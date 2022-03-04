  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fact check: No evidence Putin banned Rothschild family from Russia

Chiara Vercellone, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

The claim: Vladimir Putin has banned the Rothschild family from entering Russia

After Russia invaded Ukraine, several countries announced sanctions against Russia's leaders, oligarchs and their families. Now, some social media users claim the Kremlin has also taken aim at a famous European banking dynasty.

"Putin has banned Rothschild and his new world order banking cartel family from entering Russian territory," reads an apparent headline in a Feb. 28 post on Instagram.

The image's caption claims Putin "kicked them out of Russia's back door" after "paying the debt Russia had" with the family. The post accumulated more than 700 likes within a day.

But the headline isn't accurate.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

The image, which also spread widely on Facebook in 2020 before independent fact-checkers debunked it, is a screenshot of an article posted online nearly six years ago. There is no evidence to support its claim.

USA TODAY reached out to several social media users who posted the claim for comment.

Baseless claim is years old

No credible news organizations have reported that Putin has banned the Rothschild family from entering Russia. USA TODAY could find no evidence to support the claim.

The article behind the Instagram post was published in September 2016 by CSGlobe, a website that describes itself as "a popular alternative media, that gives others an opportunity to expand their everyday way of thinking." Lead Stories debunked the article in June 2020.

Fact check roundup: What's true and what's false about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The piece cites an unnamed "Kremlin source" as evidence that Putin is "fighting for his country against Rothschild." The claim is presented without any additional sources.

The article also claims Putin's purported ban "managed to put an end to (the Rothschild's) influence and expansion over Russia." But that's inaccurate.

Fact check: Viral clip shows British TV show, not Russians preparing nuclear missiles

Rothschild & Co., the financial advising company owned by the Rothschild family, has an office in Moscow, according to its website. A version of the company's site archived Feb. 25 says it has had an "on-the-ground" presence in Russia for over a decade.

"Our Moscow team offers local clients the full range of our advisory services and holds an in-depth understanding of local and regional dynamics, and unparalleled high-level and government access supported by our senior advisers," reads the page.

Fact check: Fake Time magazine cover compares Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler

The Rothschilds have been the subject of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories since the 1800s, according to The Washington Post. The family has also been targeted by supporters of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.

USA TODAY reached out to Rothschild & Co. and CSGlobe for comment.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Putin has banned the Rothschild family from entering Russia. There's no evidence supporting the claim, which was first published in 2016 and has been debunked by independent fact-checking organizations. The Rothschild family's company has an office in Moscow.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: No evidence Putin banned Rothschild family from Russia

Recommended Stories

  • Europe's Largest Nuclear Power Plant on Fire as Russia Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine came under attack from Russian shelling early Friday, Ukrainian officials said, raising the stakes in Vladimir Putin’s invasion as his forces bombarded cities across the nation.Most Read from BloombergEurope's Largest Nuclear Power Plant on Fire as Russia AttacksUkraine Update: Nuclear Watchdog on Alert After Attack on PlantRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmano

  • China's legislature to meet with economy, Ukraine backdrop

    China’s 3,000-member ceremonial parliament will open its annual session Saturday with the government facing a slowing economy and international pressure over its refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While domestic issues typically dominate the National People’s Congress, the war in Ukraine is highlighting the ideological confrontation between the American-led West and the competing world view of Beijing and Moscow. This year, it comes ahead of a key party meeting in November during which leader Xi Jinping is expected to be granted a third five-year term.

  • Mortgage rates drop amid increased market uncertainty as Russia’s bombardment of Ukraine escalates

    How much of a respite Americans will see from rising interest rates could depend on what the Federal Reserve decides later this month.

  • Fire at Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant Sparked by Russian Shelling Dominates Cable News

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘nuclear terror’ in a new video statement

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for ‘somebody in Russia’ to take out Putin

    Graham has been a consistent critic of Putin, and on Wednesday introduced a Senate resolution to support a U.N. investigation into Putin's "crimes against humanity and war crimes against the people of Ukraine and others."

