Fact check: No evidence of Hillary Clinton link with ship stuck in Suez Canal, trafficking

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rick Rouan, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The claim: A ship that is stuck and blocking traffic in the Suez Canal is a human trafficking vessel connected to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

A shipping vessel that could clog the Suez Canal for weeks is the latest piece added to an ever-evolving conspiracy theory about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other members of a so-called “deep state” and links to human trafficking.

Communications channels where QAnon conspiracy theories spread were humming this week about a connection between Clinton and the quarter-mile-long ship that ran aground as high winds cut across the canal.

Those seeped into mainstream social media as well, including posts on Facebook and Instagram, where users tied Clinton’s Secret Service codename to the ship and suggested its radio call sign intentionally matched Clinton’s initials.

A Facebook user who shared the post did not respond to a request for comment. It speculates without evidence that Evergreen "is most likely a cover for human and sex trafficking."

Others pushing the same theory allude to the containers being opened on television to reveal trafficked people inside. It is the latest potential disclosure related to the QAnon conspiracy theory that says former President Donald Trump was elected to thwart a deep-state cabal of pedophiles and cannibals, including Clinton.

This photo released by the Suez Canal Authority on March 25, 2021, shows Lt. Gen. Ossama Rabei, center, head of the Suez Canal Authority, with a team walking along the bank of the Suez Canal where the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, has become wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic in the vital waterway.
This photo released by the Suez Canal Authority on March 25, 2021, shows Lt. Gen. Ossama Rabei, center, head of the Suez Canal Authority, with a team walking along the bank of the Suez Canal where the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, has become wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic in the vital waterway.

How does the conspiracy theory connect Hillary Clinton to the ship?

At about a quarter-mile long, the ship was built in 2018 as one of the largest in the world, according to the Associated Press. It first got lodged in the canal at about 7:45 a.m. March 23, halting traffic in a key shipping channel between the Mediterranean and Red seas.

The conspiracy theory goes like this: The ship that is stuck in the canal, the Ever Given, is owned by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine and carries the radio call sign H3RC. Clinton’s Secret Service code name is Evergreen, and her initials are HRC.

Those pushing the theory connect the ship to human trafficking but provide no evidence. Evergreen did not respond to a request for comment.

Fact check: Antifa was not created by former President Barack Obama and George Soros

CNN reported in 2016 that Clinton, then the Democratic nominee for president, was keeping the code name assigned to her when she was first lady. Code names for the president’s family generally start with the same letter as the president’s moniker. For example, President Bill Clinton’s code name was “Eagle” and Hillary Clinton’s was “Evergreen.”

Evergreen Marine was established in 1968, according to its website, when Clinton was still in college.

Ever Given’s call sign is indeed H3RC, according to MyShipTracking.com. But the initials are a coincidence as well.

The International Telecommunications Union in Geneva, Switzerland, regulates call signs. The union is a “specialized agency” of the United Nations.

The first two characters of a maritime call sign “constitute the nationality identification” for the ship, according to the 2020 edition of the agency’s radio regulations. The H3 characters are assigned by the union to Panama, under whose flag the Ever Given sails, according to those regulations.

This photo released by the Suez Canal Authority on Thursday, March 25, 2021, shows the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, after it become wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic in the vital waterway from another vessel.
This photo released by the Suez Canal Authority on Thursday, March 25, 2021, shows the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, after it become wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic in the vital waterway from another vessel.

Another Clinton conspiracy theory

QAnon believers have targeted Clinton as part of several conspiracy theories.

In one, a decoded email allegedly implicated her and former President Barack Obama in child sex-trafficking. Another from 2018 claims there is video of Clinton and her former aide Huma Abedin sexually assaulting a young girl, according to FactCheck.org.

Earlier this month, a website wrote that Navy Seals acting on Trump’s order had arrested Clinton, even though Clinton made several public appearances after the alleged arrest.

Perhaps the most famous of the conspiracy theory involving Clinton is Pizzagate, a 2016 presidential election falsehood that claimed Wikileaks had released emails showing Democrats linked to Clinton were running a child-sex ring in the basement of a pizza shop in Washington. A North Carolina man was arrested after firing a rifle into the restaurant.

