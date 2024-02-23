Fact Check: Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Posted That NY Judge Arthur Engoron 'Should Be Disrobed.' We've Got the Tweet

Claim:

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., posted on X that she believed New York Judge Arthur Engoron "should be disrobed."

Rating: Correct Attribution

On Feb. 22, 2024, users on X shared a screenshot of a post that claimed U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. — a strong supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump — had posted that a judge who oversaw a case involving Trump should be "disrobed."

The definition of "disrobe" is "to take off one's clothing," according to Merriam-Webster.com. Meanwhile, Cambridge.org offers a slightly different definition of the word: "to remove your clothes, especially an outer or formal piece of clothing worn for ceremonies."

This was an authentic post (archived) by Greene and not a fake tweet like so many other social media rumors we've reported on in the past. In the post, Greene misspelled the judge's name, writing, "Judge Engeron should be disrobed and thrown out, he's a disgrace!!"

The post referenced Judge Arthur Engoron of the New York State Supreme Court — who just days earlier ordered Trump to pay $354 million in fines, plus nearly $100 million in additional interest, after finding in a civil fraud trial that he had lied about his wealth for years on financial statements.

Snopes reached out to Greene via a DM on X to ask about the "disrobed" post but did not receive a response before this story was published.

Users on X discussed the post after the word "disrobed" began to trend on the platform, with one person posting that she likely had been suggesting having Engoron disbarred — expelled from the profession.

At least one X user suggested that Greene's incorrect use of the word "disrobed" was done on purpose, claiming that it was part of a long-running strategy for her to get attention.

Reminder that MTG writes things like "Judge Engoron should be disrobed" because she wants engagement, and knows that putting dumb typos in the first line of a tweet will ensure liberals share it to dunk on her. She excels at getting attention and trending. https://t.co/voMRh4VtRh — Mike Rothschild (no relation) (@rothschildmd) February 22, 2024

For further reading, Snopes previously reported on other rumors that claimed Greene had mistaken the word "Antenna" on her TV for a country where the product was manufactured, referenced "Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police," mentioned Guam as being a foreign country and once said, "We all want Earth to be the best planet in the world."

