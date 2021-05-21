Fact check: Hummer catches fire after filled with gas containers; cause of fire unknown

The claim: Hummer caught fire after man filled it with gas containers, then lit a cigarette

The recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline caused a gasoline shortage in some areas of the country, USA TODAY reported. Leaders in Florida urged residents not to hoard gas because the state gets its fuel from the ports and not the pipeline, but some people responded by panic-buying anyway.

A May 13 Facebook post that featured an image of a burned-out vehicle claimed "Yesterday in Florida, a man drove to Texaco, loaded his Hummer with gas cans, then lit a cigarette."

The post has been shared over 240 times. USA TODAY reached out to the user for comment.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cause of fire remains unclear

On May 12, Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a scene at a Texaco gas station in Homosassa, Florida, after a Hummer H2 burst into flames, USA TODAY reported.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, according to USA TODAY.

"This fire investigation is open and ongoing and no additional details are available at this time," said John O’Brien, press secretary for the Florida Department of Financial Services. "It is not considered suspicious at this time, but that may change as the investigation continues."

Officials said the driver filled four 5-gallon containers with gasoline and put them in the back of the vehicle when it caught on fire.

One person was injured but refused to be transported to the hospital.

Our rating: Missing context

The claim that a Hummer in Florida burst in flames after a man filled it with gas containers and then lit a cigarette is MISSING CONTEXT, because it makes an assertion that is plausible but unproven and, therefore, could be misleading without additional information. The vehicle did go up in flames, but the cause of the fire is unknown. The investigation is still open and ongoing, according to officials.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Hummer loaded with gas cans caught fire, cause unknown