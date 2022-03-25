Fact check: Image claiming to show China Eastern crash is from a simulation

Claim: Image shows China Eastern Airlines plane in a nosedive

A Chinese Boeing 737-800 commercial passenger jet plunged almost 30,000 feet into a mountain jungle on March 21, exploding in a ball of flame in the province of Guangxi.

No survivors have been found among the 132 passengers and crew members aboard China Eastern Flight MU5735. It was China's first major airline crash since 2010, according to The New York Times.

A March 22 Facebook post captioned “#MU5735” purports to show an image of the plane barreling toward the ground without its tail.

“As seen on close up footage of the crash, vertical stabilizer – tail – of aircraft had been detached (sic),” text on the image reads.

The post accumulated more than 4,000 reactions and 1,600 shares in two days.

The tail section of the plane consists of the vertical and horizontal stabilizers, including the fin, rudder and elevators, which help to control the plane in flight.

But the image in the claim does not show the China Eastern crash. Instead it's a frame from a documentary's animated simulation of a 1997 plane crash. The investigation into the cause of Flight MU5735's crash is continuing.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who posted the claim for comment.

Image is from a video simulation of another plane crash

The image is a screenshot from an animated simulation video that can be viewed on YouTube.

The clip is originally from a documentary about the crash of SilkAir Flight MI185, which according to Singaporean database Infopedia crashed into a river in Indonesia while en route to Singapore in 1997. An investigation of Flight 185 showed that portions of the plane’s tail separated as it plunged downward due to its rapid descent. This is depicted in the simulation.

The plane in the image appears to be a different color than the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed. In the post, what’s left of plane's tail appears turquoise, similar to the turquoise-and-navy design that adorned the planes of now-defunct SilkAir Airlines. The Boeing 737 that carried Flight MU5735, registered as China Eastern B-1791, was red, white and gold.

An investigation into the cause of Flight MU5735's crash is ongoing as of March 23.

Zhu Tao, director of aviation safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China, has said the investigation will be difficult due to the fact that the aircraft “was severely damaged in this accident,” according to The New York Times.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an image shows a China Eastern Airlines plane in a nosedive. The image is from an animated simulation video of the 1997 crash of a different airplane.

