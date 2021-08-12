Fact Check: Image of Ron DeSantis posing with T-shirt that mocks masks is altered

The claim: Image shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with a T-shirt that critiques masks, Biden

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden have been at odds with each other over how to handle the coronavirus pandemic. One of the issues: mask mandates.

Recently, DeSantis signed an executive order to make face masks optional in Florida schools, leaving it up to parents to choose for their kids.

But a viral image that hints at this conflict has been modified.

The image in an Aug. 8 post purports to show DeSantis holding an orange T-shirt that reads, "Your mask is as useless as Joe Biden."

The post accumulated more than 6,000 interactions in the first week after it was posted.

Similar versions have been circulating since July, but the image is from 2019 and has been doctored.

Message on T-shirt has been altered

The original image was posted Sept. 27, 2019, on DeSantis' Twitter account and has a different message. The governor was visiting a Popeyes restaurant to try a new chicken sandwich, which made the news that year. He got a shirt that reads, "I went to Popeyes for the new chicken sandwich and all I got was this lousy t-shirt."

Great to visit the HQ for @PopeyesChicken and @BurgerKing in Miami. I’ve been looking for the elusive chicken sandwich, but the stores are still out. Maybe it’s time to issue an executive order requiring all Popeyes in Florida to re-stock them ASAP?? pic.twitter.com/SagYhmAxcj — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 27, 2019

The governor's schedule shows he was visiting the Miami office of Restaurant Brands International, the owner of Popeyes, on Sept. 27, 2019. That was before the first case of coronavirus was detected, which according to WHO was in late 2019.

The governor's political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, is selling merchandise with slogans such as "Don’t Fauci My Florida," but none of them match the shirt in question.

Our rating: Altered

We rate the image that shows the Florida governor with a T-shirt that mocks mask-wearing and Biden ALTERED, based on our research. The original image is from 2019, and the orange T-shirt read, "I went to Popeyes for the new chicken sandwich and all I got was this lousy t-shirt."

