Fact Check: NC police are warning iPhone users about Apple’s NameDrop. Is it really unsafe?

Police in North Carolina are warning iPhone users to turn off a new feature called “NameDrop,” which allows users to quickly share contact info, saying that the feature makes it too easy for people to gain access to that information.

“If you have updated to the new iOS for your iPhone, the new feature is set to do what it was intended to do without your knowledge,” the Oakboro Police Department, about an hour east of Charlotte, posted to Facebook Sunday.

The post then goes on to explain how users can turn off the feature to prevent their personal information from being accessed.

“If you don’t, you are providing someone some quick, easy access,” the post says.

But is the feature really dangerous?

Here’s what to know about NameDrop, what can be shared and how to disable the feature.

What is NameDrop?

According to Apple, iPhone and Apple Watch users can use NameDrop to share their contact information between devices by holding them close together.

Users can hold their devices near each other until “NameDrop” appears on both screens, Apple says.

Then, users can choose to share their contact cards and receive the other person’s, or to only receive the other person’s, according to Apple — meaning your contact information cannot be shared without your approval.

Contact sharing will be canceled if the two devices are moved apart during the process.

How to control what you share on NameDrop

The NameDrop feature is a quick way to exchange contact information, but you may want to keep some things private, such as your email address and social media pages.

You can control what you share on NameDrop by editing your My Card:

Open your Contacts app Select “My Card” at the top Select “Edit” Enter only the contact information you want to share via NameDrop

How to turn off NameDrop

If you still want to turn off NameDrop on your iPhone, you can:

Go to “Settings” Select “General” Select “AirDrop” Go to the section labeled “Start Sharing By” Toggle “Bringing Devices Together” to the left

How to protect your iPhone

To protect your iPhone, Apple recommends setting a strong passcode to unlock your device, and using Face ID or Touch ID to unlock your phone, authorize payments and sign into third-party apps.