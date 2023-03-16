Fact check: No evidence offshore wind projects are killing whales on East Coast

The claim: Post implies offshore wind turbines are causing whales to die

A March 4 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows a photo of two beached whales.

"23 Whales dead with only 2 wind turbines in place," reads the text, from a screenshot of a tweet. "Plans for THOUSANDS of wind turbines might wipe out whales forever."

The caption of the post also says, "Yay for green energy!" alongside a facepalm emoji.

Some commenters interpreted the post as evidence offshore wind turbines are harming whales.

"The wind turbine foundation construction by it self (sic) is having devastating effect on these creatures. Where's all the environmentalists now?" wrote one such user.

The post received over 3,000 likes in less than two weeks.

Our rating: Missing context

The implied claim here is wrong. While at least 23 whales have washed up dead on the East Coast since December, both federal and independent organizations have found no evidence to suggest these deaths were caused by offshore wind turbines. Many have been linked to boat propellors.

No link between offshore windmills and whale beachings

The U.S. currently has two offshore wind farms, one in Rhode Island that began operating in 2016, and one in Virginia that launched in 2021.

Some Republican congressmen and a conservative talk-show host, have suggested the string of deaths is connected to the construction of offshore wind turbines along the East Coast. A dozen New Jersey mayors also called for an offshore wind farm moratorium, and other groups believe wind projects could have impacted the whales.

More: Growing group of mayors at odds with experts over whale deaths and offshore windmills

But scientists at both federal organizations and environmental advocacy groups say there is no proof of a connection between offshore wind farms and recent whale beachings.

There is “no evidence linking site preparation work for offshore wind farms with a number of whale deaths along the U.S. East Coast," Marine Mammal Commission spokesperson Brady O’Donnell said in an email.

At least 23 whales have died on the East Coast since December 2022.

But the whale deaths have been occurring in increasing numbers for years. Researchers at the National Oceans and Atmospheric Association declared an unusual mortality event for humpback whales on the East Coast beginning in January 2016, almost a full year before the first windfarm came online in December of that year.

Since scientists began looking into this phenomenon, “no whale mortality has been attributed to offshore wind activities,” NOAA Fisheries spokesperson Lauren Gaches said in a Jan. 18 press conference.

Post-mortem examinations of about half the 178 humpback whales that died since 2016 found about 40% of those animals had evidence of human interaction, such as ship strikes or entanglements.

At least two of the whales that washed up on the East Coast in recent months were likely hit by boats, NOAA said in February.

More: Whale deaths exploited in 'cynical disinformation' campaign against offshore wind power, advocates say

Greenpeace Oceans Director John Hocevar called efforts by social media users, politicians and pundits to link the whale beachings to offshore wind projects “a cynical disinformation campaign”

“It doesn’t seem to worry them that it’s not based in any kind of evidence,” Hocevar previously told USA TODAY.

NOAA continues to study the potential impacts of offshore wind development on whales and other marine life.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment.

Post misuses images of whales from 2016

The image featured in the screenshotted tweet shows two dead whales washed ashore, but those whales did not die in the U.S.

While most of the whales found dead on America's East Coast have been humpback whales, the image used in the post shows two sperm whales found on the east coast of England.

More: Whale deaths and windmills: 'Disinformation' on green energy explained

The image was published in 2016 by New Scientist, a magazine in the U.K.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: East Coast whale deaths not tied to offshore wind turbines