  • Joy Reid Slams Tucker Carlson’s ‘Stupid Racism’ Toward Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    Reid highlighted why it was racist for Carlson to request Supreme Court nominee's LSAT score

  • Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on day 7 of Russian invasion

    Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they were prepared to hold talks for the second time since the Russian invasion of its neighbor began last week.

  • Germany Can't Rely on Russian Energy. It Doesn't Know What to Do Instead

    The prospect of warmer weather is brightening spirits throughout Germany after another tough winter—and nobody is more eager for spring than Olaf Scholz. Germany’s chancellor knows that prolonged cold weather means high demand for natural gas, which heats half the households and supplies a quarter of the energy needs in Europe’s biggest economy. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and Western sanctions on Moscow, mean that Germany needs to find alternative sources of supply.

  • Russians' rush to withdraw cash leads to queues at Moscow ATMs as effects of sanctions start to bite: photos

    The value of the ruble has plunged since financial sanctions against Russia were announced.

  • Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor apartment raid

    A former Kentucky police officer was found not guilty Thursday on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment during a botched drug raid that resulted in Taylor’s death.

  • Opinion: I hesitated to call police when white woman needed my help

    Their white neighbor was lost and confused. But the Black men trying to help her felt vulnerable, too

  • In their own words: Ukrainians talk about living through Russian invasion

    USA TODAY Opinion brings you the stories of the people living through the battle.

  • U.N. General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to censure Russia

    The U.N. General Assembly voted Wednesday to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces

  • Zelensky says he has 'to talk with Putin' to end war

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said he has to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine."It's not about I want to talk with Putin, I think I have to talk with Putin," Zelensky told reporters. "The world has to talk with Putin because there are no other ways to stop this war."Zelensky's comments came on the eighth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began last week when Putin ordered what he...

  • Chelsea's Russian billionaire owner says proceeds from selling the club will go toward 'victims of the Ukraine war'

    Roman Abramovich said net proceeds from the sale of Chelsea FC will go toward the "urgent and immediate needs of victims."

  • Too early for China to seek 'coexistence' with COVID - govt expert

    It is still too early for China to consider easing its stringent coronavirus restrictions, with the highly infectious Omicron strain still capable of causing large numbers of deaths, said Liang Wannian, head of an expert group on COVID-19 prevention. Describing China's so-called 'dynamic clearance' strategy as a "magic weapon", Liang said in an interview with China's state broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday that "coexisting" with the virus was still not an option. While foreign analysts suggest the 'zero-COVID' approach could undermine economic growth this year, experts in China say that while lockdowns disrupt individual communities or cities, they also allow the rest of the economy to continue without the risk of further outbreaks.

  • China-backed bank halts lending to Russia, Belarus

    The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank said it will suspend business related to Russia and Belarus, which have been hit with massive international sanctions over the Ukraine war.

  • Biden bans Russian oligarchs from travel to U.S.

    STORY: Washington has so far imposed several rounds of sanctions, including against Putin and Russia's central bank, after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Moscow calls the assault a "special operation.""Today I’m announcing that we’re adding dozens of names to the list, including one of Russia’s wealthiest billionaires, and I’m banning travel to America by more than 50 Russian oligarchs, their families, and their close associates," Biden said.

  • US sanctions Russian oligarchs as Putin shows no signs of de-escalating

    Biden says sanctions will target those who ‘line their pockets with the Russian people’s money’Russia-Ukraine war – latest updates Biden talks to reporters before a cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images The White House imposed new sanctions on Russian oligarchs and their families on Thursday, as Vladimir Putin showed no sign of de-escalating Russia’s devastating military attacks on Ukraine. Joe Biden said the sanctions will target those who “line

  • 'I think he's worried about losing his assets,' says Chelsea fan as Abramovich to sell club

    Football fans react to the news that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has put the London-based club up for sale. The Russian billionaire pledged that proceeds would go to victims of the war in Ukraine. "I think he's worried about losing his assets," admits Mark Warren, while Bart Vanderlee adds, "maybe it will take four or five years to sell this club, and hopefully the war is over in that time."