None of those conspiracy theories is true. Clinton responded to falsehoods spread about her during an interview with The New York Times in February.

“For me, it does go back to my earliest days in national politics, when it became clear to me that there was a bit of a market in trafficking in the most outlandish accusations and wild stories concerning me, my family, people that we knew, people close to us,” Clinton told the Times.

Then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listens to then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, on Oct. 9, 2016.
Then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listens to then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, on Oct. 9, 2016.

Our ruling: False

The claim that a ship stuck in the Suez Canal is a human trafficking vessel with links to Hillary Clinton is FALSE. Those pushing the conspiracy theory offer no proof that the ship is transporting people to be trafficked. The theory is another in a long line of falsehoods spread online about Clinton and human trafficking.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: No evidence Hillary Clinton, Suez Canal vessel are linked

Recommended Stories

  • Biden press conference: President stirs controversy on border, China and Trump and vows to run in 2024

    Follow the latest updates

  • BBC Head Of Comedy Kate Daughton Quits Amid Changes To Commissioning Team Behind ‘Fleabag’

    EXCLUSIVE: The BBC’s head of comedy Kate Daughton and comedy commissioner Sarah Asante are both leaving the British broadcaster after more than five years, Deadline hears. Daughton is stepping down after first joining the BBC in April 2016. She declined to comment on her next move, but there is speculation that she could return to […]

  • Stuck in Suez: Thousands of Animals Packed Tight in Ship Hulls

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.Of all the millions of tons of cargo that’s piled up in the Suez Canal, none is more delicate than the animals crammed into the hulls of several of the ships.Little information is available, with neither canal officials nor shipping executives willing to talk, but data compiled by Bloomberg indicate as many as 10 vessels stuck in and around the canal could be carrying livestock. Given the Europe-to-Saudi Arabia itinerary, they are most likely carrying sheep.While much of the waylaid cargo is commodity products such as oil that can be stored on ships for long periods, livestock need food and water, and such deliveries usually carry only enough for a few extra days. That could create a critical situation for ships to find feed supplies at a local port, or force them to turn around. Dislodging the vessel blocking the canal may take at least a week, longer than initially feared, people familiar with the matter said.“I wouldn’t expect just after a two-day delay for a problem to have built up,” said Peter Stevenson, chief policy officer at animal-welfare group Compassion in World Farming, which has called for an end to the live-animal shipments. “It’s as time goes by that the problems get worse. Occasionally, there are real scandals when things go wrong, but it’s a day-to-day horror.”Cattle can also be transported by sea, and ships would generally have at least two or three days’ worth of extra hay or feed on board, said Bob Bishop, president of the Livestock Exporters Association of the USA. If the feed runs out, they could get more from a port while refueling. A ship that can’t get to dock could get feed from a barge in what’s known as “midstream loading,” he said.Weighing Options“If you’re getting low on feed, I would look at coming into port and putting on extra feed,” Bishop said by phone from New York. “If I was the owner of the sheep, I would try to find a country that needed sheep,” he added. “The shorter route would be back to Romania.”At least 10 vessels designed to ship animals are parked near the shuttered canal, and several appear to be en route between Romania and Saudi Arabia, according to ship data compiled by Bloomberg. The ones departing the European country are likely carrying sheep, which Saudi Arabia purchases so that the animals can be slaughtered according to religious preferences. Those traveling the other direction could be empty vessels.The Middle Eastern nation is the world’s largest sheep importer by a wide margin, United Nations data shows. But the trade route has faced disaster at times. About 14,000 sheep being shipped from Romania to Saudi Arabia were killed when a vessel partly capsized in 2019, according to media reports at the time. Rescuers were only able to save a a little over 200 animals.Risks En RouteVessels that crowd thousands of sheep and longer journeys raise the risk of disease and stress, said Stevenson of the animal welfare group. Some ships used to transport animals also have been converted from other purposes and aren’t ideally suited, he said. It can be difficult to reverse course after departure due to health rules.Bishop said mortality rates for livestock generally are no higher at sea than on land, with most ships having a veterinarian.A U.S. shipment of dairy cattle left the Texas port of Galveston late last year en route to Pakistan via the Suez, according to Bishop. Another recent shipment of U.S. cattle sailed from the West Coast to Pakistan, avoiding the Suez due to tolls, he said.“After this container ship, you might see more and more of that,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wisconsin hires Marisa Moseley as women's basketball coach

