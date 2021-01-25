Fact check: National Guard members didn't turn away from Biden's Inauguration Day motorcade in dissent

The claim: Video shows National Guard members turned away from Biden's motorcade

History will remember President Joe Biden's inauguration for its many irregularities, including the 26,000 National Guard members who descended upon Washington to provide additional security after pro-Trump rioters breached the U.S. Capitol two weeks earlier. While tensions were high on Inauguration Day, a viral video does not show guard members insulting Biden, as online opponents claim.

A 21-second video titled “Troops Turn Backs on Biden as Motorcade Drives By” shows guard members standing along a road, with some backs turned from the presidential motorcade. The video was taken from inside a vehicle as it passed dozens of service members as they stand in groups, facing different directions.

Some viewers claimed the video was evidence that National Guard members preferred Donald Trump as president and were turning their backs to Biden in dissent.

“They also know he is illegitimate,” a viewer commented. “Every day it will become clearer.”

“Everybody knows he cheated to become president and nobody with any common sense wanted him,” one wrote.

“The ultimate sign of disrespect,” another added. “We don't acknowledge you as our commander in chief.”

The Robert A. Taft Memorial and Carillon, which is located a block from the Capitol, is visible behind the guard members in the video.

One version of the video, which was shared by several YouTube channels and far-right conspiracy theorist outlet InfoWars, has received more than 221,000 views since it was posted on Inauguration Day.

USA TODAY contacted the YouTube channel for comment.

The National Guard is stationed at Lincoln Park as security tightens around the Nation's Capitol during the 2021 Presidential Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol.

ABC reporter who took video and National Guard confirm turned backs were part of security protocol

The video was originally posted to Twitter by ABC News’ Ines de La Cuetara on Jan. 20 at 10:32 a.m. Biden and Harris arrived at the Capitol building around 10:30 a.m.

“The view from Biden’s motorcade as it made its way up to the Capitol,” La Cuetara described the video.

ABC confirmed to the Associated Press that she took the video while driving with the motorcade as part of Biden's press pool.

The following day de La Cuetara addressed confusion about the video with a quote from the National Guard in a Twitter thread.

“National Guard to ABC: ‘These National Guardsmen were on duty with a mission to protect the president against potential threats. Some are facing out to ensure the safety of all,’” she clarified.

National Guard to ABC: “These National Guardsmen were on duty with a mission to protect the president against potential threats. Some are facing out to ensure the safety of all.” — Ines de La Cuetara (@InesdLC) January 21, 2021

The National Guard shared the same statement with Snopes, Reuters, Associated Press, AFP and PolitiFact. “This was a perimeter, not a parade,” National Guard Bureau spokesperson Nahaku McFadden told AFP.

Service members have followed this protocol in order to protect presidential motorcades from external threats before. Video of Presidents George W. Bush's, Barack Obama's and Donald Trump’s motorcades show service members standing and facing away from the motorcade.

Our rating: Missing context

We rate the video clip of National Guard members with their backs turned to Joe Biden's motorcade on Inauguration Day as MISSING CONTEXT, because without additional information it could be misleading. The reporter who took the viral video and the National Guard confirm the troops were facing varied directions to properly protect Biden from security threats. Service members have used this protocol to protect previous presidents.

