Fact check: Ivermectin is not a proven treatment for COVID-19

Daniel Funke, USA TODAY
·8 min read

The claim: Ivermectin is an effective treatment for COVID-19

Several states have logged 1 million coronavirus cases as the highly contagious delta variant continues to wreak havoc across the country. To slow the spread of the virus, public health officials are encouraging Americans to get vaccinated.

But on social media, some have hatched a different plan to treat COVID-19: using anti-parasite products designed for farm animals.

"Less than a hour after taking Ivermectin paste per my body weight I was mostly symptom free," reads an Aug. 8 testimonial on Facebook. "Was in bad shape until then!"

The post, which includes a photo of an apple-flavored paste for treating parasites in horses, only accumulated about 200 shares within three days. But similar posts touting ivermectin have been widely shared across platforms, and farm supply stores across the country are running low on anti-parasitics for horses, cows and pigs.

"(Hydroxychloroquine) and treatments like ivermectin cure coronavirus within days. Always has," an Instagram user wrote Aug. 4.

They don't.

Fact check: Fauci's emails don't show he 'lied' about hydroxychloroquine

"There is no evidence that ivermectin is effective for treatment," Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an assistant professor at the Medical University of South Carolina, said in an email.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the claim for comment. One of them, Shayne Ward, said in a Facebook message that he's heard "countless stories of people that Ivermectin has helped get over Covid."

"Fact Check that!" he wrote.

Ivermectin not proven to treat COVID-19

Ivermectin has been promoted as a COVID-19 cure throughout the pandemic. Scientists are still studying whether the drug could be used as a treatment, but so far there's little data to suggest it's effective against COVID-19.

Ivermectin is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat certain kinds of parasites and neglected tropical diseases, including scabies and parasitic worms. It is not approved to treat any viruses.

A framed photo of his family sits in front of a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit in Osage Beach, Mo., on July 26, 2021.
A framed photo of his family sits in front of a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit in Osage Beach, Mo., on July 26, 2021.

Some limited studies have suggested ivermectin could help treat COVID-19. But other, more rigorous research has found little or no impact.

"The reason for the interest in ivermectin is that studies in the lab have shown it can block viruses from multiplying in experimental settings – i.e. in a petri dish – and so people hoped this would mean it could help treat COVID-19 in people too," Dr. Denise McCulloch, an infectious disease specialist with the University of Washington's School of Medicine, said in an email. "Unfortunately, the few high-quality studies that have been done to date do not demonstrate a beneficial effect of ivermectin when it is used in people with COVID-19."

Two of the highest-quality studies available include a double-blind, randomized trial in Colombia and a meta-analysis of 14 studies involving more than 1,600 participants, McCulloch said.

More: What science has learned works and what doesn’t in COVID-19 treatments

The Colombia study found that, among adults with mild COVID-19 cases, a five-day course of ivermectin "did not significantly improve the time to resolution of symptoms." The meta-analysis, published in late July, concluded that "the reliable evidence available does not support the use of ivermectin for treatment or prevention of COVID‐19 outside of well‐designed randomized trials."

Those findings have been clouded by the publication of lower-quality studies and research with potential sources of bias, experts say.

One non-peer reviewed study widely cited by ivermectin proponents was posted on Research Square in November. The preprint platform withdrew the study in July "due to an expression of concern communicated directly to our staff."

A peer-reviewed meta-analysis of 15 trials, published in the July/August issue of the American Journal of Therapeutics, found that "large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin." But experts told PolitiFact, an independent fact-checking outlet, that some of the trials the study included were not high-quality, and some of its authors were affiliated with a pro-ivermectin group.

Absent more randomized, controlled clinical trials, scientists remain skeptical about the benefits of ivermectin in treating COVID-19.

"To extrapolate from how much drug is needed to work in the test tube to how much is required to work in a human being against the virus makes these trials and all the meta-reviews published less than worthless – it’s dangerous," Dr. Benhur Lee, a microbiology professor at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine, said in an email.

Officials say drug should 'only be used within clinical trials'

Public health officials and pharmaceutical companies have advised against taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

The FDA said in April 2020 that people should not take ivermectin unless it's "prescribed to them by a licensed health care provider and is obtained through a legitimate source." The agency reiterated that position in March.

