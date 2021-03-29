Fact check: No evidence Colorado shooting suspect entered country, bought gun, illegally

Rick Rouan, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The claim: The suspect in the mass shooting in a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store entered the U.S. illegally through Mexico and bought a stolen gun

A man accused of killing 10 people in a Colorado grocery store on March 22 was born in Syria, and law enforcement officials said he bought the gun days before carrying out the mass shooting.

But no evidence has emerged to suggest Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada, Colorado, entered the U.S. illegally or illegally purchased the gun police said he used.

Some social media users have claimed otherwise. In one viral post, a Facebook user wrote that Alissa “entered illegally from Mexico and purchased the firearm from a guy that sells stolen guns… you can’t make this (expletive) up why we need a freaking wall.”

The post did not provide evidence to substantiate the claim. Police have said Alissa purchased the gun legally at a gun store. Several media outlets have reported that Alissa first came to the U.S. as a toddler.

The account that shared the post did not respond to a request for comment.

Fact check: Altered image used to falsely claim CNN called Boulder suspect 'morally white'

How did the alleged shooter get a gun?

Law enforcement officials said Alissa was carrying two guns when he was arrested following the shooting in the King Soopers grocery store, 3600 Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, Colorado.

Ten people, ranging in age from 20 to 65, were killed in the shooting.

In an arrest affidavit filed with the Boulder County district court, a Boulder police detective wrote that police had tracked the Ruger AR-556 pistol Alissa purchased on March 16 “using law enforcement databases.”

During a press conference on March 26, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Alissa also was carrying a second handgun but that investigators believe he used only the AR-556 to carry out the shooting.

“It was legally purchased in a gun store in Arvada, Colorado,” she said at the press conference.

The owner of the gun store said Alissa passed a background check, according to the Wall Street Journal.

One of Alissa’s relatives told police that she had seen him playing with a firearm that looked like a “machine gun” two days before the shooting and that Alissa said a bullet was stuck in the gun, according to the arrest affidavit.

The Wall Street Journal reported on March 26 that investigators were looking into whether Alissa used “an illegal 30-round magazine” in violation of a state ban on magazines that hold more than 15 rounds. Colorado is one of nine states with such a ban, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Fact check: Posts mislead about VP Harris' response to question about migrant influx

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the man suspected of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket, ordered to be held without bail pending an &quot;mental illness&quot; assessment.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the man suspected of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket, ordered to be held without bail pending an "mental illness" assessment.

Shooting suspect came to U.S. as a toddler

While the details about how Alissa’s family came to the U.S. are unclear, several media outlets have reported that the suspected shooter was a toddler when they emigrated from Raqqa, Syria.

Alissa’s brother told CNN that the family came to the U.S. in 2002 and moved to Arvada in 2014.

The Washington Post reported that Alissa was 3 years old at the time of the move and that most of his extended family has now left Syria.

None of those stories suggests that Alissa or his family, which owns several restaurants, entered the U.S. illegally through Mexico, as some social media users have claimed without evidence.

Other posts claiming that Alissa came to the U.S. during former President Barack Obama’s administration via a refugee asylum program also have been debunked by fact-checkers.

King Scoopers grocery store on March 24, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado.
King Scoopers grocery store on March 24, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado.

Our rating: False

The claim that the suspect in the killing of 10 people in a Boulder, Colo., grocery store entered the U.S. illegally through Mexico and bought a stolen gun to commit the shooting is FALSE, based on our research. Law enforcement officials have said Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa purchased the gun legally from a Colorado gun store. No evidence has emerged to suggest Alissa entered the U.S. illegally.

