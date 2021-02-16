Fact check: No evidence that Kamala Harris told veterans to 'get a job'

Devon Link, USA TODAY
The claim: VP Kamala Harris said veterans should 'get a job'

Social media users are sharing a controversial criticism of veterans that has been falsely attributed to Vice President Kamala Harris. The quote argues that the Biden administration will defund the Department of Veterans Affairs in favor of supporting refugee families and asylum seekers.

“So here’s a message to the soldier boys. Get a job,” the post ends.

A Facebook user posted the quote and false attribution on Feb. 11, and it's made its way across platforms to Twitter in recent days.

USA TODAY reached out to several users who posted the misattributed quote and has yet to receive a response.

No evidence Harris ever said that

USA TODAY could find no evidence Harris made the viral statement, which contradicts her previous stances on veterans. There is no record of the statement on Harris' Twitter accounts or Facebook page.

Throughout her career, Harris has been a proponent of decreased military spending and increased aid to veterans and their families.

During Harris’ presidential campaign, she released a plan to expand Veteran Affairs health care and housing benefits to veterans that received other-than-honorable discharges for misconduct related to post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.

“This is for me about seeing the veteran in the complexity of your life. You have done so much for your country, and we owe you that we will see you in the full dimension of the life that you live,” she said at a Sept. 7, 2019, campaign event, according to CNN.

Biden administration shows support for veterans

Since taking office, the Biden administration has pushed measures to increase support for veterans. Like Harris, President Joe Biden has also backed veterans throughout his career.

Biden introduced the American Rescue Plan on Inauguration Day, which requested $20 billion to aid the Veterans Health Administration in covering increased costs associated with COVID-19.

On Jan. 22, Biden signed an executive order asking the “Department of Veterans Affairs to consider pausing federal collections on overpayments and debts” to “help approximately 2 million veterans maintain their financial footing.”

USA TODAY has previously debunked fake anti-veteran quotes that social media users had falsely attributed to Harris.

Our rating: False

We rate the claim that Vice President Kamala Harris authored a viral quote urging veterans to "Get a job" FALSE because it is not supported by our research. There is no record of Harris ever making this statement, which contradicts her stance on veteran assistance and the Biden administration's recent actions in support of veterans.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Kamala Harris misquoted in viral post on veterans, jobs

