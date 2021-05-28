  • Oops!
Fact check: Nobel Prize winner did not say COVID-19 vaccine recipients have 'no chance of survival'

Adrienne Dunn, USA TODAY
·3 min read
The claim: Nobel Prize winner said COVID-19 vaccine recipients have 'no chance of survival'

The Biden administration announced May 25 that the country had reached a milestone with 50% of adults now fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

In early May, President Joe Biden set a goal for 70% of American adults to receive at least one shot of the vaccine before July 4, with 160 million being fully vaccinated.

Despite the successful rollout of the vaccines, misinformation and conspiracy theories continue to spread on social media and are contributing to vaccine hesitancy.

A May 22 viral Facebook post with more than 1,000 shares claims Nobel Prize winning virologist Luc Montagnier said that there is "no chance of survival" for recipients of the coronavirus vaccine.

"There is no hope and no treatment for those who have been vaccinated already. We must be prepared to incinerate the bodies," the post reads.

While Montagnier has made anti-vaccination comments in the past, he did not make the statements that the Facebook post attributes to him.

USA TODAY has reached out to the poster for comment.

Montagnier did not say all COVID-19 vaccine recipients would die

Montagnier received a Nobel Prize in 2008 alongside fellow scientist Francoise Barre-Sinoussi for work identifying the HIV virus.

Montagnier is also known for controversial comments about the origin of the coronavirus and his participation in anti-vaccination movements.

The Facebook post claims Montagnier said all coronavirus recipients "will die from antibody dependent enhancement."

Some variations of the Facebook post, like this one, include a two-minute interview clip of Montagnier talking about coronavirus vaccines and variants.

The clip does not show Montagnier making the statements that are attributed to him in the Facebook post, but he does make the claim that vaccines cause antibody-dependent enhancement — or worse disease than before.

Scientists were initially concerned about antibody-dependent enhancement when developing the vaccines, but there have been no cases during clinical trials or the rollout to the public.

Additionally, there is no record of Montagnier making the statements that are attributed to him in the Facebook post.

Our rating: False

We rate FALSE the claim that Montagnier, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist, said there is "no hope and no treatment for those who have been vaccinated already" because it is not supported by our research. Montagnier had previously expressed concerns about mass vaccinations and antibody-dependent enhancement, but there is no record of him claiming all vaccine recipients will die.

