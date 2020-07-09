Fact check: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis backs new 'intensive care' definitions for COVID-19

The claim: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the state health department to change the definition of intensive care to lower the number of COVID-19 infections

A June 23 article posted to the website Cracked by podcaster Luis Prada went viral in the wake of recent allegations that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered a change in how "intensive care" is defined to reduce the number of recorded COVID-19 cases.

"DeSantis, eager to do as little as possible while still coming out on top, wants the state to further fudge numbers by subdividing people into a higher level of illness," Prada wrote.

A self-described "comedy blogger," Prada, who is a registered Democrat, told USA TODAY that his article was meant to sound a little outrageous.

"Cracked is a long-running comedy publication. Sometimes the articles we write tend to dip into heavier subjects, but the intent is to present the subject matter with a comedic bent while remaining grounded in fact," Prada said. "Think of it along the same lines as 'The Daily Show' or 'Last Week Tonight.'"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" and "Last Week Tonight" are both political commentary television shows hosted by comedians.

What actually changed and why?

Prada's article referenced a story in the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news outlet that covers state politics. Florida Surgeon General and state health officer of the Department of Health Scott Rivkees told hospital providers of the change last month, according to the Phoenix.

Rivkees' statement was attributed to The News Service of Florida, but the Phoenix provided a link to an archived report by news outlet Florida Politics.

"There has been new wording in terms of, do individuals have intensive-level care. So make sure that when you are giving us numbers of individuals in intensive-care units, it’s those individuals having intensive-care unit care,” Rivkees told hospital administrators, according to Florida Politics.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel and the Florida edition of The Center Square also reported on Rivkees' actions. Both outlets observed that the new guidelines could lead to a miscount of COVID-19 patients in the state.

"Instead of reporting the number of COVID-19 patients occupying ICU beds, the Department of Health wants hospitals to report only the number of COVID patients in those beds who are receiving ICU-level of care. The change could reduce the number of occupied ICU beds being reported to the state," the Sun Sentinel's Cindy Krischer Goodman wrote.

Some state officials have also questioned the change. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried wondered about the timing for new reporting guidelines.

"Hospitals are being asked to not report # of ICU patients, but to report # of patients who require “intensive level of care.” What is the need for this change now @HealthyFla?," Fried tweeted on June 22.

What did state officials have to say?

DeSantis explained during a June 23 press conference that the new guidelines would help determine which patients had ICU-level acuity and which needed to be placed on ventilators.

"Some of the hospitals had told us they were just using their ICU wing as their COVID wing,” he said. “The surgeon general just wanted to know, 'OK, if you are doing that, how many (COVID patients) are actually there or not?'"

Alberto Moscoso, direction of Communications for the Florida Department of Health, elaborated on DeSantis' statements in an email to USA TODAY.

"The new wording is Current number of COVID + (positive) patients currently receiving ICU level of care. The old wording was Current number of COVID + patients admitted into ICU beds," Moscoso said of the updated guidelines.

Has the number of cases changed since the new guidelines for ICU reporting?

Yes, and it has risen. There were 1,879 more COVID-19 cases reported on Monday than on June 23, the day of DeSantis' press conference, according to the Florida Department of Health.