  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fact check: Masks encouraged on federal lands if distancing isn't possible

Mark Harper, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The claim: Masks now required on federal lands outdoors, even hikers, no medical exceptions.

A Jan. 23 Facebook post came in response to President Joe Biden's executive order requiring mask-wearing on federal lands.

A user wrote: "Masks now required on federal lands outdoors, effective today. Even hikers, no medical exceptions."

The post has over 500 comments and 300 reactions. USA TODAY has reached out to the poster.

More: Fact check: Heavily edited viral image of sun's surface wasn't taken by NASA

Biden's executive order on masks

The order reads: "Simply put, masks and other public health measures reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when communities make widespread use of such measures, and thus save lives."

It states that in order to protect federal workers and those interacting with them, all federal workers and contractors, as well as individuals, "should all wear masks, maintain physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures, as provided in CDC guidelines."

The order leaves details to be worked out by the various departments and agencies. However, it does allow for exceptions, so long as agency heads "require appropriate alternative safeguards, such as additional physical distancing measures, additional testing, or reconfiguration of workspace, consistent with applicable law."

More: Fact check: Image does not show Tampa mayor violating Super Bowl mask mandate

Subsequent guidance from the Office of Management and Budget suggests instances where masks might not be required: "Masks should also be worn in outdoor shared spaces when physical distancing cannot be maintained."

It continues: "Agencies may provide for exceptions consistent with CDC guidelines, for example when an individual is alone in an office with floor to ceiling walls and a closed door or for a limited time when eating or drinking and maintaining distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines."

Jeff Zients, coordinator of the Biden administration's COVID-19 task force, explained further in an interview with CNN.

"This executive action will direct the agencies to take action to require compliance with CDC guidance on mask wearing and physical distancing in federal buildings, on federal lands and by federal employees and contractors," Zients said Jan. 20.

What does that mean for outdoor spaces in national forests?

"We are evaluating the implications of the change and will provide updates as they become available," said Babete Anderson, national press officer of the U.S. Forest Service.

On Feb. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the U.S. Forest Service, issued its guidelines regarding masks for staff and contractors, which acknowledged mask-wearing is not universally easy: "USDA recognizes that wearing masks may be difficult for some people. If they are unable to wear a mask properly, they should request an accommodation, and adaptations and alternatives must and will be considered."

Spruce Fir Forest on the Appalachian Trail in the Smokies.
Spruce Fir Forest on the Appalachian Trail in the Smokies.

Adrianne Rubiaco, spokesperson for the National Forests in North Carolina, told the Smoky Mountain News: “Our focus is on encouraging the safe enjoyment of the outdoors. Masks should be worn when physical distancing cannot be maintained.”

The National Park Service issued guidelines on Feb. 2, requiring masks in all buildings and facilities on park grounds. "Masks are also required on NPS-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including narrow or busy trails, overlooks and historic homes," the news release states.

Enforcement issues?

The National Park Service statement did not divulge any enforcement measures.

It's unclear how the mask rules will be enforced, particularly at national parks, monuments and other outdoors federal grounds, but one expert doesn't foresee problems.

Visitors hike the Laurel Falls trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2019. The National Park Service now asks hikers to wear masks if a 6-foot distance cannot be maintained on trails.
Visitors hike the Laurel Falls trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2019. The National Park Service now asks hikers to wear masks if a 6-foot distance cannot be maintained on trails.

"I don't know how challenging it would be to enforce the mask mandate in parks. My gut feeling suggests it might actually not be that hard because most visitors go to a few well-defined locations in national parks," said Steven Beissinger, faculty co-director for the Institute for Parks, People and Biodiversity at the University of California, Berkeley.

Educational materials and "strategically placed docents" could serve as reminders to the public, said Beissinger, who is also a professor of ecology and conservation biology.

"Out on the trails, this will be less easy to do, but also less of an issue as most groups of visitors are probably podding together. Tour buses (if they are in operation) to popular parks — like Yosemite — would be the exception. But they would have to follow health mandates anyway."

