Fact check: Joe Biden was photographed often in the Oval Office throughout 2021 and 2022

The claim: Internet search shows the only images of Joe Biden in the Oval Office are from early 2021

Earlier this year, Politico reported that the Biden administration cut back on using the Oval Office for press events, in part because it can't be permanently equipped with a teleprompter.

So, there have been fewer photos of President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. And some social media users are claiming the only photos of Biden in the Oval Office are from early 2021.

"Go search images of 'Biden in the oval office,'" reads the text of an Oct.23 Instagram post, which received more than 900 likes in four days. "Every damn one of them is from early 2021."

However, a Google search shows there are many photos of Biden in the Oval Office throughout 2021 and 2022.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the claim for comment.

President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the Oval Office on June 16, 2022.

Biden was photographed in the Oval Office throughout 2021 and 2022

From as recently as Oct. 26, 2022, a photo of Biden meeting with the Israeli prime minister in the Oval Office appears in an internet search using the words "Biden in the Oval Office."

And a Google Image/s search for "Biden in the Oval Office" shows a number of photos of the president in the Oval Office including ones from the latter part of 2021 and 2022.

Among the images that appear in tha Google search is a photo of Biden signing an executive order in December of 2021. In another row of the image search, a June 16, 2022, photo from an Oval Office interview Biden did with the Associated Press appears.

Similar images of Biden meeting world leaders or making policy announcements from the Oval Office were taken in October, November and December of 2021.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an internet search shows the only images of Biden in the Oval Office are from early 2021. An internet search shows there are numerous photos of Biden in the Oval Office throughout 2021 and 2022.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Joe Biden was photographed often in the Oval Office