    Wisconsin hired Boston University’s Marisa Moseley as women’s basketball coach as the Badgers attempt to rejuvenate a program that hasn’t produced a winning season in a decade. Moseley was 45-29 at Boston University after working as an assistant on UConn coach Geno Auriemma’s staff during five of the Huskies’ national championship seasons (2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016).

  • Democrat arrested for protesting restrictive new Georgia voting law

    A Democratic lawmaker in Georgia was arrested and forcibly removed from the state Capitol on Friday after knocking on the governor’s door to protest against a sweeping election bill restricting voting access. Representative Park Cannon, who is facing charges of public disruption, was attempting to stop a press conference inside Brian Kemp’s office over new legislation that forbids volunteers providing food and drink to queuing voters. Republicans in Georgia have imposed sweeping new restrictions on voting access that make it harder to vote by mail, making it the first presidential battleground to impose new voting restrictions following Joe Biden's victory in the state. Georgia lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to legislation, following record-breaking turnout that led to Democratic victories in the presidential contest and two US Senate runoffs in the once reliably red southern state. President Joe Biden is "worried" about the restrictions, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. "There's nothing more precious than the right to vote and speak up," Ms Psaki told reporters, adding that she expected Mr Biden to soon make a statement on the issue himself. On Thursday, he called such efforts "un-American" and "sick" during a news conference.

  • Dredgers try to free ship in Suez Canal, scene of plenty of past international drama

    The stranded ship in the Suez Canal is the latest incident in the waterway's dramatic history — one that could cost untold losses in worldwide trade.

  • Christopher Meloni on Working with Law & Order: SVU Costar Mariska Hargitay Again: 'Effortless'

    "It was such a seamless, effortless endeavor. It was great," the actor said

  • Cast for Tyler Perry’s male stripper drama ‘All the Queen’s Men’ revealed

    One of Tyler Perry’s latest projects is underway. The Perry-produced male-stripper drama All the Queen’s Men is set to premiere this summer and the cast has familiar faces. BET+ is onboard to deliver the series and revealed the cast on Thursday, per The Wrap.

  • Graphic shows Suez Canal shipping traffic

    The 400 metres long Ever Given has been stuck in the canal since Tuesday (March 23) and efforts are under way to free the vessel although the process may take weeks amid bad weather.Satellite images show the Ever Green container ship run aground in the Suez Canal on Thursday (March 25) causing a blockage that has affected shipping rates and caused disruption in supplying retail goods.The suspension of traffic through the narrow channel linking Europe and Asia has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers.

  • 'Million Dollar Listing' star marks 160 days sober in honest post: 'I was a high-functional addict'

    The "Million Dollar Listing New York" star called his decision to stop drinking "freeing."

  • Buying GameStop Stock At Present Levels Is 'Taking Your Life In Your Hands,' Says Cramer

    CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Wednesday that while GameStop Corp.’s (NYSE: GME) recent quarterly results were “about as good as anyone could’ve reasonably expected,” he believes the video game retailer remains overvalued. What Happened: On Tuesday, GameStop reported fourth-quarter results that missed analysts’ estimates, while its e-commerce business registered a year-over-year increase of 175%. This was the company’s first quarterly results after its Reddit-fueled stock price surge since January. “I’m much more of a believer than I was yesterday, but I also think you’re taking your life in your hands if you buy the stock up here. Let it sink to the mid-double digits, then I’ll get back to you,” Cramer, the host of CNBC’s Mad Money, said. Cramer added that buying GameStop’s stock now would be like betting that the company’s major shareholder and Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) co-founder Ryan Cohen’s plan to transform the brick-and-mortar retailer into a technology business will be “wildly successful.” He noted that the stock could have rallied following the release of the quarterly results if it was trading at $30 or less per share. Cramer also criticized GameStop’s management for not providing an outlook or details about the company’s transformation plan. See Also: GameStop Analysts React To Q4 Earnings: Company Needs 'Some Magic Beans And Pixie Dust' Why It Matters: Shares of GameStop and other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) skyrocketed in January as retail traders belonging to the Reddit Investor forum r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. GameStop’s stock has soared about 870% since its previous quarterly results last December. GameStop disclosed Tuesday it may sell additional equity shares as it seeks to capitalize on the stock surge this year. Price Action: GameStop shares tumbled almost 34% on Wednesday to $120.34, but rose almost 7.4% in the after-hours session. Read Next: GameStop Board To See Mass Departure Amid Reboot Led By Chewy Fame's Ryan Cohen See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Discloses It Could Capitalize On Reddit-Fueled Rally With A Stock SaleMicrosoft Said To Be In Discussions To Acquire Discord For Over B© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Asda loses 'watershed' equal pay case at Supreme Court

    Asda bosses have lost an equal pay fight with tens of thousands of store workers in a Supreme Court ruling in a "watershed moment" for the industry. More than 44,000 current and former workers, about two-thirds of whom are women, brought equal pay claims saying staff working in distribution depots, most of whom are men, are paid more. The Supreme Court backed an earlier Court of Appeal judgment that ruled store workers are entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff for equal pay purposes. The decision, a landmark precedent for the private sector, will send shockwaves through the industry, paving the way for compensation claims against other supermarkets totalling as much as £8bn. Equal pay cases have historically been seen as a public sector issue, but the ruling demonstrates that private sector firms are not immune and could open the floodgates to more claims. "It is a watershed moment for the rest of the retail industry, particularly those that have similar staffing models and pay structures," said Anne Pritam, partner and employment lawyer at Stephenson Harwood.

  • Tucker warns Biden administration is fighting at the Supreme Court to confiscate your guns

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host examines Biden's gun control measures and aim for a total ban on 'assault weapons'

  • Silicon Valley heavyweights like Eric Schmidt, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Reid Hoffman show support for California Gov. Newsom as he faces a recall election over his pandemic response

    Recalling Newsom "would reverse our progress against COVID and would be bad for California," angel investor Ron Conway told Politico.

  • Judge Judy Shutters $22M Profits Countersuit Out Of Loyalty To CBS

    EXCLUSIVE: Judge Judy has brought down the gavel on her own $22 million countersuit against talent agent Richard Lawrence and Rebel Entertainment Partners, and it’s because of CBS. “We decline to file an amended complaint as Mr. Lawrence has insisted that I join Big Ticket (CBS) as a defendant,” Judy Sheindlin told Deadline this morning in […]

  • An excavator is trying to help free a ship stuck in the Suez Canal, but a photo shows how hard that'll be

    The Ever Given, a massive shipping container, got stuck in the Suez Canal on Tuesday, and it could take weeks for it to be moved.

  • How big is the boat stuck in the Suez canal?

    The images are already iconic; an excavator and bulldozer claw at the muddy bank of the Suez Canal, dwarfed by the gigantic hull of a container ship so clearly and deeply stuck that the action can only be described as futile. The Ever Given, operated by Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine, is a golden-class container ship. The Suez canal is, itself, only about 200 m wide (656 ft).

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: The CEO of Pfizer refuses to get the COVID vaccine. THE FACTS: A video on social media is trying to spread doubt about COVID-19 vaccines by falsely claiming Albert Bourla, the chairman and CEO of Pfizer, “refuses” to get the vaccine his company created.

  • One of Belgium's top virologists is hopeful for this summer. He outlines 3 scenarios for what life might look like as vaccinations ramp up.

    In a letter to his kids, Guido Vanham discusses his side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine and his outlook on what we can expect in the next year.

  • The Voice: Conner Snow Has A Really Interesting Tone On Sam Fischer's This City

    Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the final night of Blind Auditions. Plus, a look back at some of the best moments from the season.