Our rating: Missing context

We rate this claim as MISSING CONTEXT, based on our research. While Biden made good on a promise to deliver a mask mandate, the executive order did not instantly change the rules at national parks and other outdoor federal lands, or make blanket requirements that masks be worn at all times in all locations. Even the strictest reading of Biden's order allows room for agencies to make accommodations for people who can't wear masks for health reasons or where people are socially distant. Agencies that govern outdoor spaces had not fully developed policies at the time of the post,which overstates the order's effect.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Hikers on US lands should distance or wear masks

Latest Stories

  • Ron Johnson, Mitt Romney reportedly got into a heated discussion after impeachment witness vote

    As the Senate floor transformed into a state of confusion following the surprising vote to hear from witnesses in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) reportedly got into a heated discussion with his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who along with four other Republicans joined Democrats in the 55-45 tally. “... They were going back and forth with Sullivan in the middle of them. I heard Johnson tell Romney ‘Blame you.’ Voices were definitely raised.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 13, 2021 Johnson, like most everyone else, was apparently under the assumption the vote would go the other way, setting up a quick end to the trial on Saturday. But Democrats became more interested in hearing from witnesses after more details about a call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the middle of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot emerged. And shortly after the Senate on Saturday morning, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a House impeachment manager, said he and the other managers wanted to hear from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), who described McCarthy's recounting of the call. Trump was and still is headed toward acquittal, as it remains unlikely enough Republicans will be swayed by witnesses to reach the two-thirds majority required for conviction. For instance, it was reported earlier Saturday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who was at least publicly on the fence, had told colleagues in an email that he was prepared to vote to acquit. It doesn't seem like that will change, since his reasoning was based on the fact that Trump is already out of office rather than on anything about Trump's alleged role, or lack thereof, on Jan. 6. Other lawmakers are expected to move forward with the same rationale. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceTrump's acquittal is not foreordainedImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • UN welcomes US revocation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists

    The United States announced Friday it is revoking the designation of Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terrorist group effective Feb. 16, a reversal by the Biden administration welcomed by the United Nations and humanitarian groups who feared former president Donald Trump's actions would impede aid deliveries to the conflict-torn country facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called President Joe Biden’s decision to rescind the designation “a recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.”

  • Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes near site of Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster

    At least 14 aftershocks had been recorded and almost 850,000 households left without power, authorities said.

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • Mekong River at 'worrying' low level amid calls for more Chinese dam data

    Water levels in the Mekong River have fallen to a "worrying level" in part due to outflow restrictions from Chinese hydropower dams upstream, the Mekong River Commission (MRC) said on Friday, calling on Beijing to share all of its water data. The vital waterway has turned blue along the Thai-Laos border, from its usual murky brown colour - signaling shallow water and low levels of nutrition-rich sediment - partially from outflow restrictions from the Jinghong dam in China's Yunnan province, the inter-governmental MRC said. "There have been sudden rises and falls in water levels immediately downstream of Jinghong and further down to Vientiane," said Winai Wongpimool, director of the MRC Secretariat's Technical Support Division.

