Fact-check: Hornets’ draft pick Brandon Miller’s connection to fatal shooting

Brandon Miller is the newest member of the Charlotte Hornets, drafted second overall by the franchise in Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft. But as his professional career begins, an incident from his college days at the University of Alabama looms over his reputation.

Miller was at the scene of a January shooting in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, that left a single mother, Jamea Harris, dead. He has not been charged in connection with the homicide, but his former teammate and another man are facing capital murder charges in the case.

Here’s what to know about Miller’s connection to the fatal January shooting in Alabama:

Did Brandon Miller bring the gun to a deadly shooting?

The gun used to shoot and kill Harris was brought to the scene by Miller, police in Alabama say.

But, Miller’s legal team has said he didn’t know his friend, then-Alabama teammate Darius Miles, had left the gun in question in his car.

Attorney Jim Standridge told the Tuscaloosa News that Miller “had no knowledge of any intent to use any weapon” on the night of the shooting, didn’t touch the gun, wasn’t involved in its exchange and “never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur.”

“Further, it is our understanding that the weapon was concealed under some clothing in the back seat of his car,” Standridge’s statement to the Alabama news outlet said.

Miller — according to a reconstruction of events put together by the Tuscaloosa News using police reports, interviews, court records and security camera footage — had dropped Miles and his friend, Michael Davis, off at a sports bar on a January night.

Per the timeline, the shooting happened when Miller returned to pick up Miles and Davis.

Miles had sent Miller a text message asking to bring him his “joint,” which the police investigator testified meant Miles’ gun before the shooting. But “Miller’s attorney said Miller was already on his way to pick up Miles when receiving the text asking for the gun,” the Tuscaloosa News reported.

Davis is the man accused of pulling the trigger in the shooting, which also involved a man in the car Harris was in, police have said.

Miles and Davis have both been indicted on capital murder charges for their alleged roles in Harris’ death. Miles, who was kicked off the Alabama basketball team after his arrest, pleaded not guilty in April, ESPN reported. Miles has since requested immunity in the capital murder case.

Was Brandon Miller charged in connection with Tuscaloosa shooting?

Miller has not been arrested or charged in connection with the fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa.

Legal experts told AL.com “the decision whether or not to charge Miller comes down to knowledge and intent.”

“Based on what we know, the declination by the Tuscaloosa DA is correct and Miller should not be charged,’’ Jay Town, a former U.S. Attorney and prosecutor in Madison County, told the news outlet. “It doesn’t appear evidence exists that Miller knew that transferring the firearm was for an unlawful purpose, hindsight notwithstanding.”

Was Brandon Miller injured in Tuscaloosa shooting?

Miller was not injured in the shooting, but his car was struck by gunfire.

Two bullets hit the windshield of Miller’s car during the shooting, the Tuscaloosa News reported based on police testimony and surveillance footage.

Miller fled the scene in his car during the shooting, per the Tuscaloosa News’ timeline.

Did Brandon Miller miss games at Alabama in connection with shooting?

Miller was not suspended from the Alabama basketball team in the wake of the February court hearing that brought to light his connection to the shooting.

In a postgame press conference after the team’s next game against South Carolina, head coach Nate Oats told reporters that he and Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne had allowed Miller to play based on “available facts,” The Sporting News reported.

Harris’ mother and stepfather spoke out about that decision, saying it was “unimaginable” that Miller played and calling Oats’ handling of the situation “godawful.’’

“They’re worried about his career, but what about this 5-year-old boy (Harris’ son, Kaine)?” DeCarla Cotton told USA Today. “He’s the true victim in all this. He won’t have a mother anymore to influence his growing up and who he’s going to be.”

Miller did not speak out about the incident until March 8.

“I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night,” Miller said at a press conference. “This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that.”