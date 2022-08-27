Fact check: Image shows 2020 Donald Trump rally in Wisconsin

The claim: Image shows Donald Trump rally from Aug. 5

Businessman Tim Michels won the Republican nomination for governor of Wisconsin earlier this month, days after former President Donald Trump appeared alongside him at a Save America rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

An Aug. 6 Facebook post claimed to show an image from that Aug. 5 Waukesha rally. The post accrued more than 1,600 shares in three weeks.

The caption of the post reads, "This is from last night in Wisconsin. MASSIVE!"

The photo also spread on Twitter, with multiple users claiming the image was from Trump's rally in Waukesha.

But the image is not from a Wisconsin rally earlier this month; it's from a Nov. 2, 2020, Wisconsin rally, according to a social media post from a onetime Trump administration official.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

US President Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle listen while Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at Kenosha Regional Airport November 2, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Image is from 2020

The image in the Aug. 6 post is a slightly cropped version of a photo that Dan Scavino Jr., then a deputy chief of staff to Trump, originally shared on Twitter on Nov. 2, 2020.

The caption of Scavino's tweet read, "WHAT A NIGHT IN WISCONSIN! Get out and VOTE #MAGA tomorrow! Vote.DonaldJTrump.com."

On Nov. 2, 2020, Trump appeared at the Kenosha Regional Airport for a rally on the eve of the 2020 election.

Eric Trump also shared the same photo on Twitter on Nov. 16, 2020.

Photos from Trump’s Aug. 5 Waukesha rally do not match the details in the image shared on Facebook, and further prove the image is not from earlier this month.

The image in the Facebook post shows most people in long sleeves or jackets, which would make sense for Wisconsin in November but not the August rally. On Aug. 5, when the Save America rally took place, the high temperature in Waukesha was 86 degrees, according to the Weather Channel.

Additionally, the blue signs in the background of the image in the post say, “THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” This was a campaign slogan made popular in 2020 after Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., used the phrase during her Republican National Convention speech.

While photos and videos from the Aug. 5 rally also show blue signs in the background, the signs read, "WISCONSIN WELCOMES DONALD J. TRUMP 45TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES" and "SAVE AMERICA!," referring to the political action committee Trump created after the 2020 election.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an image shows a Trump rally from Aug. 5. The image is from Trump's Nov. 2, 2020, rally at the Kenosha Regional Airport, according to previous social media posts and details in the image.

