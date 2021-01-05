Fact check: Hospital TikTok dancing aimed at boosting morale

The claim: Health care workers took Spanish influenza pandemic more seriously than health care workers during COVID-19

With more than 20 million confirmed cases in the USA, more than 353,000 deaths and a strain newly emerged from the United Kingdom, coronavirus is no laughing matter. But according to one social media post, health care workers don't seem to be taking the pandemic too seriously.

A Facebook meme shared Dec. 30 by Texas radio show Walton and Johnson juxtaposes the Spanish flu of 1918 against the COVID-19 pandemic. A black-and-white photo of occupied hospital beds manned by solemn doctors and nurses is a sedate contrast to two images of health care workers grinning and dancing during COVID-19. The meme suggests medical professionals are not taking the present pandemic seriously compared with their historical counterparts.

The Spanish flu, caused by the H1N1 subtype of the influenza A virus, was first identified among military personnel in spring 1918 and caused about 675,000 deaths in the USA.

On Facebook and Instagram, the meme is used to suggest the pandemic is a hoax – a headline reads, "Bit different this time around" – or to urge the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns since "hospitals being at capacity is the norm."

"Reopen America now and restore all constitutional rights. If it is tht (sic) bad build more hospitals and hire more nurses," one Facebook user wrote, claiming the pandemic is a hoax.

It is unclear whether the meme was meant to be satirical, in some cases.

USA TODAY was unable to reach Walton and Johnson for comment.

Dancing to educate, boost morale

The images in the meme are real ones. The black-and-white photo from 1918 depicts an emergency hospital at Camp Funston, Kansas, and the two contemporary shots are TikTok dances performed by the cardiology team of New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, England, and ward J19 of St. James's Hospital in Leeds, England.

The TikTok dances were meant to boost morale and encourage the public to follow stay-at-home orders, The Guardian newspaper reported.

The TikTok trend began a few months into the pandemic as cases rose and hospitals became increasingly overwhelmed. The clips gained popularity all over the U.K. and the USA. The videos combine dancing and TikTok challenges with education on the coronavirus, social distancing and proper hygiene.

The TikTok videos have been helpful for the health care workers themselves, Kala Baker, a nurse at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, told ABC's "Good Morning America" in April.

"Obviously it's just been a little bit stressful around here. It was a good way just to step away from our work for a second and bring some joy to the people around us and just to my co-workers that we could all get together and do something fun," she said.

Studies have shown the challenges of working long hours in an exhausting environment such as the COVID-19 pandemic take a toll on mental health and quality of life – 40% of health care workers reported serious psychiatric symptoms, according to a national survey in April that was posted on Psychiatry Online.

Our ruling: Missing context

A meme showing serious health care workers during the 1918 Spanish flu and dancing medical professionals during the coronavirus pandemic is MISSING CONTEXT and might be misleading. The images in the meme are screenshots of TikTok dances performed by heath care workers in the United Kingdom, a viral trend that began months into the pandemic. The videos were made to boost morale and educate the public on the coronavirus, social distancing and proper hygiene among many other factors relevant to the pandemic. Not only do health care workers take the pandemic seriously, studies suggest working long hours in stressful conditions is negatively impacting their mental health.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Hospital TikTok dancing aimed at boosting morale