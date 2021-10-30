Fact check: Image of cargo ships spelling out 'Let's go Brandon' originated as satire

The claim: An arrangement of cargo ships spelled out 'Let's go Brandon'

Members of Congress and social media users alike have latched onto a catchphrase to subtly criticize President Joe Biden. A post on Facebook claims cargo ships stuck at sea are in on the joke, too.

“With a tremendous backlog at Long Beach and dozens of cargo ships helplessly stranded in the ocean waiting to be unloaded, the bored crews have arranged their ships to form the words of the patriotic cheer taking the world by storm: ‘Let's Go Brandon,’” reads text in an Oct. 18 post with an image that purportedly shows the formation.

The slogan stems from a TV interview NASCAR racer Brandon Brown did with NBC’s Kelli Stavast following his victory at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway. Fans in the background directed a vulgar chant at Biden, which Stavast referenced as "Let's go Brandon."

The Facebook post accumulated more than 4,000 shares within 12 days. In the comments, some users questioned whether the post was real.

“PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS REAL,” one commenter wrote.

“Most certainly is! I googled it,” another replied.

The claim is not, in fact, real. It originated on a satire website.

Fact check: Canadian government did not issue a letter banning use of 'Let's go Brandon'

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment.

Cargo containers are offloaded from a ship in the Port of Long Beach on Oct. 16, 2021.

Photo comes from satire site

The post is a screenshot of an article from The Babylon Bee, a satirical website whose articles are often taken out of context on social media.

In the article, the site pokes fun at a weekslong backlog of cargo ships on the West Coast. The Bee wrote that “experts who know what they're talking about” say the hold-up has “nothing to do with labor shortages due to vaccine mandates, or any policy related to President Biden and his highly competent Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.”

The backlog is real.

As of Oct. 29, 105 container ships were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, according to an anchorage report from the Marine Exchange of Southern California. The delay is due to a complex combination of rising consumer demand, staffing gaps in the logistics industry and shipping and production constraints worldwide.

Story continues

Fact check: Cargo backlog due to supply chain snags, not executive order

There’s no evidence the cargo ships arranged themselves to spell out “Let’s go Brandon.” A search on TinEye, an image recognition tool, indicates the image first surfaced on the Bee’s website.

The Facebook post is an example of "stolen satire," in which made-up claims published and labeled as satire are captured via screenshot and reposted in a way that makes them appear to be legitimate news. As a result, readers of the second-generation post are misled, as was the case here.

Our rating: False

We rate the claim that an arrangement of cargo ships spelled out "Let's go Brandon" FALSE, based on our research. The post is a screenshot of a made-up article by the Babylon Bee, a satirical website whose articles are often taken out of context and presented as truth on social media.

Our fact check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Image of ships spelling anti-Biden saying began as satire