Fact check: Man charged with murder in North Carolina is not George Floyd's brother

Rick Rouan, USA TODAY
·4 min read
The claim: A man charged with murder in North Carolina is the younger brother of George Floyd

While George Floyd’s younger brother gave tearful testimony April 12 in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged in Floyd's death, claims circulated online that another sibling was facing his own murder charge.

The April 11 post on Facebook claims that Dejywan Floyd, charged in a North Carolina road-rage shooting that happened in March, is the younger brother of George Floyd, who was killed last year by Minneapolis police.

“Why isn’t this on the news channels?" the post asks.

The post churned online while the trial of the man accused of causing George Floyd's death captured national attention. Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes. The death touched off demonstrations around the country.

While the road-rage shooting was covered by both national and local media, it didn’t mention a relation between George Floyd and Dejywan Floyd. Because there isn’t one.

The account that shared the post did not respond to a request for comment.

More: Derek Chauvin trial live: Defense medical expert says George Floyd's death was due to underlying heart issues

Road-rage shooting

Dejyan Floyd, 29, is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting at another car during a road rage confrontation in Robeson County, North Carolina.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dejywan Floyd in the early morning hours of April 1, a week after law enforcement officials said he shot and killed a woman on Interstate 95.

After the vehicle the Pennsylvania woman was traveling in came close to Dejywan Floyd’s car during a merge on March 25, Floyd allegedly pulled alongside the vehicle and fired into the passenger door, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

More: Fact check: Viral image does not show President Joe Biden apologizing to George Floyd's child

She had been traveling with her husband to the beach to celebrate their wedding anniversary, according to the Associated Press. Her husband was not hurt.

Dejywan Floyd also is facing a felony charge for firing a gun into a moving vehicle.

George Floyd&#39;s death set off protests around the country, including this one on June 24 in St. Paul, Minnesota, where Matilda Smith delivers a speech during a demonstration. Matildas son, Jafford Smith, 33, was shot and killed by four St. Paul police officers on May 9, 2016. Protesters gathered outside of Governor Tim Walzs mansion to demand a stricter reform of police legislation in the state of Minnesota. The city of St. Paul continues protests and gatherings to honor the death of George Floyd and other Black men and women who have been killed by officers of the Minnesota Police Department. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
No relation

George Floyd was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, which is in Cumberland County. Cumberland County borders Robeson County, where Dejywan Floyd is from.

However, the two are not brothers.

“Dejywan Floyd is not related to George Floyd,” said Ryan Julison, spokesman for the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, the nonprofit founded by Floyd’s sister and other family members.

An obituary from Buie’s Funeral Home in North Carolina lists three brothers, three sisters, two stepbrothers and two stepsisters among George Floyd’s siblings. None of them are named Dejywan Floyd.

A public records search did not return any results to indicate the two men are related.

More: Nancy Pelosi describes the impact the Derek Chauvin trial has had on her, calls George Floyd’s death a ‘public assassination’

Ben Crump, an attorney representing George Floyd’s family, did not respond to a request for comment.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told USA TODAY that "Floyd is a very common name within our county."

"We have no reason to believe that rumor, nor have we checked into it as it has no bearing on our investigation," he said in an email.

A picture of George Floyd hangs on a fence outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis.
Our ruling: False

The claim that Dejywan Floyd, who is charged with murder in a North Carolina road rage shooting, is the younger brother of George Floyd is FALSE. A spokesman for Floyd's foundation said the two are not related,and George Floyd’s obituary does not list Dejywan Floyd among his siblings. The sheriff of the county where Dejywan Floyd was arrested said Floyd is a common name in the area.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Man charged with NC murder is not George Floyd's brother

