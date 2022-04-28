Fact check: Image shows Ukrainian flag taken down in 2015, not 2022 Russian invasion

Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The claim: A collage shows a Ukrainian flag taken down in Mariupol

As Russian bombardments intensify in Ukraine, some social media users are sharing a photo that implies Russian forces have succeeded in the key city of Mariupol.

An Instagram post shared April 18 shows a collage of a man atop a building replacing a Ukrainian flag, which has a blue and yellow stripe, with a Soviet flag, which has a red banner and a golden hammer and sickle.

"Illich, steel factory, Mariupol. Victory is Red. For the motherland," reads the caption of the post.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

The post generated over 2,000 likes in less than two weeks. Similar posts in this vein have spread widely on Facebook and Twitter.

But these images are years old.

The pictures in the collage have surfaced online for seven years and show a building in the city of Debaltseve, as independent fact-checking organizations have reported.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the claim for comment.

Collage dates back to 2015

The images seen in the social media post date back to at least 2015.

The scene appears near the end of a 1-minute YouTube video Voxkomm International, which identifies itself as a media project, shared seven years ago.

The Voxkomm video was captioned, "Prizrak Brigade, Communist militiaman raises the Soviet flag on freed Debaltsevo." The same scene is described similarly in a tweet Visegrad24, a group that aggregates news from European countries, shared April 18 with the caption, "This is what the occupying forces did in Debaltseve in 2015 after taking control of the city."

Fact check: Baseless claims that Russian attack on Mariupol hospital was 'staged'

USA TODAY could not independently verify the location of the video. But the description lines up with events in that region at the time.

The Prizrak Brigade, a separatist group, participated in "some of the heaviest battles in Ukraine’s pro-Russian east" since 2014, according to AFP.

In 2014, Russian-backed rebels in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions "proclaimed the creation of 'people's republics'" and declared independence from Ukraine, according to ABC News. This sparked a series of conflicts such as the one in Debaltseve, which pro-Russian forces conquered in 2015.

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate MISSING CONTEXT the claim that a collage shows a Ukrainian flag taken down in Mariupol amid the Russian invasion. The images have surfaced on social media since at least 2015 and are unrelated to the 2022 invasion. USA TODAY couldn't verify the location of the building in the collage, but online posts indicate it is in Debaltseve.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Image shows Ukrainian flag taken down in 2015, not 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is It Time to Go Long Ethereum, or Should You Wait?

    The best way to help assess the trend of ETH, and any asset class for that matter, is to look at where its price is in relationship to several moving averages (SMAs) and, in this case, the Ichimoku Cloud.

  • Zero Covid Is Breaking China

    Xi Jinping appears to have no way out of the all-or-nothing approach he's forced on China, Brian P. Klein writes in a commentary essay.

  • Why Musk's purchase of Twitter scares the left | Opinion

    Despite warnings that censorship is necessary 'for democracy to survive,' Elon Musk does not appear to be sufficiently terrified of free speech.

  • Russia blocking evacuations from Ukrainian steel plant, official says

    Russia is blocking evacuations from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, according to a local official, after Russian President Vladimir Putin previously agreed “in principle” with the United Nations to allow evacuations from the area. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern region of Donetsk, said Russia won’t create humanitarian corridors around the steel plant…

  • Texas business pumps unused gas from oil wells to mine Bitcoin

    Cryptocurrency entrepreneurs are fueling their operations with a source of natural gas that frequently gets wasted during oil production. Across the United States, companies are setting up shipping containers where racks containing hundreds of computers mint cryptocurrency, fueled by natural gas from oil wells that otherwise would be burned off as waste. "If we weren't here, at this site, they would be flaring off this natural gas and burning it in a little torch on the well site," says Matt Lohstroh, the co-founder of the natural gas bitcoin mining company Giga Energy in Houston, Texas. Duration: 01:13

  • U.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer Picture

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy shrank for the first time since 2020, reflecting an import surge tied to solid consumer demand -- which in turn suggests growth will return imminently.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PicturePutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on

  • Ukraine controls most of its skies, says UK intelligence

    Two months into the Russian war against Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force maintains control over the majority of Ukraine’s airspace, UK Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence assessment on April 27.