  • Acquittal, but Not Vindication

    The impeachment trial is hurtling toward a conclusion, after brief drama over potentially calling witnesses. Former President Trump is almost certain to get acquitted, but it won’t be much of a vindication. His conduct in the post-election period and on January 6 will blight his reputation forevermore. He waged a dishonest and poisonous campaign to overturn the election that culminated in a mob disrupting the counting of electoral votes at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The new videos played by the House managers at the trial brought home again the national embarrassment of that day, with top elected officials scurrying for safety as the rabble descended. The House managers were at their strongest describing Trump’s conspiracy-laden effort to reverse the election result, his long catalogue of inflammatory comments, and his dereliction of duty in failing to urge the rioters to cease and desist as early and forcefully as possible. All of this is damnable, inarguably so. The weakness in their case stems from the defects of the article of impeachment itself, which both goes too far and not far enough. At the core of the article is the contention that Trump incited the crowd to attack the Capitol, that he “willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol.” This suggests an element of intent that the managers couldn’t prove. On the other hand, incredibly enough, the article doesn’t even mention Trump’s conduct during the riot, when he continued to criticize Mike Pence as he was being targeted by the mob, and that he went AWOL as allies begged him to tell the rioters to stand down. Trump’s defense team didn’t have good answers — or really any answers — when queried in the Q&A about what Trump was doing in these hours. If House Democrats hadn’t rushed to impeach Trump in an afternoon, they might have written a more airtight article. As it is, a number of Republicans will conclude, reasonably enough, that Trump is still guilty. If he hadn’t falsely insisted that he’d really won the election in the most incendiary terms and promoted a protest on January 6, there would have been no rabble to run out of control in the first place. On top of this, his pressure campaign to get Republican officials to throw the election to him in key states was intolerable in its own right. We hope Republicans voting to acquit largely on process grounds — a post-presidency trial is unconstitutional, it’s time to move on, etc. — will at least speak forthrightly about the president’s misconduct. This has been a quickie impeachment, running about a month from beginning to end. But the underlying events, and Trump’s unforgivably reckless behavior, will long reverberate.

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

  • House managers call for witnesses to be deposed in 2nd Trump impeachment trial

    On the fifth day of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, House manager Jamie Raskin called for Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and other witnesses to be subpoenaed. In response, Trump defense lawyer Michael T. van der Veen suggested witnesses would be deposed in Philadelphia, prompting laughter from some in the Senate chamber.

  • New York City makes $125,000 settlement with girlfriend of Black man fatally shot by off-duty officer

    New York City on Friday settled a lawsuit brought by the girlfriend of Delrawn Small, a Black man who was killed by an off-duty police officer during a traffic incident in the summer of 2016. As part of the settlement, Zaquanna Albert, who was with Small at the time of the killing, received $125,000, according to New York Daily News. Two children, including the couple’s son, were also passengers in the car when New York Police Department officer Wayne Isaacs, who is also Black and remains on the force today, fatally shot Small on the fourth of July in Brooklyn.

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Russia warns EU it is 'ready' to break off ties over threatened Navalny sanctions

    Moscow said on Friday that it was “ready” to cut ties with the European Union if the bloc imposes further sanctions over its jailing of prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny. The comments mark another deterioration in relations between Russia and the West after Mr Navalny, an outspoken Kremlin critic, was poisoned with Soviet-made nerve agent Novichok last summer. After a months-long convalescence in Germany, he returned to Russia in January, only to be arrested and later jailed for three years for violating the terms of his parole. Mr Navalny’s ordeal has sparked Russia’s biggest nationwide protests in a decade and the EU has already imposed sanctions on six senior Russian officials over his poisoning. Now it is raising the prospect of further sanctions and Moscow has signalled that it will fight back. Asked in an interview on Friday if Russia was moving towards “breaking off” with the EU, Mr Lavrov said Russia was “ready” if “sanctions are imposed in certain areas that create risks for our economy”. “We don’t want to isolate ourselves from the rest of the world but we need to be ready for this. If you want peace, prepare for war.” A German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said “these statements are really disconcerting and incomprehensible.” The foreign ministry and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later softened the minister’s remarks, insisting that he was misunderstood. The foreign ministry said Russia had no plans to cut ties but that it would be “ready” if the EU were to do it. Mr Peskov insisted that Moscow “wants to foster ties with the European Union but if the EU follows this path (of introducing further sanctions), then yes, we will be ready because you need to prepare for the worse.” EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss new sanctions on Russia on Feb 22. Mr Lavrov’s remarks came a week after as a disastrous visit to Moscow by Josep Borrell. The EU foreign policy chief got a public dressing down by Mr Lavrov, who criticised the bloc for alleged human rights abuses in Latvia and said the relationship was marked by “lack of trust.” While Mr Borrel was still in Russia, the Kremlin ordered three diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland to be expelled for observing January’s opposition protests. Meanwhile, Mr Navalny, who has been locked up in a notorious Moscow’s prison since his return in January, was back on trial on Friday on charges of defaming a Second World War veteran. Mr Navalny has accused Russian authorities of concocting the case and exploiting the 94-year-old man to smear him in the eyes of ordinary Russians on state TV. He insisted that he was expressing an opinion and did not target the veteran in any way. The charges related to Mr Navalny’s blog post last summer, in which he denounced a group of people filmed in a TV ad for President Putin’s constitutional reforms allowing him to stay in power as “lackeys and traitors.”

