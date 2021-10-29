Fact check: No evidence that a 'clown purge' is planned for the night before Halloween

The claim: A clown purge is planned for the night before Halloween

False rumors of a clown "purge" have popped up on social media for years, and one is again circulating widely.

A clown purge refers to evil clowns terrorizing people. It appears to be inspired by the "Purge" series of horror movies.

"Warning: Clowns are allegedly planning their own purge the night before Halloween. Stay inside, keep all pets inside and keep all doors and windows locked," reads the text of an Instagram post shared on Oct. 14.

The Instagram user adds that the clown purge will "spread across towns and countries." The post generated close to 13,000 likes in a week.

Several social media users shared this claim. But it's false.

The claim has already been debunked by independent fact-checking organizations.

USA TODAY reached out to social media users who shared the claimfor comment.

A clown purge will not be taking place on Oct. 30

Claims of a clown purge appear to stem from a years-old hoax. The claim has already been debunked by PolitiFact and Reuters.

The hoax surfaced in Greenville County, South Carolina, in 2016 when children were telling their parents that a group of clowns who live in the woods were trying to terrorize them, according to the New York Times. Some residents also reported clown sightings to the police. However, no evidence was found to substantiate these rumors.

The hoax led to people in several states making false reports about clown sightings, according to the Times.

Snopes debunked the clown purge rumor in 2016 and another version of the rumor in 2017 that falsely claimed that the police were advising people to stay indoors and the Department of Homeland Security was recommending a curfew on Halloween night because of the clown purge.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a clown purge is planned on Oct. 30. The claim, which appears to stem from a 2016 hoax, has already been debunked by independent fact-checking organizations.

Our fact-check sources:

