Fact check: Netanyahu did not give a speech thanking Hamas for uniting Israel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adrienne Dunn, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The claim: Netanyahu gave a "last chance" speech to leaders of Hamas

As unrest and violence continue to escalate in Israel and the Gaza Strip, a fictional speech that has been attributed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is spreading on social media.

According to a May 11 Facebook post, Netanyahu gave a speech in front of the Israeli parliament and addressed his comments to the "leaders and operatives" of Hamas.

"Whatever disputes we Jews may have with each other, we now know that we have one common goal: we will defeat you," the post reads. "But we are offering you now one last chance. Within 24 hours, all rocket fire - and I mean all rocket fire - will cease. Completely. Forever."

The speech continues: "We will continue to keep the door open to allow you to surrender gracefully. The moment you announce that you are laying down arms, we will halt our advance, and there we will draw our new borders."

The speech sounds like an escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which resulted from weeks of confrontation between Israelis and Palestinians in Jerusalem. But the speech is fictional — it originated in a 2014blog post.

Fact check: Viral video doesn't show Hamas staging child's funeral

USA TODAY has reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment.

Speech is fictional, originated in 2014 blog post

The Facebook post's caption reads: "ATTENTION: *** Breaking news *** Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu just made the following speech in front of the Knesset: ..."

That's wrong. The speech is fictional and originated on a blog called "Free Thought" in 2014.

The Facebook post includes all of the fictional speech except the last line, which reads: "... and then I awoke, and it was all a dream..."

The blog's author, Shaul B, knows the speech is fictional. He has addressed thefictional speech going viral in his other blog posts.

In a 2014 post titled "I go viral!" Shaul B said one of his "private ambitions" had been to start a viral internet hoax, adding that he was "fascinated by what makes people forward/like/share information that is obviously fake."

"In a moment of frustration at Israel's lame leadership, I penned the speech I wish we could hear from our Prime Minister," he wrote in the blog post.

More recently, in a May 13 blog post titled "I created a monster," Shaul B addressed his fictional speech going viral again amid the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Fact check: Chelsea Clinton did not tweet about Jesus and Planned Parenthood

"It seems that every time Israel goes into yet another round of fighting with Hamas, my monster, seemingly of its own volition, creaks open the top of its coffin, lurches out into cyberspace, and storms around the world, now in multiple languages," he wrote.

Our rating: False

The claim that Netanyahu gave a "last chance" speech to leaders of Hamas is FALSE, based on our research. The speech the Facebook post attributes to Netanyahu is fictional and originated in 2014 on the blog "Free thought." The author has written other blog posts about the fictional speech going viral.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Speech attributed to Netanyahu is an internet hoax

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli Fighter Jets Attack Hamas Weapons Depots in Gaza

    The Israel Defense Forces on May 15 said its fighter jets attacked Hamas weapons manufacturing and storage sites in Gaza, as the escalating violence in the region continued.The IDF said the first video shows air raids on a weapons and rocket manufacturing workshop in Jabalya, a weapons depot in a senior Hamas house, and a stockpile of weapons in a Hamas airfield.The second video shows a fighter jet attacking a Hamas intelligence site in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF said.The Times of Israel reported on Saturday that an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza killed at least 10 Palestinians, most of them children. Local reports said the house was located in the Shati refugee.Palestinian health officials said on May 15 that 139 people, including 39 children, had died in Israeli strikes on the Gaza trip. Eight people in Israel, including two children, have reportedly died amid the violence. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful

  • Netanyahu defends strikes on Gaza, says Israel will do "whatever it takes to restore order"

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will "do whatever it takes to restore order and the security of our people."

  • Arson suspect sought as brush fire near LA's exclusive Pacific Palisades forces evacuations

    LA County officials looked for a potential arsonist who might have set off a fire that forced 1,000 to evacuate near Topanga Canyon.

  • 'The insurrection is still happening right now': Rep. Gallego calls out Republican colleagues for downplaying Jan. 6 riot

    Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to weigh in on Republican lawmakers this week downplaying the violence on Jan. 6th, saying that he saw Republicans "extremely scared” and police officers bloodied that day. “It’s been about 16 years since I last saw combat, and that’s the scariest thing since combat,” Gallego said.

  • Sara Cox reveals her confidence hit rock bottom when her career stalled after she had her third child

    "You can’t escape everybody else’s success."

  • Rep. Liz Cheney Calls Trump A 'Continuing Danger,' Urges Unity Against Him

    "His continued attacks on the Constitution and the rule of law is dangerous and we all have an obligation to stand up against that,” she said.

  • Job fears, price spikes mean heartburn for Biden White House as economy revs up

    They're a bad memory for Americans old enough to remember the 1970s - but they're also likely causing a few sleepless nights in the White House, as the United States' economic recovery from the unprecedented coronavirus recession hits some bumps. The jolts are dampening consumer confidence, ramping up inflation fears, and helping Republicans build their case against President Joe Biden and his ambitious plans to revamp the U.S. economy with trillions in new spending. As the 1970s show, high joblessness and rising prices the United States saw in April can be a potent political force.

  • Man who drove 143 mph and led cops on chase arrested after running out of gas

    A Kentucky man who drove more than double the 70 mph speed limit and led police on a lengthy pursuit has been arrested after running out of gas. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 15, at approximately 12:58 p.m. when the Nelson County Dispatch in Kentucky received a call from the Kentucky State Police Dispatch asking for help to catch a man driving a bright yellow 2015 Ford Mustang. Authorities say the suspect, 47-year-old Steven Alford from Roundhill, Kentucky, subsequently led police on a long police chase.

  • In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

    Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...

  • What to watch Saturday: This week’s Hallmark movie is set in North Carolina

    The tearjerker “Sweet Carolina” stars Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes.

  • Welbeck lifts Brighton into late lead v. West Ham

    Danny Welbeck calmly lofts Percy Tau's pass over Lukasz Fabianski to give Brighton a late advantage and deal a hammer blow to West Ham's Champions League dreams.

  • Report: Celtics great Paul Pierce to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

    Celtics legend Paul Pierce reportedly will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame when the Class of 2021 is announced Sunday morning.

  • Oklahoma explosion: Two workers dead after blast at Kerr Dam

    Contractors were doing routine core drilling as part of safety maintenance programme

  • 'A little bit out of North Korea': Trump critical GOP lawmakers condemn Republican consolidation under former president

    The differing views of the GOP from within the party itself pointed to the lasting fragmenting of the party after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Former child actor Ricky Schroder shared a video berating Costco employee for complying with California law requiring masks

    Schroder is an outspoken conservative who previously said he contributed to a bail and defense fund for Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people.

  • Remote learners at North Carolina high school excluded from prom, even if they were invited

    The same conflict has been echoed in school districts across the country where remote learners have been excluded from proms.

  • Anti-maskers and COVID deniers have been yelling about 'freedom' since the pandemic began. Now many of them are standing in the way of America's actual freedom.

    COVID deniers and turning into anti-vaxxers and preventing the rest of us from getting through the pandemic and back to normal.

  • Is Matthew McConaughey getting more serious about a Texas gubernatorial run?

    Actor Matthew McConaughey has been "quietly making calls to influential people in Texas political circles," Politico reports, suggesting that his hypothetical gubernatorial run in the Lone Star State may actually be in the works. As Politico notes, McConaughey — who has said entering politics is a "true consideration" and appears to poll quite well in Texas — is widely expected to forego a campaign, but he apparently wants to take folks' "temperature" on the idea, multiple people familiar with the conversations said. One of McConaughey's phone calls was reportedly with a "deep-pocketed moderate Republican and energy CEO," which does little to clear up whether he'd run as a Republican, Democrat, or independent. Regardless of what party McConaughey might affiliate himself with, though, Austin-based GOP strategist Brendan Steinhauser told Politico he's "a little surprised that people aren't taking him more seriously, honestly. Celebrity in this country counts for a lot ... it's not like some C-list actor no one likes." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issuesVaccinating the world

  • Islamic nations slam Israel — and each other's ties to it

    A league of Muslim nations on Sunday demanded that Israel halt attacks killing Palestinian civilians amid heavy fighting between it and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, even as fissures between countries over their recognition of Israel emerged. A statement by the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation hewed closely to previous ones issued by the Saudi-based group, including backing the decades-old call for Palestinians to have their own nation with East Jerusalem as its capital.

  • China criticizes U.S. for preventing U.N. Security Council statement calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    Tensions between the United States and China seem to loom over everything. During Sunday's United Nations Security Council meeting on the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused the U.S. of preventing the council from issuing a unified statement on the situation. China going in hard against US in today’s Israel-Palestine violence debate at UN Security Council So far, after 2 hours of briefing and speeches it’s US vs everyone else, on whether UN shd call for immediate deescalation https://t.co/o1B405tiBo — Ryan Heath (@PoliticoRyan) May 16, 2021 While China's criticism was the most direct, other nations on the council, including Ireland, Norway, and Mexico reportedly made it clear that crafting a statement calling for an immediate cease-fire is an urgent matter. And Ben Rhodes, who worked as the deputy national security adviser for strategic communications and speechwriting in the Obama administration, tweeted that it "feels increasingly untenable for the U.S. to see this loss of civilian life in Gaza — including so many children — and not publicly call for a cease-fire." At the moment, the U.S. appears to be sticking to the status quo, however. In her remarks during the council meeting, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington is working to end the conflict and will support a cease-fire, but suggested the parties involved in the fighting will have to take the initiative. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issuesVaccinating the world