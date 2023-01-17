Fact check: Global temperatures have steadily risen over the past century, contrary to post

The claim: Global temperatures haven’t risen despite increasing greenhouse gas emissions

A Jan. 4 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) claims global temperatures have remained consistent over the past hundred years.

“Not much has happened, except that world temperatures have been at a standstill for most of this century despite increasing emissions,” the text in the post reads.

Our rating: False

Global temperatures have steadily risen over the past century, according to data from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The rise has resulted in an overall increase of nearly two degrees. Climate scientists say greenhouse gases are the main culprit behind global warming.

Greenhouse gas emissions contribute to global warming trend, climate scientists say

Howard Diamond, NOAA's climate science program manager, said the claim is unsupported by any legitimate scientific evidence.

The earth’s temperature has risen by about 0.14 degrees per decade since 1880, according to NOAA data. The rate of warming since 1981 is more than twice that, at a rate of .32 degrees per decade.

"That rise in temperature is unmistakable and is as clear as day," Diamond said in an email. "In some parts of the world, particularly at the higher latitudes towards the poles, the warming is much more accelerated."

The global warming trend has resulted in an overall increase of nearly 2 degrees across the globe since 1880. That level of temperature rise is consistent in reports from multiple major climate agencies.

Earth's average surface temperature in 2022 tied with 2015 as the fifth-warmest on record, according to the latest NASA data.

Most of the warming since 1950 has been caused by human emissions of greenhouse gases, which have continued to increase over the past century, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

This amount of global warming has already caused consequential environmental changes, according to climate researchers. Scientists have observed sea-level rise, reduced sea ice and changes in weather patterns like drought and flooding.