Fact check: 6 of the most persistent misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccines

"The FDA has not reviewed data to support use of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients to treat or to prevent COVID-19; however, some initial research is underway," the FDA says on its website. "Taking a drug for an unapproved use can be very dangerous."

The FDA warns that ivermectin products for animals can be toxic to humans due to their high concentration of the drug. ABC News reported in February that there had been an uptick in calls to poison control centers related to ivermectin.

The World Health Organization has also warned against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19, saying the drug should "only be used within clinical trials." Merck, the pharmaceutical company that makes ivermectin, said in February it had found "no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID-19 from pre-clinical studies."

People wait in cars to get a COVID-19 test, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Miami.
People wait in cars to get a COVID-19 test, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Miami.

Clinical trials studying whether ivermectin could be used to treat COVID-19 are ongoing. Until those trials conclude, experts told USA TODAY it's tough to say with certainty how the drug affects COVID-19 patients.

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, the claim that ivermectin is an effective treatment for COVID-19 is MISSING CONTEXT. Scientists are still studying whether ivermectin could be used to treat COVID-19. While some studies have shown promise, experts say the more scientifically rigorous studies conducted to date more frequently find no connection between use of ivermectin and improved COVID-19 recoveries. Public health agencies and pharmaceutical companies have warned against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Ivermectin not proven COVID-19 treatment

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wearing Visible Proof Of Covid Vaccination Status Might Be Coming Soon To Film & TV Productions

    EXCLUSIVE: Some cast and crew members on films and TV shows soon might be required to wear identification that “clearly and visibly” verifies their Covid vaccination status while working on set. “Various things have been discussed, from wristbands to credential badges,” a union source tells Deadline. “I have not seen what this is to look […]

  • Jags agree to trade LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

    The Jags have once again tried their hand in the trade market and will be sending Joe Schobert to the Steelers.

  • What’s really causing your midlife spread – and how to fix it

    I do my 75 minutes’ of vigorous weekly exercise, and easily hit the Government target of two hours and 20 minutes of “brisk walking” (even if some of it is on the way to buy bagels). My arms, legs and shoulders are in pretty good nick. So why then am I left with a squishy tyre around my belly?

  • Israel is rolling out booster shots for everyone over 50 amid a surge in Delta variant cases

    Israel's already given boosters to more than 650,000 over-60s. Now it's rolling it out to over-50s, health workers, prisoners, and more.

  • Mississippi governor defends COVID response

    Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said Friday he and state officials have done "everything that we can" to deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases. Reeves also defended his stances on masking and vaccines. (Aug.13)

  • Trump Keeps Rejecting Pleas From Allies for Pro-Vax Campaign

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIt’s been more than six months since Donald Trump left office and, despite pleas from multiple friends and advisers, the former president has kept refusing to mount anything resembling a real effort to get his supporters vaccinated.As COVID-19 continues to rip through the United States, Trump has done little more than make sporadic gestures toward the vaccine, including when he said he’d “recommend” people get the shot during a Fox News interview

  • Florida Keys now under tropical storm watch as weak but wet Fred approaches

    The Florida Keys and a swath of Southwest Florida were placed under a tropical storm watch Thursday as weak but very wet Tropical Depression Fred continued to skirt the north coast of Cuba.

  • Got a 'Paw Patrol' fan in your life? Snag these movie-inspired toys before they sell out

    Don't be in the doghouse when Paw Patrol: The Movie hits theaters August 20 — grab the hottest gear at Walmart before it sells out!

  • Live Nation will require vaccines or negative Covid tests from artists, customers

    “Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows," said Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment

  • Apple and Google may be forced to allow third-party app stores onto their devices under a new Senate bill

    A bipartisan Senate bill could force the tech giants to provide space for other apps and app stores on their devices.

