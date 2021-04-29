  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fact check: There is no evidence Barack Obama's college nickname was 'Barack Oganja'

Devon Link, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The claim: Barack Obama's college nickname was 'Barack Oganja' due to his marijuana use

A marijuana-themed meme page has resurfaced an old rumor that former President Barack Obama's college nickname was "Barack Oganja." However, there is no evidence the cannabis-focused play on Obama's name was his college-era moniker.

“Barack Obama’s nickname at college was ‘Barack Oganja’ due to his heavy marijuana use,” reads the meme which contains an image of a young Obama smoking.

While the photo is authentic, it is unclear what Obama was smoking.

Fact check: Kamala Harris’ children’s book is not in ‘welcome packs’ for migrants

The meme has garnered more than 114,000 likes since the meme page Four Twenty shared it to Instagram on April 13.

No evidence Obama used this nickname

As with any claim, the burden of proof is on the speaker. Four Twenty did not provide any evidence Obama used this nickname in college or respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

USA TODAY could find no reputable reports that “Barack Oganja” was a nickname for the former president during his youth, although documentation of nicknames is inherently limited.

Our research did find that this rumor has circulated on social media for years. A Google Trend search for the "Barack Oganja" starting from 2004 shows the term gained traction around April 2012.

Skeptics on Skeptic Stack Exchange, an online message board, investigated the purported nickname in 2013 and found no proof it was authentic.

Tim Fullerton, former state/regional email manager for Obama’s 2008 campaign, rejected the claim on Twitter in March 2018. He replied to another tweet about the claimed nickname that there was “no evidence that was his nickname.”

There are several accounts named "Barack Oganja," or something similar, on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud, but there's no evidence those accounts are connected to the former president.

Obama's office did not respond to USA TODAY's requests for comment.

A real photo of college-age Obama

According to a 2009 New York Times article, Lisa Jack photographed the future president in 1980 as part of a photographic portrait project. At the time Obama was a student at Occidental College in California. Another student recommended Jack ask Obama, then known as “Barry," to model for her.

Obama’s 2008 election to the White House inspired Jack to dig through her belongings and find the negatives from the shoot. The pictures were exhibited at M+B Gallery in Los Angeles in summer 2009.

TIME magazine published the photos online after it named Obama its 2008 Person of the Year.

Fact check:Image claiming to show young Matt Gaetz with a mullet is not authentic

Neither the article nor the image descriptions specify whether Obama was smoking tobacco or marijuana when Jack took the photo.

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama D-Ill., appears at a campaign stop in Springfield, Ill. on Aug. 23, 2008.
Then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama D-Ill., appears at a campaign stop in Springfield, Ill. on Aug. 23, 2008.

Obama has said he has smoked marijuana

Obama has said he smoked marijuana in his younger days.

“When I was a kid, I inhaled frequently. That was the point,” he said when asked about his past drug use at a 2006 event.

In his 1995 memoir, “Dreams From My Father,” Obama described his experiences with marijuana in college and as a high school student in Hawaii.

Our rating: False

We rate the claim that Obama was nicknamed "Barack Oganja" while in college FALSE, because it is not supported by our research. The online claim provided no evidence, and we also found no proof this is accurate. While Obama has said he smoked marijuana in his youth, there is no evidence to support the claim that it inspired that nickname.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: No evidence Obama was called 'Barack Oganja' in college

Recommended Stories

  • How To Determine Which Debts Are the Most Important To Pay Off in 2021

    If you racked up more debt than usual in 2020, you're not alone. According to a recent survey conducted by the digital consulting firm Highland, 42% of Americans say they have taken on more debt amid...

  • Halle Berry Had the Best Response to a Joke About Her Hair at the 2021 Oscars

    The actress arrived on the red carpet debuting a blunt new bob and baby bangs

  • Why President Joe Biden's first speech to Congress marked a turning point for TV news

    The president's address about his first 100 days included plans for Jill Biden and Kamala Harris. Here's how CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and more reacted.

