Fact check: Laws on rescuing pets from hot cars not as simple as claim asserts

The claim: You can legally break into a car to rescue a dog if you document it

Researchers have found the temperature inside a car can increase by almost 20 degrees in just 10 minutes on a hot day – and cracking windows open doesn't make a difference.

So what should you do if you see a pet locked inside a hot car?

A widely shared Facebook post purports to have an answer: Break in. Just make sure to document the situation first.

Michael Hammons used the leg of his wife's wheelchair to free a dog from a hot car in Athens, Ga. Hammons was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing for breaking the car's window.

The post tells users they can rescue a trapped pet without risking arrest if they first take videos and photos showing the pet is trapped and doors are locked, in addition to recording the temperature and license plate number.

“Following these steps will prevent you from being charged with criminal damage,” the post reads. “Plus it gives the police photo evidence to take the owners to court."

Since it was published in July 2019, the Facebook post has accumulated more than 400,000 shares.

But acting on its advice is no guarantee of avoiding legal trouble.

Only 14 states have laws on the books that provide civil or criminal protection for citizens who rescue dogs in imminent danger—and the procedure detailed in the post wouldn't guarantee immunity in any of them.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment.

Only 14 states allow citizens to rescue dogs in hot cars

Twenty-nine states have laws that protect people who try to save animals from hot vehicles from lawsuits, criminal charges, or both, according to information gathered by Michigan State University's Animal Legal & Historical Center.

However, just 14 of those states have protections that can apply to regular citizens, called "good Samaritan" statutes. The rest only grant immunity from civil and/or criminal liability to emergency responders like police officers and animal control officials, the Center says.

The states with that protection are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Vermont or Wisconsin.

Firefighter John Fusco gives a drink of water to the dog he rescued from a structure fire in Manchester Conn. Fusco rescued the dog from a bedroom on the second floor. The dog was taken by an animal control officer to a veterinarian to be checked out. No one was home at the time of the fire and it was quickly extinguished, the cause is still being investigated.

But even if you live in one of those states, don't break someone's window just yet.

Each state sets conditions that one must meet to qualify for immunity, and following the instructions in the Facebook post wouldn't be enough to qualify in any of them, according to a USA TODAY analysis of state laws.

The Facebook post says good Samaritans should gather documentation, but that procedure leaves out a crucial step: each state requires rescuers to contact emergency responders or an animal's owner to notify them of the situation, either before breaking in or within a reasonable time afterward.

In addition, many states only grant immunity to those who wait with animals until first responders arrive, which is not mentioned in the Facebook post. (The Animal Legal & Historical Center lists each state's immunity requirements on its website.)

And there are other considerations as well.

"One thing I think people might overlook in the stress of the moment is containment of the possibly frightened animal once it is removed," said Rebecca Wisch, associate editor of the Animal Legal & Historical Center. "The worst thing would be to rescue the animal and have it run away before emergency responders can arrive."

Only six states explicitly state rescuers can qualify for immunity from both civil and criminal liability (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts and Oregon). In states that don't mention criminal liability, like Arizona, Florida and Kansas, good Samaritans may only be protected from civil action, Wisch said. But she said it's unlikely they would be prosecuted for property damage that was necessary for the rescue.

"When Good Samaritan laws are silent on criminal liability, it may be to allow prosecution for other acts that occur in the process of the 'rescue' action," Wisch, told USA TODAY in an email. "For example, the rescuer steals a purse in the car in the course of rescuing the dog. That person could be charged for theft."

Wisch said if you happen upon an animal in this situation, it's imperative to contact emergency responders. They can help give advice to those unfamiliar with the law and may be able to save the animal without your involvement.

"Obviously, if 911 tells you emergency responders are en route and the timing does not endanger the animal, follow their directive," she said.

Our rating: False

The claim that you can legally break into a car to rescue a dog if you document it is FALSE, based on our research. There are 14 states with laws that grant legal immunity to citizens who rescue animals from hot cars. But rescuers in these states must satisfy certain requirements to qualify for immunity, and following the instructions in the Facebook post would not satisfy those.

