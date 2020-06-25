Fact check: Limes spiked with cloves are not effective in repelling mosquitoes

The claim: Slicing a lime in half and pressing in some cloves is an effective, natural way to repel mosquitoes.

As the sultry summer months loom ahead, we’re all looking for ways to keep those pesky mosquitoes at bay. Whether we’re having a backyard get-together, relaxing at the shore, or going for a refreshing dip in the pool, we detest the red bumps swelling on our skin and the irritating, nonstop itching sensation. Most importantly, we want to steer clear from any mosquito-borne illnesses such as West Nile virus and Zika virus.

Budget101’s Facebook page, where users can find money saving recipes, DIY projects, and life hacks, claims an effective, natural weapon against mosquitoes — slicing a lime in half and pressing in some cloves.

Lime and cloves as a mosquito repellent might not be as effective as Facebook claims. More

The page has not responded to a USA TODAY request for comment on this solution.

Does this actually work?

What repels mosquitoes?

According to the National Pesticide Information Center, repellents work by masking our scent to prevent mosquitoes from locating and thus biting us. Sense of smell is one of the most prominent senses that mosquitoes use to track us down; they are attracted to the scent of our perspiration and the carbon dioxide we exhale. So, when a repellent is activated, mosquitoes have a harder time locating its human or animal host.

There are also many factors that can influence the efficacy and duration of a repellent such as the species of mosquito, temperature, humidity, how much a person sweats, and simply how biologically attractive different people are to mosquitoes, according to the CDC.

According to an article published in the Asian Journal of Research in Pharmaceutical Science, essential oils from clove buds and lime peels (when tested separately) have shown high mosquito repellent activity, along with other natural plants like lemongrass, eucalyptus, basil, oranges and the popular repellent citronella.

One experiment showed that oils from cloves protected against mosquitoes for up to 76 minutes, while other tests found that it lasted two to four hours.

Meanwhile, another study showed that five times more concentrated extracts from clove oil was required to show moderate repellency activity against mosquitoes.

However, Joe Conlon, technical adviser of the American Mosquito Control Association and retired U.S. Navy entomologist, said that even though essential oils derived from limes and cloves are good mosquito repellents, it does not mean that the lime and clove combination is effective together.

"Oil of cloves is a bona fide repellent, but it’s only a repellent at a concentration which would burn a hole in your skin," he said. "25 percent is what you need to repel mosquitoes. There’s really no reason to go around thinking that if you stick something in a lime it’s going to serve as a mosquito repellent."

Even essential oils are not as effective as DEET, research shows

The Asian Journal of Research in Pharmaceutical Science article shows that DEET — developed by the U.S. Army and the most active chemical ingredient found in spray products such as Off!, Cutter, Sawyer and Ultrathon — showed higher repellency performance compared to five times the concentration of clove oil.

An article from the New England Journal of Medicine supports these findings.

DEET provided an average of five hours of complete protection against mosquitoes, and increasing its concentration provides protection for a greater amount of time.

The research found that DEET-based products provide complete protection against mosquitoes for the longest amount of time compared to botanical repellents. It concluded that non-DEET repellents cannot be relied on for protection in environments where the threat of mosquitoes are prevalent.