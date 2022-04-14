Fact check: North Carolina speeding law passed in 1979

The claim: A new North Carolina law says you cannot go 5 miles per hour over the speed limit

In a majority of states, it is illegal to exceed the speed limit – regardless of whether it is safe for drivers to increase their speed. However, a widely shared Facebook post suggests that rule is new to North Carolina drivers.

The post, which accrued more than 4,000 shares in one day, claims a law was passed April 10 to codify speed restrictions in North Carolina.

"Just passed into law today: You can not go 5 miles over speed limit in NC. You can be stopped for 1 mile over posted speed limit!!," reads the April 11 post.

But no such law was enacted. In fact, the law the post referenced has been on the books since 1979.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the claim for comment.

North Carolina did not update speeding law

North Carolina did not recently update its speeding law, Christopher Knox, a public information officer for North Carolina's Department of Public Safety, told USA TODAY.

"I can confirm that there has NOT been a change to North Carolina law with regards to speeding statutes nor has there been any changes to our agency’s enforcement of these laws," Knox said in an email. "The North Carolina State Highway Patrol issues citations or makes arrests only for definite, clear-cut and substantial violations of the law."

The North Carolina Governor's Highway Safety Program is running a campaign called "Speed a Little, Lose a Lot," which a few social media users pointed out in the comments on the post.

However, that program is not a new law. The state, which saw 424 speeding-related deaths in 2021, runs this annual program to promote safe driving.

North Carolina is an absolute speed limit state

On July 18, 1979, North Carolina adopted a speeding law that is still on the books today.

“No person shall drive a vehicle on a highway or in a public vehicular area at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions then existing," the law reads.

If a driver goes over the speed limit, the law says they could be given a ticket.

Cars drive along River Road just south of the Sanders Road intersection in Wilmington, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

The law includes set speeding limits for certain areas, such as 35 mph inside municipal corporate limits, which include cities and towns. That kind of rule is known as an absolute speed limit.

Regardless of whether it is safe, exceeding the speed limit is illegal if a state has an absolute speeding regulation, according to the Uniform Vehicle Code. This model code is recommended to states by the National Committee on Uniform Traffic Laws, a private nonprofit organization.

While most states follow absolute speeding limits, some have presumed or prima facie speeding limits, according to a database created by Massachusetts Institute of Technology software engineer John Carr. That means drivers can argue that, even though they were exceeding the speed limit, the speed was still safe. Some states have a mixture of both kinds of speed limits.

Our rating: Partly false

Based on our research, we rate PARTLY FALSE the claim that a new North Carolina law says you cannot go 5 mph over the speed limit. North Carolina law does say drivers cannot drive over the speed limit, but that is not new. The law has been on the books since 1979.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: North Carolina speeding law is more than 40 years old