Fact check: Man claims to sell land on the moon, despite legal obstacles

The claim: A man named Dennis Hope has been selling land on the moon for the past 35 years

But if living in a 1,700-square-foot space with three other people doesn't quite align with your space aspirations, some social media users say you might be able to buy land on the moon.

"For more than 35 years, Dennis Hope has been selling land on the Moon," reads an Aug. 16 Facebook post. "He claims to be the rightful owner of the Moon and has already made more than $10 Million by selling land on the Moon."

Hope is real, and he does claim to have sold millions of dollars worth of land on the moon. But his intergalactic venture isn't exactly legal.

'Lunar property' is a failure to launch

In the 1980s, Hope, freshly divorced and unemployed, turned to real estate hoping to make a fortune. He set his sights on the moon.

Business Insider reported in 2013 that Hope uncovered what he believed was a loophole in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which says "no nation by appropriation shall have sovereignty or control over any of the satellite bodies."

Hope interpreted the treaty to mean private citizens could lay claim to the moon. So he wrote to the United Nations in November 1980 declaring the moon was his.

"I sent the United Nations a declaration of ownership detailing my intent to subdivide and sell the moon and have never heard back," he told U.S. News and World Report in 2013. "There is a loophole in the treaty – it does not apply to individuals."

There's just one problem with that – it does.

Tanja Masson-Zwaan, president of the International Institute of Space Law in the Netherlands, told National Geographic in 2009 that the 1967 UN Outer Space Treaty applies to governments and their private citizens.

But that hasn't stopped Hope from shooting for the moon.

On his website, Hope claims to have sold more than 600 million acres of land on the moon, as well as on Jupiter's third moon and the planets Mars, Venus and Mercury.

To buy one acre of "lunar property," Hope charges $19.99, or $36.50 total after a shipping and handling fee, "lunar tax" and a fee for an official copy of the deed. For anyone interested in larger plots, he does offer discounts.

If an entire dwarf planet is more your style, Hope is selling Pluto for a cool $250,000.

Hope estimates he's made about $12 million from his intergalactic ventures. Don't expect to see luxury condominiums on the moon anytime soon, though.

"What (Hope) is doing does not give people buying pieces of paper the right to ownership of the moon," Masson-Zwaan told National Geographic.

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate MISSING CONTEXT the claim that a man named Dennis Hope has been selling land on the moon for the past 35 years. In the 1980s, Hope claimed he discovered a loophole in the 1967 United Nations Outer Space Treaty that lets individuals own parts of the moon. Since then, he claims to have sold more than 600 million acres on the moon and various other celestial bodies. But a space law expert says the treaty does pertain to private citizens, and Hope's claim to the moon is not valid.

