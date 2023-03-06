Fact check: No report of abandoned baby in Alabama, post is a copy-and-paste scam

The claim: Photo shows newborn abandoned in dumpster in Alabama

A March 2 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) features images of a baby wrapped in a white towel alongside a photo of a dumpster.

"So Sad, A newborn found in a dumpster this morning at 4 a.m. in #Montgomery," reads the post. "We will keep you posted when we know more. Currently baby is alive but is critical. Pray for this newborn as the doctors work to save his life. Investigators are searching for the parents of the baby contact the authorities if you have any information regarding this."

The post was shared more than 100 times in one day.

Our rating: False

The Montgomery Police Department said it had not received reports of any such discovery. The photo shows an abandoned newborn who was found in Thailand in 2021, while the photo of the dumpster is from news reports of an Oklahoma mother charged with child abuse in February. It's an example of a copy-paste scheme, which a misinformation expert previously told USA TODAY is used by scammers to identify potential victims.

Photos from prior incidents in Thailand, Oklahoma

The Montgomery Police Department did not get any reports on any such incident, spokesperson Maj. Saba Coleman said.

The photo of the baby dates back to 2021. It was included in a report by The Daily Mail of a newborn boy found abandoned in a food delivery box in Bangkok, Thailand.

The other photo was included in a February news report by KXII-TV in Sherman, Texas, of an Oklahoma mother charged with child abuse after court records said she threw her one-month-old son into a dumpster.

Fact check: Posts about missing boy named Brayden Johnson are part of social media scam

Jeffrey Blevins, a misinformation expert and professor of journalism and public and international affairs at the University of Cincinnati, previously told USA TODAY posts like these are "gullibility checks" for scammers to identify potential targets.

"They're likely to circle back to you later to see what you're willing to share, or they might try to engage you one-on-one, get you to accept a friend request, that kind of thing," he said.

Story continues

The newborn baby was found on a doorstep in Mesa, Arizona on Friday, July 22, 2022.

USA TODAY has previously debunked other copy-and-paste scams, including that a baby was left at the gate of a residence, that police found an abandoned newborn and that a young girl was found wandering behind an apartment complex.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

Another version of the claim, which uses the same caption alongside a different photo, was debunked by Full Fact.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim of abandoned baby found in Alabama dumpster