Fact check: No, Donald Trump church photo op was not the same as Bill Clinton church photo

The claim: "It wasn't a big deal when Bill Clinton held up the Bible in front of the same exact church (as Donald Trump)"

President Donald Trump drew widespread criticism after hoisting a Bible for a June 1 photo op in front of a Washington church damaged by protesters.

After a speech in which Trump raised the specter of military deployment to quell protests, police cleared demonstrators so the president could walk across Lafayette Square to St. John’s Church.

The imagery was praised by some Trump supporters in the faith community, but many others decried it as a stunt.

One defender turned to history to make her case, saying, “It wasn't a big deal when (President) Bill Clinton held up the Bible in front of the same exact church.” The Facebook post, from June 3, was shared more than 5,000 times.

The caption appeared above a photo of Clinton holding a Bible in front of a church sign, which like the one in Trump’s photo had white lettering on a black background.

Did Clinton really raise a Bible in front of the same church, and is the implied similarity between the two images reasonable?

Not the same in any way

The short answer to both questions is no.

The photo of Clinton was taken July 9, 2000, by Manny Ceneta and distributed by Getty Images.

The caption says it shows Clinton waving his Bible “following a church service at Foundry United Methodist Church.” Clinton worshipped there “most Sundays when he’s in town,” according to a 1998 Washington Post article.

So it’s not the same church.

And the post’s underlying implication about the similarity of the two situations is just as off base.

Clinton was pictured carrying his Bible after attending a church service at his church.

President Donald Trump holds a Bible while visiting St. John's Church across from the White House on June 1, 2020.

Trump’s circumstances were … different.

Trump has attended the church a few times, but he’s hardly a regular. The Post reports he attended a service before his swearing-in ceremony in 2017 — following a tradition dating back to President Franklin D. Roosevelt — as well as one other time in 2017 and once in 2019.

The church was boarded up at the time of Trump’s visit, after a fire was set in the basement amid the protests over the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police. It hadn’t hosted services since mid-March due to the coronavirus restrictions.

President Donald Trump walks from the White House through Lafayette Park to visit St. John's Church Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Critics have noted the moment’s stark contrast to what preceded it.

Before going to St. John’s, Trump had delivered a Rose Garden address where he called himself an “ally of peaceful protesters” but also invoked strong military language. He condemned protest violence as “domestic terror,” urged governors to deploy National Guard to “dominate the streets” and promised to deploy the military to “quickly solve the problems for them” if state and local officials didn’t take action.

Trump closed by saying, “now I’m going to pay my respects to a very, very special place.”

Trump didn’t say much during the stop, where he posed alone and with a group of aides, holding a Bible handed to him by his daughter, Ivanka Trump. When a reporter asked if the Bible was his, Trump responded, “It’s a Bible.” When asked more generally for his thoughts, Trump talked about America being a “great country.”