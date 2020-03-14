Fact Check Friday: Trump’s coronavirus response plagued with misstatements

This week marked a turning point for the president, who seems to have finally come to grips with the scale and scope of the global pandemic surrounding novel coronavirus. But unfortunately, his misleading and false statements are spread this week apace with with the virus itself.

Coverage of his hastily arranged Oval Office address to the nation on Wednesday night immediately captured a number of untrue statements. While the president's mission was to reassure a nation reeling from fear and uncertainty, his message was muddled in confusing and false statements. The next day the markets responded in kind. Responding to the president and to announcements that some large corporations would halt business as usual, the Dow Jones industrial average plummeted by 10 percent -- the biggest drop since 1987.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 12, 2020, in New York.

Here are just some of the things the White House said this week that simply are not true. Welcome back to Fact Check Friday.

Oval correction

It's one thing when you send out a tweet to correct another tweet. It's entirely different when you send out a tweet to correct errors in a prime-time presidential address to the nation amidst a public health emergency with life and death consequences. But that's what the president had to do Wednesday night.

And if he were being completely honest he would have sent a few more corrections.

His biggest error was to falsely declare that the European travel ban would also "apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo but various other things as we get approval." He later corrected that in a tweet, noting "trade will in no way be affected by the 30-day restriction on travel from Europe," offering no explanation for the initial error.

But he never corrected his false claim that health insurers have agreed to waive co-payments for coronavirus treatments. In fact, as the Vice President had already announced earlier in the week that insurance companies agreed to waive co-pays for testing, not treatment.

'Going Smooth'

Thursday really highlighted the conflicting narrative between the president and pretty much everyone else on COVID-19 testing. On the same day the president claimed "testing has been going very smooth," his top public health official called the national response "a failing." Even loyal Republicans lawmakers told ABC News the president's messaging is off.

Pressed about limited availability of coronavirus tests, CDC Dir. Robert Redfield turns to NIH official Dr. Anthony Fauci, who says, "The system is not really geared to what we need right now, what you are asking for. That is a failing...Let’s admit it." https://t.co/rICj2Ju75V pic.twitter.com/mRAzippOwA — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 12, 2020

The president said at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta this week "anyone who wants a test can get a test." He said it repeatedly. "Anybody right now and yesterday anybody that needs a test gets a test. They’re there. The tests are there. The tests are beautiful. Anyone who wants a test can get a test."

But it's simply not true. Not only are there countless examples of Americans who want tests and cant get them, but as CDC Director Robert Redfield pointed out in testimony to Congress this week, there are 350 million Americans and only about 4 million tests in the pipeline. The math doesn't add up.

The president also claimed Thursday at the White House "we’re very much ahead of everything."

Healthcare workers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment test people for COVID-19 at the state's first drive-up testing center on March 12, 2020, in Denver.