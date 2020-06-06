Fact check: Huntington Beach photos comparing coronavirus protest, BLM protest are real

The claim: A Black Lives Matter protest at Huntington Beach had heavy police presence with smaller crowds while a coronavirus protest in the same area had a larger crowd with light police presence

A recent Facebook post compares two photos allegedly from recent protests in Huntington Beach, California. The first photo that claims to come from a beach closure protest appears to have larger crowds with no police, while a Black Lives Matter protest in the same area is shown to have a smaller crowd with police blocking off a main intersection.

The bottom of the photo is captioned, “1. Huntington beach, covid-19 protest 2. Huntington beach, black lives matter protest.”

Users noted their frustration with the differences in the photos commenting “one group brought weapons and one group didn’t…”

Another comment reads, “In so many other cases involving white protesters, police were there to protect and the protest was allowed to continue. In this case, the police shut it down as an ‘unlawful gathering.’ It’s a double standard.”

The user who posted the photo did not respond to USA TODAY for comment.

Users on Instagram posted similar versions of the claim, saying “The racism is so blatant.” One sharing of the two photos on Twitter gained over 106,000 shares and over 260,000 likes.

Black Lives Matter protest deemed unlawful assembly

Hundreds demanded justice for George Floyd on Sunday in Huntington Beach, where protesters in a video by CBS Los Angeles can be seen peacefully protesting while police lined up and blocked off intersections.

The protest followed the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died after now-former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. The incident sparked outrage across the nation.

The Huntington Beach Police Department tweeted on the day of the protest that the gathering on the beach was an unlawful assembly and asked protesters to disperse.

A Huntington Beach police spokeswoman told CBS Los Angeles that protesters were blocking traffic on the Pacific Coast Highway and four people were arrested. No looting had occurred as of 4 p.m., according to local authorities.

In a statement to CNN, police officials said the Black Lives Matter protest turned into an “unlawful assembly after protesters became violent with numerous assaults” and that 500 people were present at the protest.

The Huntington Beach Police Department did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment on the protests cited in the social media images.

An aerial video by ABC 7 confirms the authenticity of the crowds and police presence shown in the photo during the Black Lives Matter protest. According to the outlet, the protest was deemed unlawful due to conflicts with counter-protesters.

Thousands protest beach closures