may lose their job.

As a result, airlines are scrambling to hire back workers, who are required to undergo extensive training and security clearances.

Additionally, a majority of airline carriers retired older planes from their fleets in an effort to save cash, but the travel demand returned sooner than airlines expected.

Data from the Transportation Security Administration shows 10.1 million people were screened nationwide between July 1 and July 5, setting a new pandemic-era record.

On top of weather and labor shortages, some U.S. airports are running into fuel shortages, which are expected to last through mid-August, the Associated Press reported.

Fact check: Pfizer CEO fully vaccinated, canceled Israel trip in March

Many US airlines don't have vaccine mandates

The post claims pilots are refusing vaccine mandates, but only a few major airlines have implemented policies requiring all employees get vaccinated. And some of those have not yet taken effect.

United Airlines recently announced that employees in the U.S. must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 25. United spokeswoman Leslie Scott said more than 90% of its pilots and 80% of flight attendants are already vaccinated.

"We’ve received overwhelmingly supportive feedback from other workgroups across the company since announcing the vaccine requirement last week," Scott said via email.

Hawaiian Airlines has said it will also require vaccination, while Frontier Airlines said all employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 1 or provide proof of a negative test on a regular basis.

Other U.S. airlines have encouraged that their staff get vaccinated, however, they have not mandated it.

American CEO Doug Parker told The New York Times he would not be imposing a vaccine mandate for staff or passengers, saying it "wouldn’t be physically possible to do without enormous delays in the airline system."

In May, Delta announced new hires in the U.S. would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and that current employees are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated. Southwest and Spirit have announced they are encouraging employees to get vaccinated but not requiring it.

Claims that British Airways was concerned about the risk posed by vaccinated pilots, along with claims that airlines are banning vaccinated people from flying, have been previously debunked.

Fact check: COVID-19 vaccine mandates don't violate Nuremberg Code

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that flights in the U.S. are being canceled because airline employees are refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Airlines say the recent flight cancellations are due to labor shortages, bad weather, fuel shortages, operational issues and scheduling troubles. United and Hawaiian are the only major U.S. airlines so far to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app, or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim that vaccine rules caused flight cancellations