  • McDonald’s loses $100 million in food, other inventory following Russian invasion

    McDonald’s Corporation announced in their first quarter results for 2022 that the company lost $100 million in food and other inventory after it shuttered its restaurants in Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine. McDonald’s “temporarily suspended operations during the quarter in Russia and Ukraine as a result of the military conflict in the region.…

  • Indian industrialist Gautam Adani is now richer than Warren Buffett and Larry Page

    Gautam Adani's wealth has soared to $122 billion, propelling him to the fifth richest person in the world.

  • U.N. chief Guterres calls for escape route from Mariupol 'apocalypse'

    KYIV (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said after talks in Kyiv on Thursday that intense discussions were still continuing to enable the evacuation of a steel plant where fighters and civilians are holed up in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. The meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, followed talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday where the latter agreed "in principle" to U.N. and International Committee for the Red Cross involvement in evacuating the Azovstal plant.

  • Intelligence agency takes over Project Maven, the Pentagon’s signature AI scheme

    Project Maven is the Department of Defense’s most visible artificial intelligence tool, designed to process imagery and full-motion video from drones and automatically detect potential targets.

  • Israeli PM's family receives death threat and bullet in mail

    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's teenage son has received a death threat and bullet in the mail, Israeli officials said Thursday, he second such warning against the Israeli leader's family this week. The threats have come at a time of deep political divisions in Israel. In a major speech on Wednesday night marking Israel's Holocaust memorial day, Bennett had spoken out against the polarization in Israel, urging citizens not to let internal divisions rip society apart.

  • Equilibrium/Sustainability — Ukraine’s invasion leaves Siberia exposed to wildfire

    Siberia’s seasonal wildfires burned more than 91,000 acres last week even as local lakes remained frozen, creating smoke plumes so large they turned skies pink in the Western U.S., according to The Washington Post. It’s an alarming sign for Russia, which usually relies on the country’s ground troops and aerial transport to support its forestland…

  • Vos extends probe under pressure from Trump and juvenile suspect arrested in Chippewa Falls homicide was known to victim

    Welcome to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's daily news briefing

  • We're Out Of The Pandemic Phase, But We've Already Lost Track Of COVID

    The World Health Organization reported the lowest weekly death toll since 2020, but scientists warn undercounting COVID cases may have consequences.

  • Analysis-North Korea signals expansive mission for its nuclear weapons

    As South Korea’s new conservative president prepares to take office, North Korea is outlining an expansive, ambiguous, and potentially destabilising doctrine for using its nuclear weapons, analysts said. In a speech at a military parade on Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his nuclear force was not only tasked with preventing war through deterrence, but potentially carrying out strikes against anyone who violates the North’s “fundamental interests.” “His speech sent a message that North Korea might possibly use nukes preemptively depending on the situation, and more freely pose nuclear threats if necessary going forward,” said Cha Du-hyeogn, a senior fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul.

  • Mitt Romney For President In 2024? 'Not Going To Happen,' He Says.

    The Republican senator from Utah says he has no interest in pursuing a third presidential campaign.

  • Dollar domination continues, as yen slumps to 2-decade low. Here’s why U.S. investors should pay attention.

    The dollar soared against major rivals on Thursday, hitting a two-decade high against the yen, as the Bank of Japan vowed to continue a dovish stance and pledged unlimited bond buying. Extending losses into the U.S. morning, the yen (USDJPY) slid 1.7% to ¥130.63 against the dollar, a level not seen in more than two decades. The ICE Dollar Index (DXY) which measures the U.S. dollar against major rivals, climbed 0.7% to 103.69, the highest since January 2017, according to FactSet.

  • Amy Schumer raises awareness about adult autism spectrum disorder through her husband’s recent diagnosis

    Comedian Amy Schumer revealed last week on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that her 42-year-old husband, chef Chris Fischer, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as an adult, which is helping raise awareness that the condition can also be diagnosed as we get older, according to multiple reports.

  • White House seeks $500 million for farmers to grow more wheat, pay for market loans

    The Biden administration is asking Congress to approve $500 million for the farm sector, in a bid to woo U.S. wheat producers to double-crop their fields, and boost how much the federal government will spend on short-term loans to farmers who grow certain food crops. The request is part of President Joe Biden's broader $33 billion request on Thursday to lawmakers to support Ukraine, a dramatic escalation of U.S. funding for the war with Russia. The request aims to increase the production of U.S. food crops - particularly wheat - which are experiencing a global shortage due to the war, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture official.