  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fact check: No, LeBron James didn't say 'a girl can’t even stab her friends anymore'

Rick Rouan, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The claim: LeBron James said, 'We’re at the point where a girl can’t even stab her friends anymore'

Pro basketball star LeBron James, an outspoken celebrity voice for social justice, made waves this week when he posted, and then deleted, a photo of a Columbus, Ohio, police officer who shot and killed Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl.

James, an Ohio native, posted the photo to Twitter with the words “you’re next” in all capital letters and along with an hourglass emoji and the hashtag #accountability. He soon deleted it, saying the post was “being used to create more hate.”

But the Los Angeles Lakers star never lamented that Bryant wasn’t allowed to stab someone, as posts scattered across social media claim.

Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon shot and killed Bryant on April 20, just before a jury returned three guilty verdicts in the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Body camera footage police released that night shows Bryant holding a knife with a woman pinned against a car as Reardon shot her.

Facebook posts use photos of James, some on the court in his No. 23 jersey, others while standing in front of media to answer questions, with the quote “We’re at the point where a girl can’t even stab her friends anymore.”

While the fake quote appears to trace back to a satirical website, The Glorious American, some users didn’t get the memo.

“I’m confused did he really say that if he did I’ve lost all respect,” one commenter wrote on the April 22 meme.

In response to a USA TODAY inquiry to the website's general email, an individual identified as Scott Flores, its editor-in-chief, said its content is "100% satirical." Flores is not listed on the website.

More: LeBron James explains why he deleted tweet about Columbus police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant

What do we know about Bryant’s death?

Columbus Police responded to a 911 call around 4:35 p.m. on April 20 about an attempted stabbing, and about 10 minutes later officers on the scene reported the shooting, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Reardon, a 22-year-old officer who joined the department in December 2019, shot Bryant, according to police.

Body camera footage shows several people in the driveway of a home as Reardon exited his cruiser. Bryant is holding a knife and moving toward another woman, who falls on the ground, in the video. Bryant then moves toward a third woman against the hood of a parked car.

More: Protests, vigil take place across Columbus one day after Ma'Khia Bryant shooting

Reardon says “get down” several times before shooting Bryant. Officers provide medical aid after Bryant falls to the ground. She was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m., according to The Dispatch.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

A police officer shot and killed a 16-year-old Black teen after arriving on the scene to respond to reports of an attempted stabbing in Columbus, Ohio.
A police officer shot and killed a 16-year-old Black teen after arriving on the scene to respond to reports of an attempted stabbing in Columbus, Ohio.

What did LeBron James say?

The day after the shooting, James posted the photo of Reardon on Twitter. He later deleted the Tweet, saying in a follow-up he was “tired of seeing Black people killed by police.”

“I took the tweet down because it’s being used to create more hate – this isn’t about one officer,” he wrote. “It’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”

In another post, James said while he is still angry “for what happened (to) that lil girl,” anger doesn’t do “any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though!”

He never suggests Bryant should have been allowed to stab someone.

More: Fact check: Ma'Khia Bryant was holding a knife when shot by police

That claim appears to trace back to a post in The Glorious American, a website with the tagline “Satire for the Right. And the wrong.” It attributes this quote to James: “Ya know, it’s getting to the point where a girl can’t even stab her friends anymore.” USA TODAY could find no credible reference to James having said that.

"We go out of our way to clearly label all of our content as satire and we insist other news outlets do the same," the website's editor wrote in an email to USA TODAY.

LeBron James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter will be part-owners of the Boston Red Sox.
LeBron James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter will be part-owners of the Boston Red Sox.

Our ruling: False

The claim that James said, “We’re at the point where a girl can’t even stab her friends anymore” is FALSE, based on our research. The claim originated on a satirical website but was picked up and turned into a meme shared widely across Facebook, prompting some users to believe it was true. USA TODAY could find no reference to James saying the quote in credible media sources.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Fake LeBron James quote originated on satire site

Recommended Stories

  • Cincinnati bar won't put on NBA games until LeBron James is 'expelled'

    The owner of the pub on Cincinnati's West Side said there is one way he will show NBA games again on TV.

  • LeBron James Tweets, Then Deletes Message About Ma'Khia Bryant: It Was 'Used to Create More Hate'

    The NBA star's original message was about the fatal police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl from Ohio

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • LSU to strip Derrius Guice's name from record books, cut ties with longtime law firm after misconduct report

    A report last month detailed LSU's "serious institutional failure" when it came to handling cases of physical and gender violence.

  • Bodycam footage shows police beating black man for littering

    ‘What I saw in the video was another George Floyd,’ attorney says

  • Police officer charged with manslaughter on same day as fatal shooting of black man

    A white police officer in the San Francisco Bay Area shot and killed a black man in the middle of a busy intersection about a minute after trying to stop him on suspicion of throwing rocks at cars last month, newly released video shows. Graphic body camera footage showing Officer Andrew Hall shooting Tyrell Wilson, 33, within seconds of asking him to drop a knife was released on Wednesday, the same day prosecutors charged Hall with manslaughter and assault in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Filipino man more than two years ago.

  • Missouri health director Randall Williams is gone, and he won’t be missed

    We don’t know why the man who tracked Missouri women’s menstrual cycles is out the door.

  • Ma’Khia Bryant’s death puts spotlight on frequency of police shootings in Columbus, Ohio

    In the aftermath of the police killing of Ma’Khia Bryant‘s, more attention is being paid to the city where it took place: Columbus, Ohio. The city has a troubled history of police violence and the latest incident has prompted scrutiny about use of force by law enforcement. Bryant was killed on Tuesday after police responded to a 911 call regarding an attack.

