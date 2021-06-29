Fact check: Images show Kamala Harris at senators' dinner, not celebrating Juneteenth

The claim: Images show Kamala Harris celebrating Juneteenth with white women being served by people of color

After President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday on June 17, celebrities like Usher and Lupita Nyong'o celebrated. But some social media users say the nation's first Black vice president didn't do much to mark the occasion.

A June 20 Facebook post includes four photos that show Vice President Kamala Harris and several white women sharing a meal. One image shows Harris standing with a raised glass, while two others zoom in on people of color who aren't at the table.

"Happy Juneteenth yall," says a caption on the post, which has more than 1,300 shares.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and, more specifically, the arrival of Union troops in Texas after the Civil War. They brought news of emancipation 2 ½ years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Several other versions of the Facebook post have also circulated widely on social media. But the images show Harris at a bipartisan dinner for female senators four days before Juneteenth.

Images from senators' dinner

The images in the Facebook post are from June 15, a few days before Biden signed the bill that declared Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Harris invited all 24 female senators — 16 Democrats and eight Republicans — for dinner at the official vice-presidential residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington. On Twitter, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, thanked the vice president for hosting the dinner.

One of the images she shared matches a photo shared in the Facebook post. Another tweet from Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., shows the picture of Harris toasting the group from her seat at the table.

Continuing our tradition of having a bipartisan, women Senators’ dinner. Thanks to the Vice President for hosting tonight. pic.twitter.com/4qalGRZh9A — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) June 16, 2021

The dinner was not held to celebrate Juneteenth — it's an annual bipartisan event for female senators. But Harris did express her thoughts on the holiday in a tweet.

"We have come far. And we have far to go. But today is a day of celebration. Happy Juneteenth, everybody!" she said in a June 19 tweet, which includes a clip of her speech at the White House for Biden's bill signing.

Our rating: False

The claim that four images show Harris celebrating Juneteenth with a group of white women being served by people of color is FALSE, based on our research. The images were taken four days before the holiday at a bipartisan dinner at Harris' home in Washington. The dinner is an annual tradition for female senators.

