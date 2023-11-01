Fact check: Was a Muslim student attacked by a pro-Israel person in Chapel Hill?

This week, rumors of a Muslim student being attacked on Franklin Street spread across social media.

On Tuesday evening, the UNC Muslim Student Association (MSA) posted the warning to its Instagram story.

“Attention: There are pro-Israeli people on Franklin attacking Muslim students. Please stay away from the area, especially if you’re hijabi, and be careful,” the post said.

But are the rumors true? Here’s what we know:

Was a student attacked on Franklin Street?

Neither Chapel Hill Police nor UNC-Chapel Hill could confirm this attack happened as described.

An email obtained by The News & Observer from the UNC Muslim Student Association claimed that a person wearing an Israeli flag attacked a Muslim student at knife-point on Franklin Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday?

According to the UNC police blotter, no incidents of assault or harassment were reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Additionally, Chapel Hill police said no one has reported this crime.

The department currently does not have any evidence of the attack happening, outside of the social media post, according to police spokesperson Alex Carrasquillo.

“The circumstances that were described in the post must not be tolerated in our community,” Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisa Lehew said. “It is important that anyone who has information reach out to us as soon as possible. We recognize the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in our community and will continue to work carefully to ensure an environment where everyone feels safe and respected.”

Both departments have encouraged anyone who witnessed or was a victim of this alleged crime to contact law enforcement.

“The safety of our community is our number one priority. If anyone in our community is attacked or harassed, we urge them to call 911,” said a statement from the university sent to students on Wednesday afternoon.

The News & Observer has reached out to the UNC MSA for details on the alleged attack and has not yet heard back.

Have there been tensions on UNC’s campus?





Yes, some.

On Oct. 12, pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protesters clashed on campus. Both groups were seen carrying signs and publicly demonstrating.

Tensions reached their peak about one hour into the event, as a pro-Israel man faced off with pro-Palestinian demonstrators. Other counter-protesters joined him and each side tried to physically cover each other up using signs and flags. The pro-Israel man was eventually led away by police, which police said was meant to avoid escalating the situation, The N&O reported.

Chants calling the pro-Palestinian demonstrators “Nazis” also broke out.

The entire protest was nonviolent.

What has UNC done for students impacted by the conflict in Gaza?

After the on-campus protest on Oct. 12, UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz released a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“I want to acknowledge the heartbreaking pain for members of our community who have been affected by the terrorist attacks of Hamas in Israel and the devastation in Gaza,” he said. “We condemn all forms of violence and mourn the many lives lost. Rest assured, we are focused on our people and supporting them during this difficult time.”

He also said he and his leadership team would be meeting directly with students impacted by the conflict.

Are college campuses safe for Muslim and Jewish students?

Since the escalation in conflict between Hamas and the Israeli government on Oct. 7, multiple instances targeting both Muslim and Jewish students have been reported across the country.

Last week, a series of threats posted online targeted a Jewish student center at Cornell University and called for the killing of Jewish students. The FBI is investigating the incident.

At Harvard University, a group of roughly 30 student groups posted a letter saying Israel was “entirely responsible” for the violence that ended up killing more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

In the days following, the personal information of students affiliated with these organizations had their personal information posted online, a practice known as doxxing.

A report from the New York Times said these students and their families were then threatened, and a group of Wall Street executives demanded the list of students in order to ban them from being hired.

The report also states a digital billboard paid for by a conservative group circled Harvard Square, broadcasting student photos and names under the headline, “Harvard’s Leading Antisemites.”

Are hate crimes on the rise?

Although official FBI statistics have not been released on hate crimes in 2023, multiple hate crimes have been reported across the country since Oct. 7.

On Monday, the Justice Department said it charged a Las Vegas man with leaving voicemails threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, who is Jewish.

On Oct. 14, an Illinois man fatally stabbed a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy and injured his mother in an apartment they were renting from him, authorities said. The Justice Department is investigating the killing as a hate crime.