  • Meat Loaf Remembers Jim Steinman: ‘He Was the Centerpiece of My Life’

    In an emotional, two-day interview, Meat Loaf looks back at the ups and downs of his five-decade saga with the writer of his biggest hits. "We belonged heart and soul to each other," he says. "We didn't know each other. We were each other"

  • The government promised to forgive military members’ student loans after 10 years of service — it’s only worked for 124 of them

    'Just when you think we've hit rock bottom when it comes to the complete mismanagement of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, you see reports like this.'

  • Phillies notes: Kidney disorder slowed Didi Gregorius’ return

    Gregorius was diagnosed in 2011. By: Jim Salisbury

  • Woman accused of killing ex-girlfriend with shot to head outside of NY deli

    A Bronx woman is in jail after being caught on camera shooting her ex-girlfriend. Nichelle Thomas, 51, was shot in the back of the head in broad daylight on Wednesday in front of a deli bodega. Latisha Bell is accused of shooting her ex execution-style at the corner of St. Marks Place and 4th Avenue in Park Slope as she was entering the store.

  • 'Nacho man' fan who fell chasing home run ball gets chips, pizza, ball from Reds pitcher, wife

    Reds pitcher Lucas Sims' wife, Dani, found the fan who dropped his nachos while falling in pursuit of a home run ball at Great American Ball Park.

  • Cop seen punching teen and throwing him to the ground

    After the 17-year-old yelled at the cop for punching him in the head, the officer responded, "Don't make me hurt you more."

  • Two arrests as thousands take part in anti-lockdown protest in London

    Demonstrators chant ‘freedom’ and ‘take off your mask’ on march through capital

  • People Who Weren’t Hospitalized for COVID Still Have a Higher Risk for Long-Term Illness

    A study found that people who had COVID-19 but didn’t require hospitalization were at a 60% higher risk of death from other illnesses than people who didn’t contract the virus

  • Absolutely No One Is Getting Behind Caitlyn Jenner’s Campaign Right Now

    Gregg DeGuire/GettyCaitlyn Jenner seems to have no one in her corner in her high profile run for governor of California. The Olympian, who would be among a small handful of transgender office-holders if she were elected, can’t even bank on support from members of the LGBTQ community with several groups and activists slamming her campaign.“Make no mistake: we can’t wait to elect a #trans governor of California,” the influential LGBTQ rights group Equality California tweeted on Friday. “But @Caitlyn_Jenner spent years telling the #LGBTQ+ community to trust Donald Trump. We saw how that turned out. Now she wants us to trust her? Hard pass.” Caitlyn Jenner’s Car Crash Victim Weighs in on Run for California GovernorJenner announced her long-rumored run on Friday morning. In a statement, she raised issue with California’s “over-restrictive” lockdown and vented about high taxes, claiming they were “killing jobs.” Beyond that, there was little mention of her platform. Jenner’s campaign website is empty, aside from pages where you can buy merch or donate to her campaign.The 71-year-old immediately faced scrutiny from members of the LGBTQ community due to her politics, citing her support of former President Donald Trump. Although she walked back her support the next year, citing Trump’s policies on LGBTQ issues, her campaign advisors are some key Republican Party members and former Trump aides.Equality California hammered home Jenner’s former stances, adding “After Trump banned transgender troops from serving in the military, attacked transgender students and even tried to allow homeless shelters to turn away trans women, @Caitlyn_Jenner STILL hired his former inner circle to run her campaign.”“Californians — and #trans Californians, in particular — understand all too well the risk of electing another reality TV star who cares more about fame and money than civil rights, healthcare and the safety of our communities. We can’t let that happen.” The group said it still supported Gov. Gavin Newsom, a “pro-equality champion.”Bill Maher’s Transphobic Mockery of Caitlyn Jenner Other LGBTQ members and trans advocates chimed in, too.Star Trek actor George Takei wrote, “Black people wouldn’t vote for Candace Owen for office. The disabled community wouldn’t vote for Madison Cawthorn. I’m LGBTQ but I won’t be voting for Caitlyn Jenner. Just so we’re clear.”“Caitlyn Jenner is a deeply unqualified hack who doesn’t care about anyone but herself,” trans activist Charlotte Clymer added. “Her views are terrible. She is a horrible candidate.”Even those close to the Olympian aren’t fully supportive of her run.Jenner’s friend Jennifer Finney Boylan, a transgender writer and Barnard College professor who appeared on her reality show, I Am Cait, told the Associated Press that while she wishes Jenner “well personally” she couldn’t “see how the conservative policies she is likely to embrace will help Californians.”Noticeably quiet in Jenner’s gubernatorial run is her famous family, with daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner silent on the announcement. She also hasn’t received public support from her ex-wife Kris Jenner, nor from Kim, Khloe, or Kourtney Kardashian.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Is Edgar Berlanga's streak of 16 first-round knockouts too much of a good thing?

    In his 16 fights, Berlanga has spent so little time under the bright lights that he’s something of an unknown quantity.

  • YouTuber Jeff Wittek Shares Shocking Details on How David Dobrik Caused His Near-Fatal Accident

    In a YouTube video titled “How I Broke My Face,” Jeff Wittek revealed new footage from the day he tried to film a project with David Dobrik. See what led up to his facial injuries.

  • The Internet says 'check in on your Black friends.' It's more complex than that.

    Some Black people say they appreciate when white people in their lives check in. But who checks in, how they check in, and why they check in matters.