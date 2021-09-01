Fact check: Image of 2017 Los Angeles holiday traffic misrepresented as New Orleans evacuations

The claim: An image shows traffic in New Orleans due to Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29, ominously marking the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The storm caused at least four deaths, and images captured the extensive damage to boats and neighborhoods.

But another photo circulating on social media purports to show heavy traffic formed on Interstate-10 as a result of mandatory evacuation warnings issued by New Orleans for coastal communities.

"I-10 gridlock traffic- 4:37AM, 9 hrs ago," reads the caption of an Aug. 28 Facebook photo, which shows a highway with bumper-to-bumper traffic. "Evacuation for #HurricaneIda in full effect. New Orleans is expecting 10-12 ft of storm surge."

The same photo appeared in an Aug. 28 article from the Daily Mail about Hurricane Ida with the caption, "This is what Interstate 10 looked like as early as 4:30am Saturday."

However, as pointed out by fact-checking organizations, the photo in question is actually from 2017.

Fact check: Several hurricanes, including Ida, have hit Louisiana on Aug. 29

The Daily Mail removed the photo from its article shortly after being contacted by USA TODAY. The Facebook user did not return a request for comment.

Photo taken in 2017

There was standstill traffic in Baton Rouge and other parts of Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida, however, the photo circulating online actually shows Thanksgiving holiday travel in November 2017 in Los Angeles.

How 405 Freeway gridlock became the iconic image of an L.A. Thanksgivinghttps://t.co/ayh0lrlvte — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 28, 2019

"Traffic on the 405 Freeway crawls along during the Thanksgiving holidays in 2017," reads the caption of the photo in a Nov. 27, 2019, article from the Los Angeles Times, which credited local news outlet KTLA for the image.

Story continues

Per ABC 7, 51 million Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving in 2017, breaking holiday travel records set in 2005.

Videos and images of the traffic in Louisiana do not resemble the Los Angeles photo being shared on social media.

Local news outlets in Louisiana reported there was heavy traffic on Interstate-10 out of New Orleans on Aug. 28, and there were reports of gas stations running out of fuel.

Traffic packs I-10's westbound lanes northeast of Lafayette, Louisiana as evacuation orders have been issued in cities along the gulf coast ahead of hurricane Ida on Aug. 28, 2021.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an image shows traffic in New Orleans due to Hurricane Ida. The photo was taken in 2017 in Los Angeles during Thanksgiving travel.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app, or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim that photo shows people evacuating New Orleans