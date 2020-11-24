Fact check: Melatonin could help against COVID-19, but more studies are needed
The claim: Melatonin can prevent COVID-19
Can a natural sleep aid be useful against the novel coronavirus? Apparently so according to a claim floating around social media.
"The Cleveland Clinic was able to show that the ancient molecule melatonin has the greatest potential out of 34 drugs used to prevent and treat C 19 (sic)," Facebook user Doris Loh writes in a Nov. 17 post, referring to a study recently published by the medical center.
Melatonin received much attention early last month following President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The president was said to have been taking the supplement as part of a medical regimen that included Gilead's remdesivir, Regeneron's antibody cocktail and over-the-counter zinc, antacids and aspirin, the latter three of which have not demonstrated compelling therapeutic value.
Loh also suggests ascorbic acid, or vitamin C, may have a role in COVID-19 treatment and details an upcoming Cleveland Clinic clinical trial comparing the effectiveness of zinc, ascorbic acid or a combination for coronavirus treatment.
"Which arm do you think will have the best outcomes? But more importantly, have you had your AA and MEL (sic) today?" she writes above a meme featuring a quote from physicist Richard Feynman.
What is melatonin?
Deep within the brain lies a pea-sized gland called the pineal gland, which primarily produces the hormone melatonin. It does this in response to changes in light, slowly releasing the slumber-inducing molecule as the sun goes down and easing off as it rises back up.
Aside from governing sleep, melatonin is linked to many other biological processes, like reproductive development, and may possibly underlie cancer and mental health disorders like major depressive or bipolar disorder.
When it comes to immune function, melatonin may be critical in keeping the body's inflammatory response at bay as observed in one 2019 study. This study also found the hormone appeared to work synergistically with an anti-viral drug to keep influenza A-infected mice from dying.
What did the Cleveland Clinic study find?
On the hunt to find a coronavirus treatment among pre-existing pharmacopeia, the Cleveland Clinic study published Nov. 6 looked at 34 different drugs used to treat a variety of respiratory, cardiovascular, neurological, immunologic diseases as well as cancer. Antihypertensive drugs targeting the angiotensin receptor, a protein found on the surface of many cell types and used by COVID-19 as a point of entry, were also included.
Ultimately, melatonin usage was observed to lower the chance of a positive COVID-19 test, after adjusting for age, sex, race, smoking history, and various disease comorbidities, by about 28%. Even compared to drugs targeting the angiotensin receptor, melatonin usage still seemed to significantly reduce the likelihood of a positive COVID-19 test.
The study also looked at how melatonin usage impacted different patient subgroups and found melatonin usage associated with a 52% reduced likelihood of a positive result for Black patients. Melatonin usage was likewise observed to lower the probability of a positive COVID-19 result for diabetics, less so for asthmatic and hypertensive patients.
While these discoveries sound promising, there is a caveat.
Because this was an observational study examining nearly 27,000 patients who underwent COVID-19 testing with the Cleveland Clinic Health System, its findings only suggest a possible association between melatonin usage and COVID-19, not causation. Randomized controlled trials, the gold standard for clinical research, are needed to establish whether there is an actual clinical benefit to the hormone, something the study's authors also acknowledged.
"It is very important to note these findings do not suggest people should start to take melatonin without consulting their physician," said Dr. Feixiong Cheng, Ph. D., the study's lead author, in a November press release.
"Large-scale observational studies and randomized controlled trials are critical to validate the clinical benefit of melatonin for patients with COVID-19, but we are excited about the associations put forth in this study and the opportunity to further explore them."
Our rating: Missing context
We rate this claim MISSING CONTEXT, because without additional context it might be misleading. A recent Cleveland Clinic study did find melatonin usage associated with a reduced likelihood of a positive COVID-19 laboratory test, however, because the study was observational, it does not prove causation. Randomized controlled trials are needed to establish a link between melatonin usage and preventing COVID-19.
