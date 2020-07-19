Fact check: Majority of Hallmark cards made in USA, a fraction made in China

The claim: Hallmark cards are made in China, American Greetings made in Ohio

A claim about where popular greeting cards are made has more than 32,000 shares and more than 150 comments, mostly from people arguing about its veracity.

This moldy allegation got new life around the time the novel coronavirus, after ravaging Wuhan, China, hit the USA.

American Greetings

Let’s start with the easy one. American Greetings traces its roots to Cleveland in 1906, when Polish immigrant Jacob Sapirstein got a $50 bank loan and began selling postcards imported from Germany out of his family’s horse-drawn cart.

Today, the company is No. 2 behind Hallmark in greeting cards sales. Its base of operations hasn’t moved far: Company headquarters are in the Cleveland suburb of Westlake.

Though America Greetings is involved in a variety of enterprises with countries overseas, its cards are made in Ohio.

Hallmark’s history

The backstory of American Greetings’ chief rival, Hallmark, shows similar humble beginnings involving postcards. J.C. Hall, an 18-year-old from Nebraska, crammed picture postcards into two shoeboxes, hopped on a train to Kansas City, Missouri, and began selling them in 1910.

Again, the company never left the area. Its headquarters remain in Kansas City, and its major production facility is not all that far across the state line in Lawrence, Kansas.

The company branched well beyond greeting cards to such endeavors as the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries cable television networks and sells Crayola crayons.

Made in China?

Some of the back-and-forth on social media about the credibility of this claim stems from the fine print on the back of Hallmark's cards.

Many indicate they come from Kansas City, but some say “Made in China.”

So is the Facebook claim correct?

Here’s what the company says on its website:

“Most Hallmark greeting cards sold in the United States are produced here by Hallmark employees in our greeting card production center in Lawrence, Kansas. Hallmark cards with specialized processes, such as die cut, glitter, flock and foil stamp are produced in Lawrence. Most of Hallmark wrapping paper, ribbons and bows are made at our manufacturing plant in Leavenworth, Kansas.

“Greeting cards that require handwork such as beads or tassels are typically made by suppliers abroad. Keepsake Ornaments and other gift items are also made by overseas manufacturers.”

Cards made abroad? Where, exactly, and how many?

JiaoJiao Shen, public relations and social media director for Hallmark Cards, said via email that 70% of the company’s greeting cards are made at Hallmark’s plant in Lawrence. Hallmark hopes to make even more there, she said.

That means 30% of Hallmark cards come from somewhere else. Shen listed Vietnam, Sri Lanka – and, yes, China. The company did not provide a further breakdown of the shares for each of those countries.

Our ruling: Partly false

It’s true that American Greetings cards are made in Ohio. It’s true that some Hallmark cards come from China. But the Facebook post simply asserts, “Hallmark cards are made in China.” Since that’s true for less than 30% of Hallmark cards, such a blanket assertion is PARTLY FALSE at best.

Our fact-check sources:

