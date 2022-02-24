Fact check: Image shows 2015 Russian air show, not downed plane in Ukraine

McKenzie Sadeghi, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The claim: An image shows a Russian plane shot down by Ukraine

An old photo of a plane apparently falling from the sky has resurfaced on social media amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"BREAKING!! Ukraine’s Military Reportedly Shoots Down Russian Fighter Jets," reads the caption of a Feb. 24 Facebook photo, which shows a plane leaving a trail of smoke and flames.

Since Russia's early Feb. 24 announcement of a military operation in Ukraine, similar versions of the claim have accumulated hundreds of interactions on Facebook and Instagram, according to CrowdTangle, a social media insights tool.

"Ukraine military says it has shot down six fighter jets and a helicopter belonging to Russia," reads a Feb. 24 tweet with the photo.

Numerous blogs and websites have recently published the same image and description.

But the photo was captured years ago, as independent fact-checking organizations have reported. It is unrelated to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the photo for comment.

Photo is from 2015

The image in the post was taken Aug. 22, 2015, during an air show celebrating Russia's National Flag Day, according to the photo's caption on Shutterstock.

The description says the photo shows a flight group called "Falcons of Russia" demonstrating a Sukhoi Su-27, a Russian fighter plane that was first introduced in 1985.

People gather in a shelter during Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
People gather in a shelter during Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Other photos of air shows held around that time at Zhukovsky International Airport near Moscow are featured on Getty Images, Aviation International News and Shutterstock.

The International Aviation and Space Salon, Russia's largest air show held every two years, took place in late August 2015, according to The Moscow Times. Footage from the event shows plane maneuvers similar to the one depicted in the image.

USA TODAY and other fact-checking organizations have debunked footage purporting to show the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some social media users falsely claimed a May 2020 video of a flyover in Moscow showed Russian jets flying over Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

Fact check: Photo shows airstrike in Gaza Strip, not Russian invasion of Ukraine

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an image shows a Russian plane shot down by Ukraine. The photo was captured in August 2015 during an air show in Russia.

Our fact-check sources:

