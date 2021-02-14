Fact check: Nancy Pelosi will not resign if Donald Trump is acquitted in impeachment trial

The claim: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would resign if former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial fails

After a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to protest the presidential election results, the House of Representatives voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump, charging him with inciting an insurrection. The move made Trump the only president to be impeached twice.

Trump now faces a second impeachment trial in the Senate, slated to start the week of Feb. 8. Republican senators have signaled that he is likely to be acquitted, though some senators are debating censuring Trump, a step that is aimed at garnering more bipartisan support.

Ahead of the trial, some social media users are baselessly claiming that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., vowed to resign if Trump is not convicted.

“Pelosi says if Impeachment fails she will resign...Our Father, Who art in Heaven..,” reads a Jan. 27 Facebook post.

The post has been shared more than 580 times. USA TODAY has reached out to the user for comment.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leads the final vote of the impeachment of President Donald Trump, for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Congress last week, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 13, 2021.

Pelosi’s spokesperson said the claim is false

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff and spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said in a statement that the claim was false. There is no evidence that Pelosi said she will resign if Trump is not convicted by the Senate in his impeachment trial.

Further, Pelosi has not released any statement confirming her purported resignation on the speaker of the House website or her official congressional website. There are also no mentions of a resignation on her Twitter account.

PolitiFact debunked similar claims that circulated online during Trump’s first impeachment trial in January 2020.

Social media users have also alleged that Pelosi said she would resign if Trump was re-elected in 2020. USA TODAY rated those claims false in September after Pelosi said she would accept the election results in a CNN interview the month prior.

Our rating: False

The claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would resign if former President Donald Trump is not convicted in his Senate impeachment trial is FALSE, based on our research. Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff and spokesperson, Drew Hammill, confirmed the claim is fake and there is no evidence to support the allegation.