  • Beijing smog casts gloom over China's Lunar New Year holiday

    Beijing was once again shrouded in smog on Saturday after several days of heavy pollution which have plagued China’s capital during the Lunar New Year national holiday. Visibility across Beijing was severely limited by the smog on the second day of Lunar New Year, with the tops of the city's Beijing’s tallest group of buildings in the east of the city almost completely covered by the haze. Local authorities had issued a yellow alert for heavy air pollution on Thursday.

  • Cuban official asks Biden's gov't to reconsider sanctions

    A top Cuban official said on Thursday that declassified U.S. documents pointing out deficiencies in the response to health issues reported by American diplomats on the island show some of the falsehoods the Trump administration used to impose measures against Cuba. Johana Tablada, deputy director for U.S. affairs at Cuba's Foreign Ministry, said the new U.S. government should consider reversing measures imposed by Trump against the island after tensions increased because of the health incidents and other issues. Trump's administration officials suggested that Cuba may have been behind the incidents or allowed alleged sonic attacks against the diplomats, something the island has always denied.

  • Fort Worth pile up: Driver gasps in shock while filming video capturing deadly accident

    The pile up left six people dead and more than 30 injured

  • Teflon Trump: Tears on the Senate floor and anger in Mar-a-Lago - how the political trial of the century panned out

    Donald Trump has been found not guilty of inciting a mob to attack the US Capitol after the Democrats failed to gain enough Republican votes to impeach the former President following the shortest impeachment trial in American history. TUESDAY On Tuesday at just after midday on Capitol Hill - on the very floor where pro-Trump insurrectionists had ransacked the seat of democracy - the Democrat impeachment team opened their case. In front of a silent room of Senators they declared the former president was America's Founding Fathers' "worst nightmare come to life". It was the opening shot in a week of dramatic testimony, neer-seen-before video clips, tears of despair, and angry rebuttals. But before that: a vote on whether the trial should go ahead.

  • Myanmar coup leader: 'Join hands' with army for democracy

    Myanmar's coup leader used the country's Union Day holiday on Friday to call on people to work with the military if they want democracy, a request likely to be met with derision by protesters who are pushing for the release from detention of their country's elected leaders. “I would seriously urge the entire nation to join hands with the Tatmadaw for the successful realization of democracy,” Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said using the local term for the military. In addition to the military commander's message published Friday in the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, the new junta also announced it would mark Union Day by releasing thousands of prisoners and reducing other inmates’ sentences.

  • Tough migration enforcement south of border key to Biden plans

    CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico (Reuters) - ​In the days before U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration, Mexican soldiers patrolling the banks of the wide Suchiate River found few migrants amid the flow of trade across the water from Guatemala. The likely explanation lay hundreds of miles to the south, where baton-wielding Guatemalan security forces beat back one of the largest U.S.-bound migrant caravans ever assembled, according to a Reuters photographer and other witnesses. "We're scared," Honduran migrant Rosa Alvarez told a reporter by telephone as she fled with many others toward the nearby hills, two young children in tow.

  • Attack on Pakistani post kills 4 soldiers, 4 militants in NW

    A group of militants attacked a security post in a former Taliban stronghold in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that killed four troops and four insurgents, the country's military said Friday. The overnight attack took place in Makeen, a border town in the former tribal region of South Waziristan, the military said in a statement. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the mountainous region served as a headquarters for local and foreign militants until 2017, when the army said it had cleared the region of insurgents following several operations.

  • More Inside the Light-Filled Los Feliz Home of Two Art-World Wonders

    Between the collection of gallery owner Nino Mier and his wife and Barbara Gladstone Gallery partner Caroline Luce, there are over 300 works of art.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest