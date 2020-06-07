Fact check: It is not a felony for Virginia concealed-carry permit holders to wear masks

The claim: If you hold a concealed-carry permit in Virginia, publicly wearing a mask is a Class 4 felony

For many Americans, the decision to wear a mask in public has become incredibly political. Despite recommendations from public health experts, some say government mask requirements infringe upon their civil liberties. Viral misinformation on mask wearing fuels the fire.

“If you’re a concealed carry permit holder, it’s a CLASS 4 FELONY to wear a mask in public! VIRGINIA State law!" Rob Rea posted on Facebook on May 26. “How will this work out with the new law in place on Friday????”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared May 26 in an executive order that beginning May 29, face coverings would be required for all Virginia business patrons and employees.

Rea's comment section erupted in disagreements and confusion.

Some took the post as an affirmation that they did not have to wear a mask in public.

“Oh good, then I don't HAVE to wear that damn mask," Shirley Britten Bishop wrote.

Others questioned Northam's authority to mandate masks. Several commenters shared the Virginia law and informed Rea that he had misinterpreted it.

"(Virginia Code) 18.2-422 refers to using a mask to conceal your identity, and doesn't apply to our current situation,” Hamp Ingram commented.

Facebook user Erica Lynn agreed that the statute did not prohibit mask wearing during the public health emergency and speculated Rea posted misinformation to support his own decision not to follow mask requirements.

“I’m not for or against a mask, everyone should do what they feel comfortable with, but I am for the facts,” Erica Lynn commented. "If you don’t want to wear a mask, whatever, but people don’t need to make up false information to 'prove' their actions."

Rea did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Virginia law proves claim false

Virginia Code §18.2-422, "Prohibition of wearing of masks in certain places; exceptions," outlaws publicly wearing masks to hide one's identity.

“It shall be unlawful for any person over 16 years of age to, with the intent to conceal his identity, wear any mask, hood or other device whereby a substantial portion of the face is hidden or covered so as to conceal the identity of the wearer,” 18.2-422 says.

It also says exceptions will be made when “wearing a mask, hood or other device for bona fide medical reasons upon … the declaration of a disaster or state of emergency by the Governor in response to a public health emergency where the emergency declaration expressly waives this section, defines the mask appropriate for the emergency, and provides for the duration of the waiver.”

The statute also makes exceptions for holiday and theatrical costumes.

The law says violation is a Class 6 felony, not Class 4.

Northam declared a state of emergency March 12 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of emergency was originally scheduled to end June 10, but Northam extended it indefinitely in an executive order May 26.

Since Northam declared a state of emergency and deemed mask wearing appropriate, Virginia Code §18.2-422 is waived.

County sheriff confirms

Augusta Country Sheriff Donald Smith attempted to address online confusion in a Facebook post May 28.

“In this case, the Commonwealth of VA is under a 'state of emergency' and the masks are in response to the Governor’s orders. This order doesn’t restrict your ability to conceal a firearm legally, " Smith wrote. "Wearing a face mask (that covers your nose and mouth) while carrying a weapon is not a violation of this VA Code Section.”

Smith wrote that he had received many questions about how the executive orders would affect concealed-carry permit holders and hoped to ease their concerns.

Our ruling: False

We rate the claim that it is a Class 4 felony for Virginia concealed-carry permit holders to wear masks in public FALSE because it is not supported by our research.

Our fact-check sources:

