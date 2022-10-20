Fact check: Identical injured dog posts are a viral scam

The claim: The same dog was hit by a car in locations across the country

Social media users are posting identical images of an injured dog in Facebook groups across the country. The image shows what appears to be a large dog lying in some brush beside a road.

"This beautiful girl was picked up by good samaritans and brought to the clinic early this morning," reads the caption included in one iteration of the post that was shared on a Saltillo, Mississippi, Facebook page. "She was hit by a vehicle, She is approx 6-9 months old. She’s in critical condition but showing signs of recovery. We are doing everything we can for her at the moment share so that her owners can find out where she is."

The post was shared more than 250 times in 10 days.

The story is fake, though.

Identical posts have been popping up in Facebook groups for locations all over the world. They have the same photo and the same text. Besides some small changes, the only notable difference is the name of the town in which the user claims the accident happened.

USA TODAY has reached out to several users who shared the claim for comment.

Duplicated posts are fake

Despite these posts being shared hundreds – if not thousands – of times each, they aren't legitimate.

Officials in several towns where the posts were shared, including Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney, said no incident matching the post's description had occurred.

One post, which was shared over 500 times, was subsequently edited into a housing advertisement before it was deleted.

The original posts call on users to share the post so the dog's owner can be found. This is a technique used by scammers to identify people who may be vulnerable to other scam methods, said Jeffrey Blevins, a professor at the University of Cincinnati who specializes in misinformation.

Blevins said the scammers are looking for "people who like or share without checking to see if it's true." Once someone shares the post, they may then be at an increased risk to be a target for future scams.

To see if a post should be trusted, Blevins suggested cross-checking the claim with another source. If it's real, it will have most likely been reported by local media or law enforcement.

If a post has the comments turned off, this is also a red flag that it may be spam, Blevins said. Scammers typically turn comments off so people can't call out their scam attempts.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that the same dog was hit by a vehicle in various locations across the country. Local officials have not identified a case matching the claim. Repeated posts are often scam attempts, and one of these posts was even switched to an advertisement after it was shared over 500 times.