  • Joe Biden stops to pick a dandelion for the first lady as they walk towards Marine One for trip to Georgia

    Couple are travelling to Georgia to mark first 100 days of administration and meet with US’s oldest living ex-president

  • Family of rioter killed storming Capitol on 6 January plan to sue police over her death

    The family will seek $12m in damages for the woman’s death

  • Eight ice cream brands, one sold by Kroger, recalled because they might have listeria

    Ice cream manufacturer Velvet Ice Cream recalled all the ice cream and sherbet it has produced since March 24 on the possibility any of it might be contaminated with listeria.

  • 'We have to prove democracy still works' - Biden

    Biden said America's adversaries "are betting we can't" survive as a democratic nation, and that they viewed the insurrection as "proof that the sun is setting on democracy.""But they're wrong, you know it, I know it," he said. "But we have to prove them wrong."

  • Biden ends historically long 1st address to Congress by thanking everyone for their patience

    President Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress, at nearly one hour and five minutes, was historically long by modern standards, by C-SPAN's count. UPDATE: Length of Presidents first address to #JointSession of Congress. pic.twitter.com/s3RGE9ykiI — CSPAN (@cspan) April 29, 2021 Biden was either cognizant of his speech's record length or just being polite when he ended his speech, closing with the words: "Thank you for your patience." Biden has already modified the ubiquitous modern ending to presidential speeches — some variation of "Thank you, God bless you, and God bless the United States of America" — by swapping out God blessing America with the prayer: "May God protect our troops." Thanking Congress — and viewers at home — for their patience is a new one. Not everyone loved it, but there was a general agreement he earned points for honesty. "Thank you for your patience" is the most honest closing line of any presidential speech to a joint session of Congress I've ever heard. — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) April 29, 2021 “Thank you for your patience” is the most honest way any president has ended an hour-long speech. — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) April 29, 2021 “Thank you for your patience.” A fitting end to Biden’s first address... — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) April 29, 2021 Biden concluded his roughly one hour five minute speech saying "thank you for your patience." I feel seen as the kids say. — Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) April 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.3 key takeaways from Biden's big speech