  • Nathan Kress Admits His ‘iCarly’ Directorial Debut Was ‘Intimidating’

    Ever since the original “iCarly” hit Nickelodeon in 2007, Freddie Benson has generally been the man behind the camera. And, for this week’s episode of the Paramount+ revival, series star Nathan Kress took a page out of his character Freddie’s book, stepping behind the camera to make his directorial debut on the show — which he admits was pretty nerve-wracking. “Just the thought of getting to work with and direct castmates that I’ve known since I was an actual child, it’s a mix,” Kress told TheWr

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger: You’re an ‘absolute moron’ if you make masks political

    Arnold Schwarzenegger still makes time to let the dumbbells know who’s boss. He also may have lost some fans with an offhand comment about “freedom,” saying only a “moron” or “schmuck” would make taking protective measures against coronavirus political. The actor and former California governor urged anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers to put the country first during a Wednesday CNN appearance, as ...

  • Rachel Maddow Considers Possible Exit From MSNBC At End Of Contract

    Rachel Maddow is considering the possibility of exiting MSNBC when her contract ends next year, albeit negotiations on her future are continuing between her representatives and the network. “Nothing has been decided. We are deep into it with NBCUniversal and Rachel has an excellent relationship with them,” said Mark Shapiro, the president of Endeavor Co., […]

  • Droughts pose global risk to hydropower

    Severe droughts are putting global hydropower at riskLocation: Santiago, Chile(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) PUBLIC WORKS MINISTER, ALFREDO MORENO, SAYING: "We are facing the worst hydrological crisis, the worst drought in our history.”Location: Boulder City, Nevada(SOUNDBITE) (English) PATTI AARON, SPOKESWOMAN, BUREAU OF RECLAMATION, LOWER COLORADO REGION, SAYING: "We're in the twenty second year of drought and the lake was about 95 percent full in year 2000, and now, we're at thirty five percent." Location: Wuwei, China(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) 69-YEAR-OLD SHEPHERD, DING YINHUA, SAYING: "There wasn't a single raindrop from the sky.”Hydropower is the world’s top source of zero-emissions energy and makes up close to 16% of world electricity generationSource: International Energy AgencyClimate-driven droughts have triggered the biggest disruptionsin places like the western U.S., Brazil and Chinaleading governments to rely more heavily on fossil fuelsAt the huge 2,000 megawatt Hoover Dam on the Colorado Riverwhere one megawatt can power up to 1,000 homesproduction was down about 25% in JulyIn California, Governor Gavin Newsom authorized the use of diesel generators and engines that emit more greenhouse gasesIn Brazil, hydroelectric power is the top source of electricity at 61%Drought recently cut water flows into hydro dams to a 91-year lowThe country is seeking to activate thermoelectric plants to offset the drop in hydropowerMore disruptions are expected globallyas the impact of climate change and rising temperatures persist

  • After Taking Probiotics Regularly, I Started to Feel Super Sick - So I Asked a Doctor Why

    It happened at a Jonas Brothers concert. One minute I was singing along to "Year 3000," feeling my happiness beginning, and the next I was in the bathroom trying not to throw up.

  • I Took A Delta-8 Gummy Before Going On A Run. Things Got Weird — Really Weird

    It all started with a watermelon-flavored gummy. On a warm Monday evening in early June, I popped the sweet glob into my mouth, hoping for a little bit more than just a sugar high. The candy in question allegedly contained Delta-8, a fairly new player in the cannabis world. Often marketed as a legal way to get high, Delta-8 is a cannabis compound that can be sold even in some states where weed isn’t otherwise available for recreational use. It promises to get users stoned, but in a less intense

  • Battle of the bulge: Scientists discover the real reason for middle-age spread

    Piling on the pounds in middle age is an affliction familiar to many, but the common excuse of a slowing metabolism is no longer a valid excuse, according to a new study.

  • I was a breakthrough case. Here’s what ‘mild COVID’ was like for me.

    “I was in tears, and I was scared. Whose life had I put at risk?”

  • People Are Calling Out The Things In Our Daily Lives That Are Secretly Scams, And You Should Know Them

    Sorry to any royals, landlords, Realtors, and MLM enthusiasts who may be reading this.View Entire Post ›

  • Pfizer's vaccine could be less effective against the Delta variant, study suggests, even though vaccines help prevent serious illness or death

    The preprint charted the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines given out in the Mayo Clinic Health System in Minnesota between January and July.