  • Biden Pushes Gun Control, Massive Spending Plan in Subdued Address to Congress

    President Biden struck a subdued tone in his first address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, gently pushing the assembled lawmakers and viewers at home to unite behind his aggressive spending agenda. The low-key address touted the administration’s accomplishments on the coronavirus pandemic and the economy and also called on Republicans to reach across the aisle and compromise with Democrats to pass his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and his newly introduced $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan.” “Investments in jobs and infrastructure like the ones we’re talking about have often had bipartisan support,” Biden said. “Vice President Harris and I meet regularly in the Oval Office with Democrats and Republicans to discuss the American Jobs Plan,” Biden said of his $2.3 trillion proposal. He said that he applauds the Republican senators who recently put forth a $568 billion counterproposal to Biden’s plan. “So, let’s get to work,” Biden said. “We welcome ideas. But, the rest of the world isn’t waiting for us. Doing nothing is not an option.” He later called out Senate Republicans for stalling progress on gun control, saying lax gun laws have led to “daily bloodshed.” “Look, I don’t want to become confrontational but we need more Senate Republicans to join the overwhelming majority of their Democratic colleagues and close loopholes and require background checks to purchase a gun,” Biden said during his first address before a joint session of Congress. “And we need a ban on assault weapons and high—capacity magazines again.” The president also used the speech to present his new American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion bill focused on health care, child care, and education. The bill includes $400 billion to extend the existing child tax credit to 2025, $225 billion in childcare subsidies, $225 billion for a national paid family leave program and $200 billion for universal preschool, among other provisions. The plan also includes an expansion of unemployment insurance programs; Senate Democrats have called for states to offer half a year of benefits at 75 percent of a worker’s former pay and to provide benefits to part-time employees and those who leave their jobs with good cause. Additionally, the measure would see an additional $85 million put toward Pell Grants for low-income students seeking undergraduate degrees and $9 billion to train and diversify American teachers. The proposal would also provide two years of free community college to all Americans. To pay for the sweeping plan, Biden has proposed raising the top marginal income tax rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent and nearly doubling the capital gains rate for individuals making more than $1 million a year. Additionally, to fund the American Jobs Plan, Biden has proposed hiking the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent and negotiating a global minimum tax rate for multinational corporations. During his speech on Wednesday, Biden said he has “made clear that we can do it without increasing deficits.” “I will not impose any tax increases on people making less than $400,000 a year,” he said. “It’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans to pay their fair share.” However, Biden may struggle to find support from Republicans for both of his massive proposals as GOP lawmakers have been unsupportive of any tax increases and have been critical of the size of Biden’s infrastructure proposal, which they argue includes a number of measures that do not qualify as infrastructure. Biden on Wednesday also claimed he had rescued “a nation in crisis.” “One hundred days since I took the oath of office—lifted my hand off our family Bible—and inherited a nation in crisis,” Biden said. “The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” “Now—after just 100 days—I can report to the nation: America is on the move again,” he said. He noted that the administration had exceeded his promise of delivering 100 million COVID vaccinations in 100 days, saying it will have provided over 220 million shots in that time. Every American over the age of 16 is now eligible for the vaccine, he added, saying that 90 percent of people in the U.S. now live within 5 miles of a vaccination site. However, he said there is “still more work to do to beat this virus.” “We can’t let our guard down now,” he added. The president went on to discuss immigration reform as the U.S.-Mexico border faces a record-breaking surge of migrants, with more than 170,000 people apprehended crossing the border illegally in March, a 15-year record. “On day one of my Presidency, I kept my commitment and I sent a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress,” Biden said. “If you believe we need a secure border – pass it. If you believe in a pathway to citizenship – pass it. If you actually want to solve the problem – I have sent you a bill, now pass it.” Biden advocated for the wide-ranging George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would create a national police misconduct registry and require all federal, state and local law enforcement to submit reports about complaints and discipline. It also bans federal officers from using chokeholds and no-knock warrants in drug cases and would end qualified immunity for officers, a provision that has struggled to receive GOP support. “We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of black America,” Biden said. “Now is our opportunity to make real progress.” He called on Congress to come together to “root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system” and to enact the George Floyd act. “I know the Republicans have their own ideas and are engaged in productive discussions with Democrats. We need to work together to find a consensus,” he said, adding that he hopes to see the act passed before the first anniversary of Floyd’s death next month. The president spoke before a smaller audience than would typically be present for a joint session, as only invited members of Congress will be permitted to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the House sergeant-at-arms. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who gave members of both parties an equal number of tickets, noted that the address “went from 1,600 people to 200 people,” adding that it is “a different dynamic, but it has its own worth.” Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) delivered the GOP rebuttal to the president’s speech on Wednesday night.

  • Bill de Blasio's press secretary says 'serial sexual assaulter says what?' when asked about Gov. Cuomo

    When asked for comment, a Cuomo spokesman sent Insider a link to a tweet of a GIF from the movie "Top Gun."

  • Trump lashes out at ‘very unfair’ FBI raid of ‘great patriot’ Rudy Giuliani’s apartment

    ‘It’s very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country,’ the former president tells Fox Business

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • Feds had ‘contingency plan’ to arrest Derek Chauvin in court if jury acquitted him, report says

    Justice Department reportedly plan to indict former police officer on charges of civil rights violations

  • Cold virus lurking in Russian Sputnik vaccine, says Brazil

    ‘In people who are immune-compromised... there could be a higher rate of adverse effects because of it, including potentially serious ones’

  • Melania happy and relaxed since leaving White House, report says

    Former first lady ‘rarely interacts with her husband's staff’ and frequently uses spa, sources claim

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Petition calls for Jill Biden to undo Melania Trump’s changes to White House Rose Garden

    Former first lady criticised for replacing cherry trees ‘with a boring tribute to herself’

  • Donald Trump has been working from a converted bridal suite in Mar-A-Lago, reports claim

    Every day is the big day for Donald Trump since he has traded the Oval Office for the bridal suite. The former president is working out of a converted dressing room in the bridal suite above Mar-a-Lago’s 20,000-square-foot ballroom, according to multiple reports. Mr Trump has been hinting at hitting the road again on a Maga rally comeback tour, with CNN now reporting that the ex-president would leave his makeshift office in the bridal suite as early as May.

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president